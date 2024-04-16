Motorola Edge 50 Pro Review: А mid-range masterpiece

Motorola Edge 50 Pro colors and their corresponding material:

Luxe Lavender made from vegan leather

Black Beauty made from vegan leather

Moonlight Pearl (Special Edition) made from pearl acetate

This is what you get inside the Motorola Edge 50 Pro box:

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro

125W charger

Protective case

A USB-C to USB-C cable

Documentation

SIM tool

Recommended Stories

One thing you definitely cannot deny about the Motorola Edge phones released in the last few years is their good looks and ergonomics. The Motorola Edge 50 Pro solidifies that statement even more, shaped true to its name, with thin edges that don’t dig into your hand and make the phone comfortable to hold and use.Motorola has managed to make its new Edge 50 Pro slightly smaller in terms of height and girth, and it is even lighter by a few grams (although most of that is probably due to the silicone/acetate).A design issue I personally had with the last two generations of the Motorola Edge XX Pro were their camera islands at the back, which, to me, looked uninspired and even made the phones look a bit cheap.Not this year, though; I was happy to see how the area housing the cameras has been redesigned, and now it not only looks good but is also pretty unique. It almost looks as if the whole back of the phone has been covered with a blanket, hiding the camera island and only showing its outlines.As for the back panel itself, similarly to previous generations, it does not only come in different color options but also different materials if you happen to get the “Special Edition.”Here at the office we have the Luxe Lavender color variant, which is made out of vegan leather. What I really like about vegan leather as a material is that it is soft and pleasant to the touch, it doesn’t slip out of your pocket or hands as easily as glass, it does not show fingerprints, and all of that while it still allows wireless and reverse-wireless charging.I especially enjoy how grippy the Edge 50 Pro is thanks to that leather back, as it makes me feel more confident in holding it without putting on a case.Just like its predecessor, the Edge 50 Pro comes with an IP68 water and dust resistance rating, which basically means you shouldn’t worry too much about dropping it in water or using it in the rain. Just keep in mind that, as far as water is concerned, the rating has limits: fresh water to a maximum depth of 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes.As usual, Motorola is very generous with the unboxing experience it provides to its customers. Not only do you get almost everything you might need (minus a screen protector), but you are even greeted with the scent of a nice perfume as you open the Edge 50 Pro box.One of the most striking and immediately noticeable features of the Edge 50 Pro is its edge to edge display. Now, the debate whether flat screens are better than curved ones is a passionate one, no doubt. That said, even though most of us nowadays seem to agree flat is better, the edge display simply feels as an integral part of, well, the Motorola Edge series.Yes, you do get reflections from light sources, but that didn’t stop me from enjoying the gorgeous 1220 x 2712 pixels inside this 6.67-inch display. Watching Netflix was an enjoyable experience, mainly thanks to the HDR10+ support in combination with Pantone (one of the leading companies in color science) calibrated colors, which made the color representation a feast for my eyes.You also get a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz, which makes it absolutely satisfying to scroll and even more so when playing games that support that kind of refresh rate (especially with the 360Hz touch rate when in gaming mode). The default is set at 90Hz, though, so you have to go into settings and manually bump that up to 144Hz.Protecting this center-piece of a display is Gorilla Glass Victus, which should do an alright job to prevent scratches. That said, it is probably still a good idea to put on a screen protector, especially with that curved display being so exposed.I can safely say that you will enjoy anything you want to watch on the Edge 50 Pro’s display. The only issue some might find are the aforementioned light reflections you can get at the edges, but those didn’t bother or ruin my time with the phone.