 Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Prime Day deals



 

Deals Amazon Prime Day

Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Prime Day deals

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
Best Galaxy Z Fold 3 Prime Day deals - what to expect in 2022
The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the best foldable Samsung has to offer, and also a harbinger of what’s to come. The Korean company proved that it’s possible to create a popular foldable with a reasonable price, even though it took several iterations to finally nail the idea.

We might talk about the affordability of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 but the fact of the matter is that this device is still very expensive. But fret not - the big shopping events are Samsung’s playground, and people looking to step into the foldable era should consider waiting for this year’s Amazon Prime Day to do so.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 Amazon Prime Day deals expectations


Obviously, we don’t have any backlogs or statistics about previous Galaxy Z Fold 3 Prime Day deals, as the device wasn’t available at the time. This doesn't mean that we don’t have a pretty good idea what to expect - there are telltale signs, you just have to look out for them. Let's first start with what Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals we're getting in the days prior to Amazon Prime day. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
9.0

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

The Good

  • Solid build and feel, stable hinge
  • Excellent screens in and out
  • Both displays are 120 Hz
  • Improved software experience for multitasking
  • Smooth performance
  • Good speakers

The Bad

  • Folded, the phone is awkwardly thick and tall
  • S Pen is a separate purchase, which means most will miss out
  • Still has visible crease
Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $1500 at BestBuy Deal $1050 at Samsung
Deal $650 at Samsung Deal $900 at Samsung Deal $75 at BestBuy Deal $750 at Samsung Deal $900 at T-Mobile Deal $1800 at T-Mobile Deal $1800 at Samsung Deal $50 at AT&T Deal $1000 at BestBuy $1200 at eBay

We saw some pretty neat trade-in deals from Samsung, slashing hundreds of dollars off the price of the Z Fold 3, and there's no reason not to expect similar Z Fold 3 Prime Day Deals. Of course, we're talking about an Amazon event but even so, there was a big sale for a couple of days on this platform back in March that saw the prices of nearly every Samsung smartphone shattered to pieces.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
8.8

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

The Good

  • Head-turning, bragging-rights form factor used for added multitasking value
  • Keeps the small-to-big foldable phones' promise thanks to the large Cover Display
  • Smooth scrolling and interface on the first foldable 120Hz display
  • Very usable with one hand on the go when closed
  • Smooth performance
  • Great selfie pictures and video taken with the main camera
  • Excellent stereo speakers
  • Excellent display replacement warranty with the free Galaxy Z Premier service
  • Smooth, noiseless hinge movement

The Bad

  • More expensive than the OG Fold with twice less base storage
  • Still a thick and heavy phone to carry around, especially with a case on
  • Squished and tiny keyboard on the narrow cover screen
  • Taking selfies with the main camera could be less convoluted a process
  • 8K video-capable processor but no camera resolution to support it
  • Subpar camera performance in low light
  • Battery life takes a hit if you are mainly using the foldable screen
  • A lot of apps are not optimized for the main display's squarish aspect ratio
Deal $1800 at BestBuy Deal $1800 at Samsung Deal $1800 at AT&T
Deal $1800 at Verizon $380 at eBay

Next up is our analysis of all Galaxy Z Fold Prime Day deals, including the previous generations of the foldable. Our data show that normally on Prime Day the Galaxy Z Fold receives 10-30% discount. This was the case with the original Fold, and also the second iteration of the model.

Should you buy the Galaxy Z Fold 3 on Prime Day?


Well, that depends. If you want to step in the wonderful world of foldables, there's no better time and place to do so than Amazon Prime Day. The phone is absolutely amazing, and the only drawback is the price, which can be rectified with a nice deal.

On the other hand, if you're coming from a Galaxy Z Fold 2 you might have to look really closely for an amazing deal to justify the upgrade. Don't get us wrong, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is superb but if you already own the Z Fold 2 the upgrades might not be enough to justify the purchase.

You should also keep an eye on our Best Amazon Prime Day Samsung phone deals article, for it offers a more complete picture and might help you find an alternative. 

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
10.0
Deal Special Amazon 17%off $1500 Special BestBuy 42%off $1050 Special Samsung
View more offers
  • Display 7.6 inches 2208 x 1768 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 4 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4400 mAh
  • OS Android 11
