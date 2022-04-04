Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Prime Day deals

Galaxy Z Fold 3 Amazon Prime Day deals expectations



9.0 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 The Good Solid build and feel, stable hinge

Excellent screens in and out

Both displays are 120 Hz

Improved software experience for multitasking

Smooth performance

Good speakers The Bad Folded, the phone is awkwardly thick and tall

S Pen is a separate purchase, which means most will miss out

Still has visible crease





We saw some pretty neat trade-in deals from Samsung, slashing hundreds of dollars off the price of the Z Fold 3, and there's no reason not to expect similar Z Fold 3 Prime Day Deals. Of course, we're talking about an Amazon event but even so, there was a big sale for a couple of days on this platform back in March that saw the prices of nearly every Samsung smartphone shattered to pieces.





8.8 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 The Good Head-turning, bragging-rights form factor used for added multitasking value

Keeps the small-to-big foldable phones' promise thanks to the large Cover Display

Smooth scrolling and interface on the first foldable 120Hz display

Very usable with one hand on the go when closed

Smooth performance

Great selfie pictures and video taken with the main camera

Excellent stereo speakers

Excellent display replacement warranty with the free Galaxy Z Premier service

Smooth, noiseless hinge movement The Bad More expensive than the OG Fold with twice less base storage

Still a thick and heavy phone to carry around, especially with a case on

Squished and tiny keyboard on the narrow cover screen

Taking selfies with the main camera could be less convoluted a process

8K video-capable processor but no camera resolution to support it

Subpar camera performance in low light

Battery life takes a hit if you are mainly using the foldable screen

A lot of apps are not optimized for the main display's squarish aspect ratio





Next up is our analysis of all Galaxy Z Fold Prime Day deals, including the previous generations of the foldable. Our data show that normally on Prime Day the Galaxy Z Fold receives 10-30% discount. This was the case with the original Fold, and also the second iteration of the model.





Should you buy the Galaxy Z Fold 3 on Prime Day?





Well, that depends. If you want to step in the wonderful world of foldables, there's no better time and place to do so than Amazon Prime Day. The phone is absolutely amazing, and the only drawback is the price, which can be rectified with a nice deal.





On the other hand, if you're coming from a Galaxy Z Fold 2 you might have to look really closely for an amazing deal to justify the upgrade. Don't get us wrong, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is superb but if you already own the Z Fold 2 the upgrades might not be enough to justify the purchase.





You should also keep an eye on our Best Amazon Prime Day Samsung phone deals article, for it offers a more complete picture and might help you find an alternative.





