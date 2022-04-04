Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Prime Day deals

Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Prime Day deals0
We might talk about the affordability of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 but the fact of the matter is that this device is still very expensive. But fret not - the big shopping events are Samsung’s playground, and people looking to step into the foldable era should consider waiting for this year’s Amazon Prime Day to do so.
Galaxy Z Fold 3 Amazon Prime Day deals expectations
Obviously, we don’t have any backlogs or statistics about previous Galaxy Z Fold 3 Prime Day deals, as the device wasn’t available at the time. This doesn't mean that we don’t have a pretty good idea what to expect - there are telltale signs, you just have to look out for them. Let's first start with what Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals we're getting in the days prior to Amazon Prime day.
We saw some pretty neat trade-in deals from Samsung, slashing hundreds of dollars off the price of the Z Fold 3, and there's no reason not to expect similar Z Fold 3 Prime Day Deals. Of course, we're talking about an Amazon event but even so, there was a big sale for a couple of days on this platform back in March that saw the prices of nearly every Samsung smartphone shattered to pieces.
Next up is our analysis of all Galaxy Z Fold Prime Day deals, including the previous generations of the foldable. Our data show that normally on Prime Day the Galaxy Z Fold receives 10-30% discount. This was the case with the original Fold, and also the second iteration of the model.
Should you buy the Galaxy Z Fold 3 on Prime Day?
Well, that depends. If you want to step in the wonderful world of foldables, there's no better time and place to do so than Amazon Prime Day. The phone is absolutely amazing, and the only drawback is the price, which can be rectified with a nice deal.
On the other hand, if you're coming from a Galaxy Z Fold 2 you might have to look really closely for an amazing deal to justify the upgrade. Don't get us wrong, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is superb but if you already own the Z Fold 2 the upgrades might not be enough to justify the purchase.
You should also keep an eye on our Best Amazon Prime Day Samsung phone deals article, for it offers a more complete picture and might help you find an alternative.
