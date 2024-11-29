Weekly deals roundup: Top Black Friday phone discounts on Galaxy S24 Ultra, Pixel 9 Pro, and much more
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Did you know that today, November 29, is Black Friday 2024? If not, I can totally understand your confusion. After all, some major US retailers and tier 1 device vendors kicked off their first waves of holiday deals well before Thanksgiving, following that up with second and even third waves that may have ruined the Black Friday "magic" for a lot of bargain hunters this year.
But if you've been patient and have somehow managed to resist the temptation of taking advantage of those early offers thrown from every direction at you over the last few weeks, today is definitely the day to break open the old piggy bank and check out our latest (and possibly, greatest ever) week-ending collection of the best mobile tech deals from around the web. We have top Black Friday smartphone discounts, deep tablet price cuts, amazing smartwatch promotions, and more, and we'll obviously start with...
The three best Black Friday offers available today
Yes, ladies and gents, Google's brand-new Pixel 9 Pro XL is now cheaper than back at the beginning of this year's extended Black Friday celebrations, highlighting the importance of patience... and constantly following our tireless deals coverage. Will the 6.8-inch super-flagship score an even bigger discount than $250 anytime soon? No one can say for sure, but I highly doubt that.
Of course, you have to carefully consider all your options before deciding what the best phone for you this Black Friday season is, and at an unprecedented $470 discount with no special requirements, the Galaxy S24 Ultramust enter the conversation. The same goes for the OnePlus 12, which is perhaps slightly less impressive than its two big rivals for the title of top Black Friday smartphone bargain right now.
But that's obviously why the latest OnePlus flagship (in the US) is considerably more affordable than the S24 Ultra and Pixel 9 Pro XL after a huge $250 markdown that's also unlikely to be improved at any point in the near (or even distant) future.
Here are several other amazing Black Friday phone deals live right now!
Recommended Stories
Hardcore Google fans who don't care for the gigantic Pixel 9 Pro XL for some reason can currently opt for the "vanilla" Pixel 9, reasonably compact Pixel 9 Pro powerhouse, or last year's Pixel 8 Pro colossus at similarly hefty discounts. All these stock Android-running handsets are naturally cheaper than ever before, and the same goes for the very young (and initially pretty underwhelming) Samsung Galaxy S24 FE and both of Motorola's 2024 Razr foldables.
If you want to get probably the best foldable available today in the US, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is incredibly discounted by no less than $800 on its manufacturer's official website with no obligatory trade-in or any other strings attached. At the other end of the spectrum, you can find the pen-wielding Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger at a presumably unbeatable price on Amazon, and of course, that deal doesn't have any hoops to jump through either.
Looking for the best Black Friday tablet deal? We've got you covered!
While I don't have any intention to tell you which of the above offers you should choose, it's mighty hard to deny the appeal of that surprisingly premium-looking and powerful Lenovo Tab Plus mid-ranger at a crazy low price of less than two Benjamins. Of course, power users and heavy multitaskers are likely to be more attracted by a Surface Pro 11 workhorse with 16GB RAM at a towering $400 Black Friday discount, a Galaxy Tab S10 Plus with 512GB storage at a cool $170 under its list price, or the old but gold Tab S9 Ultra at a towering $400 discount of its own.
Between these two very distinct classes of tablets, you can find the somewhat divisive and undeniably flawed Pixel Tablet at a hard-to-beat price and the decidedly feature-packed and reasonably zippy Galaxy Tab S9 FE mid-ranger at... an excellent price of its own. Tough decision, eh?
How about these killer smartwatch holiday promotions?
Can you think of a better stocking stuffer than that dirt-cheap Galaxy Watch FE? Naturally, the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra come with vastly superior specs and capabilities, as well as significantly higher prices... after massive Black Friday markdowns of their own.
iPhone users, meanwhile, have a pretty difficult call to make between an ultra-affordable Apple Watch SE 2 and a far more expensive but also cheaper-than-ever Apple Watch Series 10 released just a couple of months ago. Last but not least, the Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Watch 3 are ideal for Android enthusiasts who are not necessarily big Samsung fans and especially Pixel phone owners.
Yes, some of the best earbuds are also on sale at extraordinary Black Friday prices
This final section of our latest weekly deals roundup is certainly not very rich or diverse, but I feel like it includes all the essentials for bargain hunters and cash-strapped holiday shoppers to complete their mission of crossing every single item off their Christmas lists early.
The Galaxy Buds FE are perfect for undemanding users who want to keep their spending to a minimum... or don't have much left in their bank accounts, while the AirPods Pro 2 and Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are probably the best wireless earbuds you can buy for your iPhones and Android handsets respectively.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: