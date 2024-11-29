Huge BF discount on Galaxy S24 FE AI phone!
Weekly deals roundup: Top Black Friday phone discounts on Galaxy S24 Ultra, Pixel 9 Pro, and much more

Pixel 9 Pro XL and Galaxy S24 Ultra
Did you know that today, November 29, is Black Friday 2024? If not, I can totally understand your confusion. After all, some major US retailers and tier 1 device vendors kicked off their first waves of holiday deals well before Thanksgiving, following that up with second and even third waves that may have ruined the Black Friday "magic" for a lot of bargain hunters this year.

But if you've been patient and have somehow managed to resist the temptation of taking advantage of those early offers thrown from every direction at you over the last few weeks, today is definitely the day to break open the old piggy bank and check out our latest (and possibly, greatest ever) week-ending collection of the best mobile tech deals from around the web. We have top Black Friday smartphone discounts, deep tablet price cuts, amazing smartwatch promotions, and more, and we'll obviously start with...

The three best Black Friday offers available today

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Three Color Options, No Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available With Trade-In)
$470 off (33%)
$949 99
$1419 99
Buy at Samsung

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Android 14, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.8-Inch LTPO OLED Display with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 +48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 5,060mAh Battery, Three Color Options
$250 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 12

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.82-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,400mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Silky Black Color
$250 off (31%)
Buy at Amazon

Yes, ladies and gents, Google's brand-new Pixel 9 Pro XL is now cheaper than back at the beginning of this year's extended Black Friday celebrations, highlighting the importance of patience... and constantly following our tireless deals coverage. Will the 6.8-inch super-flagship score an even bigger discount than $250 anytime soon? No one can say for sure, but I highly doubt that.

Of course, you have to carefully consider all your options before deciding what the best phone for you this Black Friday season is, and at an unprecedented $470 discount with no special requirements, the Galaxy S24 Ultramust enter the conversation. The same goes for the OnePlus 12, which is perhaps slightly less impressive than its two big rivals for the title of top Black Friday smartphone bargain right now. 

But that's obviously why the latest OnePlus flagship (in the US) is considerably more affordable than the S24 Ultra and Pixel 9 Pro XL after a huge $250 markdown that's also unlikely to be improved at any point in the near (or even distant) future.

Here are several other amazing Black Friday phone deals live right now!

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)

Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Processor, 6.7-Inch P-OLED Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50MP Primary Rear-Facing Camera with OIS, 13MP Secondary Rear-Facing Camera with Ultra-Wide-Angle Lens, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Android 14, Stylus Included, Two Color Options, Vegan Leather
$163 off (41%)
Buy at Amazon

Motorola razr (2024)

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 14, MediaTek Dimensity 7300X Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Snapper, 4,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Spritz Orange Color
$275 off (39%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Samsung Exynos 2400e Processor,50 + 8 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,700mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Blue and Mint Color Options
$200 off (31%)
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 9

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Android 14, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch OLED Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Peony and Porcelain Color Options
$250 off (31%)
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 8 Pro

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.7-Inch LTPO OLED Screen with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Temperature Sensor, Obsidian and Porcelain Color Options
$406 off (41%)
Buy at Amazon

Motorola razr Plus (2024)

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor, 6.9-Inch Main Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, Android 14, 4,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Spring Green Color
$250 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 9 Pro

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Android 14, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch LTPO OLED Display with 2856 x 1280 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 +48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Obsidian and Porcelain Color Options
$200 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 7.6-Inch Main Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2160 x 1856 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.3-Inch Secondary Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Screen with 2376 x 968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4MP Under-Display Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery, Android 14, Galaxy AI, Crafted Black and White Color Options, No Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In)
$800 off (42%)
$1099 99
$1899 99
Buy at Samsung

Hardcore Google fans who don't care for the gigantic Pixel 9 Pro XL for some reason can currently opt for the "vanilla" Pixel 9, reasonably compact Pixel 9 Pro powerhouse, or last year's Pixel 8 Pro colossus at similarly hefty discounts. All these stock Android-running handsets are naturally cheaper than ever before, and the same goes for the very young (and initially pretty underwhelming) Samsung Galaxy S24 FE and both of Motorola's 2024 Razr foldables.

If you want to get probably the best foldable available today in the US, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is incredibly discounted by no less than $800 on its manufacturer's official website with no obligatory trade-in or any other strings attached. At the other end of the spectrum, you can find the pen-wielding Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger at a presumably unbeatable price on Amazon, and of course, that deal doesn't have any hoops to jump through either.

Looking for the best Black Friday tablet deal? We've got you covered!

Lenovo Tab Plus

Premium Entertainment Tablet with Android 14, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 11.5-Inch LCD Screen with 90Hz Refresh Rate Support and 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Helio G99 Processor, Built-in Kickstand, Eight JBL Speakers with Dolby Atmos Enhancements, 8,600mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Luna Grey Color
$100 off (34%)
$189 99
$289 99
Buy at BestBuy

Google Pixel Tablet

Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 10.95-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, 7,020mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Hazel and Porcelain Color Options, No Speaker Dock Included
$120 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE

Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Mint Color, S Pen Included
$222 off (43%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 +12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Graphite and Beige Color Options, S Pen Included
$400 off (33%)
$799 99
$1199 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+

Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 12.4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2800 x 1752 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, Galaxy AI, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with AKG Sound, 10,090mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Moonstone Gray Color, S Pen Included
$170 off (15%)
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Pro

11th Edition, Device Only, 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM, 12-Core Snapdragon X Elite Processor, 13-Inch OLED Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Black, Amazon Exclusive
$400 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

While I don't have any intention to tell you which of the above offers you should choose, it's mighty hard to deny the appeal of that surprisingly premium-looking and powerful Lenovo Tab Plus mid-ranger at a crazy low price of less than two Benjamins. Of course, power users and heavy multitaskers are likely to be more attracted by a Surface Pro 11 workhorse with 16GB RAM at a towering $400 Black Friday discount, a Galaxy Tab S10 Plus with 512GB storage at a cool $170 under its list price, or the old but gold Tab S9 Ultra at a towering $400 discount of its own.

Between these two very distinct classes of tablets, you can find the somewhat divisive and undeniably flawed Pixel Tablet at a hard-to-beat price and the decidedly feature-packed and reasonably zippy Galaxy Tab S9 FE mid-ranger at... an excellent price of its own. Tough decision, eh?

How about these killer smartwatch holiday promotions?

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE

40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, 5 ATM Water Resistance, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Sleep Coaching, Body Composition, Black, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
$73 off (37%)
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel Watch 2

41mm, Wear OS, GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, Active Band, Two Color Options, Circular AMOLED Display with Up to 1000 Nits Brightness, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, Safety Check, Skin Temperature, Stress Management, Compass, Altimeter, Built-in Microphone and Speaker, Enhanced 24-Hour Battery Life
$105 off (42%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch SE (2022)

40mm, GPS Only, Apple S8 Processor, Retina LTPO OLED Display with 1000 Nits of Brightness, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Compass, Always-on Altimeter, Built-in Speaker, Third-generation Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Aluminum Case, Multiple Colors and Band Options
$100 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Display with 432 x 432 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 300mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green Color, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty
$97 off (32%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Faster Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Colors and Band Options
$70 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Circular LTPO AMOLED Display with 320 ppi Density and Up to 2,000 Nits Brightness, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, ECG, Skin Temperature Sensor, Built-in Speaker and Microphone, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, Matte Black Aluminum Case, Obsidian Band
$170 off (34%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 47mm, 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Titanium Construction, Wear OS, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Customizable Quick Button, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Gray Color, Orange Band, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
$216 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

Can you think of a better stocking stuffer than that dirt-cheap Galaxy Watch FE? Naturally, the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra come with vastly superior specs and capabilities, as well as significantly higher prices... after massive Black Friday markdowns of their own.

iPhone users, meanwhile, have a pretty difficult call to make between an ultra-affordable Apple Watch SE 2 and a far more expensive but also cheaper-than-ever Apple Watch Series 10 released just a couple of months ago. Last but not least, the Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Watch 3 are ideal for Android enthusiasts who are not necessarily big Samsung fans and especially Pixel phone owners.

Yes, some of the best earbuds are also on sale at extraordinary Black Friday prices

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound, New Wingtip Design, Auto Switch, IPX2 Water Resistance, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included, White and Graphite Color Options
$42 off (42%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro 2

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, White
$95 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, Galaxy AI, Sound Optimization, Adaptive Equalizer, Real-Time Interpreter, Intuitive Touch Control, 360 Audio, Bluetooth 5.4 Connectivity, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 6 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 26 Hours of Battery Life with Case, Two Color Options, US Version, Two-Year Warranty, $20 Amazon Gift Card Included
$81 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon

This final section of our latest weekly deals roundup is certainly not very rich or diverse, but I feel like it includes all the essentials for bargain hunters and cash-strapped holiday shoppers to complete their mission of crossing every single item off their Christmas lists early.

The Galaxy Buds FE are perfect for undemanding users who want to keep their spending to a minimum... or don't have much left in their bank accounts, while the AirPods Pro 2 and Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are probably the best wireless earbuds you can buy for your iPhones and Android handsets respectively.
