Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy S24 Ultra, Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, and more hot summer discounts

Are you ready to start your summer with a bang? We're not going to lie to you, it might be too late to actually get the top Memorial Day 2024 deals detailed below fulfilled and delivered in time for your celebratory barbecue, but just imagine how happy you'll be when you return to work next week and your new phone, tablet, smartwatch, or earbuds arrive at your doorstep.





We obviously have all those product categories covered this week (just like every other week ), and whether you're planning to spend less than $100 or more than $1,000 on something to make you feel good about yourself, you should have no problem finding the best deal for your budget and preferences on today's massive list of mobile tech steals and bargains.

This week's top three deals are EPIC

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.7-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Shooter, 3,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options $270 off (24%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options $250 off (19%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2176 x 1812 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Screen with 2316 x 904 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Cover Camera, 4MP Under-Display Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options $450 off (25%) Buy at Amazon





Look, you can accuse us of "shilling" for this and that company as much as you want, but there was simply no way to make the top three deals available today about any other brand than Samsung.









What you may have to do is hurry, because we're pretty sure these deals will not last beyond this Memorial Day weekend.

Did anyone ask for more smartphone savings?

Motorola Moto G Play (2024) 4G LTE, Unlocked, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Processor, 6.5-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 1600 x 720 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5,000mAh Battery with 15W Charging Support, 50MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, Sapphire Blue Color $20 off (13%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2024) Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.7-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Dimensity 7020 Processor, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Single Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery, 30W Wired Charging Support, 15W Wireless Charging, Midnight Blue and Pale Lilac Color Options, Vegan Leather $20 off (7%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Razr 2023 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch P-OLED Foldable Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 1.5-Inch OLED External Screen with 368 x 194 Pixel Resolution, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Shooter, 4,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options $200 off (29%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus 12 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.82-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,400mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Speeds, Silky Black Color $100 off (13%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S24+ 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Construction, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options $200 off (20%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus Open 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.82-Inch Foldable AMOLED Display with 2440 x 2268 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.31-Inch AMOLED Cover Screen with 2484 x 1116 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Android 13, 48 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 20MP Front-Facing Shooter, 32MP Cover Camera, 4,805mAh Battery with 67W Charging Capabilities, Voyager Black and Emerald Dusk Color Options $300 off (18%) Buy at Amazon





Is there any place in anyone's heart for something besides Samsung's three Android-powered blockbusters above? Absolutely, especially if you're after a truly affordable phone with or without 5G connectivity, with Motorola looking like your best option in either case.



Galaxy Z Fold 5 at a frequent but still substantial $300 discount of its own. The same brand is slapped on the best foldable phone available on a tight budget right now after a $200 discount... that's kind of become a regular occurrence, while the OnePlus Open remains a tremendous alternative to the very well-reviewedat a frequent but still substantial $300 discount of its own.





These deeply discounted tablets are extremely compelling too

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System, Silver and Graphite Color Options $60 off (27%) Buy at Amazon Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 11.2-Inch Android Tablet with 120Hz OLED Display, Octa-core MediaTek Kompanio 1300T Processor, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 8,000mAh Battery, Four JBL Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, USB Type-C Port, Storm Grey Color $200 off (47%) $229 99 $429 99 Buy at Lenovo Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 Edition, Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Exynos 1280 Processor, Android 14, 10.4-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear Camera, 5MP Front Camera, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Support, AKG Stereo Speakers, Three Color Options, S Pen Included $80 off (24%) Buy at Amazon Apple iPad Air (2022) 5th Generation, Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 10.9-Inch Liquid Retina Display with True Tone, Apple M1 Chip, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Ultra Wide Front Camera with Center Stage, Stereo Landscape Speakers, Starlight Color $199 off (33%) Buy at Amazon Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Wi-Fi Only, 256GB SSD, 8GB Memory, Intel Evo Core i5 Processor, 13-Inch PixelSense Flow Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 Software, Up to 15.5 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Autofocus Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Multiple Color Options $300 off (27%) $799 99 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M4, 2024) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Apple M4 Processor, 11-Inch Ultra Retina Tandem OLED Screen with 2420 x 1668 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Front Camera, Face ID, Four Speakers, Two Color Options $49 off (5%) Pre-order at Amazon





Do you like ultra- affordable tablets ? We have no less than three Android-based options for you from two different companies, of which the second-gen Lenovo Tab P11 Pro giant is probably the best... if you don't care about updates (and security) that much.





Of course, Apple's iPads are the industry's heavyweight champions when it comes to long-term software support, so if you are interested in that aspect (as you should be), we have two great deals for you to choose from. Surprisingly (or not), we're recommending the previous-generation iPad Air today rather than the new and improved 11 and 13-inch Apple M2 powerhouses





The value for money of Apple's M1-based 10.9-incher is simply unrivaled, and if you're a true power user, you should mainly look at the new iPad Pro with M4 inside anyway. Or you can choose to go on the productive Windows route with a 256GB Surface Pro 9 variant on "clearance" at Best Buy with its sequel recently announced . Either way, you will be pleased with your decision.

Today's top smartwatch offers are about quality and not quantity

Google Pixel Watch 41mm, Wear OS, GPS, Bluetooth, Stainless Steel Case, Active Band, Two Color Options, Circular AMOLED Display with Up to 1000 Nits Brightness, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Compass, Altimeter, Built-in Microphone and Speaker $170 off (49%) Buy at Amazon Garmin Vivoactive 5 GPS, Bluetooth, 42mm Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case, Anodized Aluminum Bezel, Silicone Strap, Gorilla Glass 3 Lens, 1.2-Inch AMOLED Touchscreen with Optional Always-On Mode and 390 x 390 Pixel Resolution, 5 ATM Water Resistance, Body Battery Energy Monitoring, Pulse Ox Sensor, Stress Tracking, Personalized Sleep Coaching, Nap Detection, Wheelchair Mode, Up to 11 Days of Battery Life, Black $58 off (19%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm) GPS + Cellular, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Midnight Aluminum Case, Midnight Sport Loop $120 off (23%) $409 $529 Buy at BestBuy





Would we have liked to put together a lengthier and more diverse list in this category this week? Maybe. Are we satisfied with the smartwatch choices we're offering you today? Absolutely.





After all, there is something for (almost) everyone here, from the best Apple Watch (with a "mainstream" design) out there to a... decent Wear OS device and a stylish Garmin with stellar battery life, all three of which can be had at massively discounted and incredibly hard-to-beat prices.

And what about these awesome earbuds?

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound, New Wingtip Design, Auto Switch, IPX2 Water Resistance, US Version, White Color, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty $27 off (27%) Buy at Amazon Jabra Elite 4 Active True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Adjustable HearThrough Technology, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, Four Built-in Microphones, Mono Mode, Up to 7 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 28 Hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, Black $41 off (34%) Buy at Amazon Sony LinkBuds S True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Integrated V1 Processor for Premium Sound, Advanced Voice Signal Processing, Adaptive Sound Control, Multipoint Connection, Up to 6 Hours of Listening Time, 20 Hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, IPX4 Water Resistance, Three Color Options $72 off (36%) Buy at Amazon Jabra Elite 8 Active True Wireless Earbuds with Adaptive Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, Jabra ShakeGrip Technology, Dolby Audio, 6mm Speakers, IP68 Rating for Water and Dust Resistance, Drop Resistance Up to 1 Meter, 6 Microphones with Wind Noise Protection Mesh, Up to 8 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 32 Hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, Three Color Options $50 off (25%) Buy at Amazon





Now this is a diverse list that includes everything a wireless audio-loving bargain hunter could need to kick off their summer in style without spending a small fortune in the process. Amazingly, all four of these products come equipped with state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology, making your buying decision incredibly difficult... in a good way.



