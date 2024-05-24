Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy S24 Ultra, Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, and more hot summer discounts
Are you ready to start your summer with a bang? We're not going to lie to you, it might be too late to actually get the top Memorial Day 2024 deals detailed below fulfilled and delivered in time for your celebratory barbecue, but just imagine how happy you'll be when you return to work next week and your new phone, tablet, smartwatch, or earbuds arrive at your doorstep.
We obviously have all those product categories covered this week (just like every other week), and whether you're planning to spend less than $100 or more than $1,000 on something to make you feel good about yourself, you should have no problem finding the best deal for your budget and preferences on today's massive list of mobile tech steals and bargains.
This week's top three deals are EPIC
Look, you can accuse us of "shilling" for this and that company as much as you want, but there was simply no way to make the top three deals available today about any other brand than Samsung.
The Galaxy Z Flip 5, S24 Ultra, and Z Fold 5 are just too good to be ignored, overlooked, or relegated to a section below this one at these hefty discounts. We're talking about some incredibly deep price cuts you don't see every day at retailers like Amazon, and obviously, you don't need to jump through any hoops or meet any special requirements to get these top-shelf Android phones at some of their lowest ever prices.
What you may have to do is hurry, because we're pretty sure these deals will not last beyond this Memorial Day weekend.
Did anyone ask for more smartphone savings?
Is there any place in anyone's heart for something besides Samsung's three Android-powered blockbusters above? Absolutely, especially if you're after a truly affordable phone with or without 5G connectivity, with Motorola looking like your best option in either case.
The same brand is slapped on the best foldable phone available on a tight budget right now after a $200 discount... that's kind of become a regular occurrence, while the OnePlus Open remains a tremendous alternative to the very well-reviewed Galaxy Z Fold 5 at a frequent but still substantial $300 discount of its own.
Then you've got the OnePlus 12 and Samsung Galaxy S24+ to consider if you want a "traditional" Android flagship... that's not quite as expensive as the Galaxy S24 Ultra. These two have also been available at their current discounts a few times before, but that doesn't make them any less appealing in the absence of better deals (either past or present).
These deeply discounted tablets are extremely compelling too
Do you like ultra-affordable tablets? We have no less than three Android-based options for you from two different companies, of which the second-gen Lenovo Tab P11 Pro giant is probably the best... if you don't care about updates (and security) that much.
Of course, Apple's iPads are the industry's heavyweight champions when it comes to long-term software support, so if you are interested in that aspect (as you should be), we have two great deals for you to choose from. Surprisingly (or not), we're recommending the previous-generation iPad Air today rather than the new and improved 11 and 13-inch Apple M2 powerhouses.
The value for money of Apple's M1-based 10.9-incher is simply unrivaled, and if you're a true power user, you should mainly look at the new iPad Pro with M4 inside anyway. Or you can choose to go on the productive Windows route with a 256GB Surface Pro 9 variant on "clearance" at Best Buy with its sequel recently announced. Either way, you will be pleased with your decision.
Today's top smartwatch offers are about quality and not quantity
Would we have liked to put together a lengthier and more diverse list in this category this week? Maybe. Are we satisfied with the smartwatch choices we're offering you today? Absolutely.
After all, there is something for (almost) everyone here, from the best Apple Watch (with a "mainstream" design) out there to a... decent Wear OS device and a stylish Garmin with stellar battery life, all three of which can be had at massively discounted and incredibly hard-to-beat prices.
And what about these awesome earbuds?
Now this is a diverse list that includes everything a wireless audio-loving bargain hunter could need to kick off their summer in style without spending a small fortune in the process. Amazingly, all four of these products come equipped with state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology, making your buying decision incredibly difficult... in a good way.
The teeny-tiny yet super-powerful LinkBuds S are probably the best option overall, while the Jabra Elite 8 Active are perfect for road warriors and athletes who like to train in the toughest possible outdoor conditions. Then you've got the slightly less robust, powerful, and expensive Elite 4 Active, and last but certainly not least, the surprisingly well-rounded and affordable Samsung Galaxy Buds FE. What a spectacular group of bargains!
