Apple adds more screen and power to the iPad Air lineup with a 13-inch model and M2 silicon

13-inch goodness





M2 onboard for unprecedented power in an iPad Air









The new M2 silicon offers much better performance and power efficiency and is now available in the affordable iPad Air lineup. Thanks to the new chipset, both the 11- and 13-inch models now support Pencil Hover in Procreate and other cool features that will open new creative doors, such as Live Text Capture and Object Lift.



Features we all know and love from the previous generation, such as Stage Master, are now faster and snappier thanks to the new silicon. Last but not least, the M2 chip is much more efficient than its predecessor and will extend the battery life on a single charge.



Console level gaming



The 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU in the iPad Air make it possible for users to enjoy console-level gaming with titles such as Oceanhorn 2, Hitman, GRID Autosport, Assassin's Creed and more.



The base storage of the iPad Air lineup has also changed to 128GB, and you can also get both the 11- and 13-inch models with up to 1TB of storage.



Further down the specs sheet, we find better connectivity with





After a long two-year wait, it's time for a breath of fresh air! It's the new Apple iPad Air, of course, and after this low-effort pun, it's time to dive deep into all the magnificent new features that the M2 silicon has unlocked for the stylish tablet.Apple officially lifted the curtain before the next generation of iPad Air models, and this year we have a brand-new 13-inch variant that will for sure please big-screen lovers. There are some other changes onboard, most of them tied to the M2 chip and other hardware upgrades, so let's dive straight in and check them all!The biggest change in the Air lineup is no doubt the addition of a 13-inch model. The biggest iPad ever comes with 30% more screen estate. The Liquid Retina display now features a landscape camera above it with some cool features taken right from the iPad Pro of last year.The 13-inch iPad Air also features redesigned landscape stereo speakers that are louder and more powerful than the ones found in the more compact 11-inch model.Both the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air modes feature Apple's powerful M2 silicon, which comes with 15% faster CPU performance, 25% faster GPU, and 40% faster neural engine performance compared to the previous models.