Weekly deals roundup: These are your top promos on the hot new Galaxy S24 Ultra, S24 Plus, and more
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Whether you're the biggest Samsung fan in the world or just an everyday mobile tech enthusiast who simply likes to follow all of the latest news and product announcements while trying to remain as neutral as possible and keep an open mind regarding the industry's top dogs, chances are you know everything there is to know about the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra by now.
That probably already includes the greatest launch deals out there, so instead of focusing on that (again), we'd like to return to our regularly scheduled programming today with another wicked weekly list of the top smartphone, tablet, smartwatch, and earbuds offers around which is unsurprisingly headlined by the aforementioned S24 series.
Check out the three best deals available right now!
Yes, the big, bold, and beautiful Galaxy S24+ and S24 Ultra look an awful lot like the absolute best phones you can buy at the time of this writing, especially when they're sold at a cool $120 discount in 512GB storage configurations with very valuable Amazon gift cards also included and no strings attached whatsoever.
If you don't have anything (good) to trade in, we expect these introductory offers to remain unbeaten as far as the two AI-powered giants are concerned for weeks or maybe even months going forward, and if you want to be among the first people in the world to own these bad boys, you should definitely hurry and place your Amazon.com pre-order as soon as possible.
Alternatively, of course, you could always go for a Pixel 8 Pro instead at a steady $200 discount with no special requirements of its own. The best Google phone out there right now kind of looks more attractive than ever after the commercial debut of the considerably costlier Galaxy S24 Plus and S24 Ultra, as well as the objectively inferior "vanilla" Galaxy S24.
What do you think of these other smartphone bargains?
Let's face it, we never in our wildest dreams expected just a few years ago to be able to buy 5G-enabled Samsung handsets as cheap as the Galaxy A15 and A25 so incredibly soon. These newly released mid-end Android soldiers have surprisingly high-quality screens going for them as well, although they definitely don't provide quite as much overall value for your money (at least on paper) as Motorola's deeply discounted Edge (2023).
Then you have the stock Android-running Pixel 7a mid-ranger at an ever-so-slightly higher price after a significantly humbler $100 markdown, the decidedly premium Motorola Razr Plus at an unbeatable price point of its own, and the $200 off OnePlus Open for foldable fans who don't have a problem spending a small fortune for the best possible specifications and some might claim the greatest such design in the world right now.
Samsung is for once out of the foldable spotlight, at least for the time being and at least as far as bargain hunters are concerned.
How about a hugely marked-down tablet?
Pretty much all of the best Samsung tablets are making headlines with irresistible deals, starting with the hot new and extremely affordable Galaxy Tab A9 Plus, the slightly older and slightly pricier Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus, and the non-Plus Galaxy Tab S9 high-ender.
Are all three of those devices still too rich for your blood? Then you may want to consider the ultra-low-cost 2023-released Amazon Fire HD 10... at an even lower cost than usual. At the other end of the spectrum, you have an absolute Surface Pro 9 productivity champion with full Windows 11 support and a keyboard bundled in at a massive $540 discount.
In short, this category essentially covers (almost) all types of users, budgets, and preferences, which is really a professional bargain hunter's ultimate dream.
Best smartwatch deals: quality over quantity!
Yes, the first-gen Pixel Watch is still far from the world's perfect smartwatch, but at 50 percent under its regular price with built-in cellular connectivity, it may well be the market's perfect steal. Unless, of course, you absolutely have to own one of the best Samsung smartwatches around, in which case we highly recommend the super-premium and super-exclusive Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke Edition at a rare 20 percent discount.
And here are the week's top earbuds offers
We can't think of a much better way to end a tiring but satisfying work week than by purchasing a pair of budget-friendly JBL or OnePlus Nord buds for peanuts.
That's if you don't consider yourself a so-called audiophile, of course, in which case you'd probably be better served by the top-of-the-line Jabra Elite 10 or Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, which just so happen to be on sale at the exact same price after slightly different but similarly impressive (and rare) markdowns. Tough decision, eh? Well, it's the good kind of "tough", so we don't want to hear too much complaining.
Things that are NOT allowed: