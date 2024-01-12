Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Low-cost Galaxy Tab A9+ makes Best Buy and Amazon debut with an effective $50 discount

Samsung announced the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus in late October and it's finally available in the US courtesy of Amazon and Best Buy. This is an entry-level slate, so it's already affordable, but if you want to get the best bang for your buck, you should take advantage of the introductory deal which essentially knocks the price of the slate down by $50.

The Galaxy Tab A9 Plus sports an 11-inch screen and shares some similarities with Samsung's pricier tablets. For starters, you get a 90Hz screen, which is really nice for the price point.

It has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 under the hood, a chip that we have previously seen in some Motorola, Sony, and OnePlus phones. It's proven to perform smoothly and will have no problem keeping up with multitasking, web browsing, and online baking. 

The Tab A9 Plus can run up to three apps at the same time in the split screen mode. Despite its low price, it also features Samsung Dex which makes the device feel more like a laptop and is intended for productivity tasks.

There is a 7,040mAh battery inside so you will get a couple of days out of it with light use.

The base Galaxy Tab A9 Plus with 64GB of storage starts at $219.99 and Amazon and Best Buy are giving away a Book Cover with it for free, which separately would cost you $50. 

As anyone who has ever dropped a gadget knows, most of us are far too clumsy to take the risk of using a device without a cover. Chances are, you'll end up buying a cover sooner or later, so if you can have one for free, and that too an official Samsung one, you should go for it. The cover not only protects the device but also acts as a stand for hands-free use.

Unlike nearly every other tablet, the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus has retained staples like a headphone jack for wired earphones and a microSD slot for adding more storage space - all the more reason to go for it.

Loading Comments...

