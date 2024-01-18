Samsung's new Galaxy A15 brings 5G to the masses
The Galaxy A15 slowly but surely made its way to various markets, but Samsung didn’t make any official announcements regarding the phone until today. Both 4G and 5G variants of the affordable Galaxy phone have been introduced today, which is quite a big surprise considering that Samsung has just unveiled its new line of flagships, the Galaxy S24 series.
As the title says, the Galaxy A15 is one of the most affordable 5G phones available in the United States. Customers looking for a cheap 5G-enabled Android smartphone can pick up the Galaxy A15 for just $200 at Best Buy. T-Mobile is also selling the budget-friendly handset, but you’ll have to come up with $228 outright.
The phone is available in two colors: Blue Black and Light Blue. Keep in mind that if you’re getting the phone from Best Buy, you’ll also receive a free $25 gift card and 1 month of free Microsoft Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership. We expect other retailers and carriers to start selling the phone in the coming days.
Also, the Galaxy A15 5G comes with a 50-megapixel triple camera that consists of a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.
As far as the screen goes, the Galaxy A15 5G sports a large 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate, which is more than decent for such a cheap phone.
Other key features of the Galaxy A15 5G include a 13-megapixel front facing camera, 5,000 mAh battery with 25W charging support, and Android 14.
Although it’s one of the cheapest 5G phones in the US, the Galaxy A15 doesn’t make too many compromises when it comes to specs. For starters, Samsung decided to include a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor inside, 8GB RAM and either 128GB or 256GB storage (expandable via microSD).
