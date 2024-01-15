Amazon has the mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ giants on sale at their highest discounts yet





If you'd rather go down the latter path towards a jumbo-sized Android-powered bargain, Amazon is unsurprisingly your top option for an unprecedented price cut at the time of this writing as well. The e-commerce giant is letting you save a very solid 70 bucks on the smaller 10.9-inch Galaxy Tab S9 FE in both 128 and 256GB storage configurations and a few different colorways, while the 12.4-inch Tab S9 FE Plus is discounted by a hefty $85 from a $599.99 list price with the lower amount of local digital hoarding room in a silver hue only.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, S Pen Included $71 off (16%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 12.4-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 8 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 10,090mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Silver Color, S Pen Included $84 off (14%) Buy at Amazon





Released just around three months ago, Released just around three months ago, Samsung 's newest "regular" iPad and iPad Air alternatives have obviously been sold at special prices with no strings attached and no special requirements a few times before, but all those previous discounts have inevitably topped up at $50 or so.





a lot more money than that today, but any extra buck can make a world of difference for a bargain hunter on an especially tight budget after a... difficult holiday season. These deeper-than-ever price cuts should also help Samsung better compete against such bang-for-buck champions as the Granted, you're not looking at savingmore money than that today, but any extra buck can make a world of difference for a bargain hunter on an especially tight budget after a... difficult holiday season. These deeper-than-ever price cuts should also help Samsung better compete against such bang-for-buck champions as the Lenovo Tab P12 (2023) OnePlus Pad , and Google Pixel Tablet





The always handy S Pen included with the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ as standard might be the key strength of the two mid-rangers in their head-to-head battle with all those other great mid-end tablets mentioned above, although their smooth 90Hz IPS LCD screens are definitely no pushovers either.





Then you have an Exynos 1380 processor fully and undeniably capable of delivering a satisfying level of raw power at these record low prices, as well as pretty much the exact same premium designs as the Tab S9 and Tab S9 Plus.



