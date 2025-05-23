Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Weekly deals roundup: Pixel 9, iPad Air (2025), Galaxy S25 Edge, and more red hot summer bargains

Kick off your summer in style with top deals and steals on top phones, tablets, smartwatches, and wireless earbuds!

Google Pixel 9
Summer is (more or less) officially here now that the month of May has just about concluded, and while I'm sure you have more pressing matters and items to splash the cash on right now, you might also want to save a few hundred bucks for a new phone, tablet, smartwatch, or some cool wireless earbuds.

The best time to get all that stuff may just be... today, as our latest weekly deals roundup is unusually packed with many amazing bargains across every single one of those categories. Granted, a lot of the devices I'm about to recommend for a week-ending and summer-opening purchase will set you back way more than a couple hundred dollars, but trust me, you won't regret your spending.

These are this week's three best deals

Google Pixel 9

$250 off (28%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Android 15, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch OLED Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Three Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M3, 2025)

$100 off (13%)
128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M3 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2732 x 2048 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Space Gray Color
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

$170 off (13%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 Protection, Android 15, 200 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 3,900mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Titanium Construction, Three Color Options, $50 Amazon Gift Card Included
Buy at Amazon

If you feel like you've seen the Pixel 9 marked down by a whopping $250, Apple's M3-powered iPad Air 13 go for 100 bucks less than usual, and the Galaxy S25 Edge discounted by a total of $170 in a 512GB storage variant before, well, you're absolutely right.

No, you're not looking at completely unprecedented promotions here. But that doesn't make Google's latest "vanilla" flagship any less worthy of your attention, especially if you were considering buying the humbler and only slightly cheaper Pixel 9a.

The 2025-released iPad Air 13, meanwhile, looks like the absolute best tablet a hardcore fan on a (relatively) tight budget can currently get. As for Samsung's hot new razor-thin super-flagship, its price remains excessive for a lot of prospective buyers, but boy, is it difficult to say no to that wasp waist when you can save $120 outright and receive a $50 Amazon gift card as an extra deal sweetener.

How about some more killer smartphone offers for all budgets?

OnePlus 13R

$499 99
$599 99
$100 off (17%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.78-Inch AMOLED Display with 2780 x 1264 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and Up to 4500 Nits of Peak Brightness, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 50 + 50 + 8MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Front-Facing Camera, 6,000mAh Battery, 80W Charging Support, Nebula Noir and Astral Trail Color Options
Buy at BestBuy

Motorola razr (2024)

$549 99
$699 99
$150 off (21%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 14, MediaTek Dimensity 7300X Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Snapper, 4,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Two Color Options
Buy at BestBuy

Motorola razr Plus (2024)

$749 99
$999 99
$250 off (25%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor, 6.9-Inch Main Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Vegan Leather Finish, Four Color Options
Buy at BestBuy

OnePlus 13

$849 99
$999 99
$150 off (15%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.82-Inch AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP69 Water and Dust Resistance, Ceramic Guard Glass, 50 + 50 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 6,000mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Midnight Ocean and Black Eclipse Color Options
Buy at BestBuy

Google Pixel 9 Pro

$300 off (25%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Android 14, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch LTPO OLED Display with 2856 x 1280 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 +48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Three Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

$250 off (19%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.9-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Protection, 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Four Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Razr Ultra (2025)

$1299 99
$1499 99
$200 off (13%)
5G, Unlocked, 1TB Storage, 7-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2912 x 1224 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Panel with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Capabilities, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 16GB RAM, Android 15, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 50MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 4,700mAh Battery, 68W Wired Charging, 30W Wireless Charging, Four Color Options
Buy at BestBuy

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

$300 off (17%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Google Tensor G4 Processor, Android 15, Gemini, 8-Inch Foldable LTPO OLED Display with 2152 x 2076 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.3-Inch OLED Cover Screen with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate, 48 + 10.8 + 10.5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,650mAh Battery, Obsidian Color
Buy at Amazon

Well, almost all budgets. If you have less than five Benjamins to spend on a new phone, I'm afraid I don't have any notable deals to recommend this week. Instead, I'd probably advise you to make an effort, borrow a little money if you absolutely need to, and go for the OnePlus 13R at its highest discount to date.

Incredibly enough, the Motorola Razr (2024) foldable is a pretty solid budget-friendly option too, while the Razr Plus (2024) is... naturally a bit costlier, but still not what I'd call extravagant. That label is reserved for Google's book-style Pixel 9 Pro Fold beast and the new Razr Ultra (2025) with a full terabyte of storage, but even those two are quite hard to turn down at their latest discounts.

Recommended Stories
Finally, the OnePlus 13, Google Pixel 9 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra are... probably the three best Android phones available in the US today, and their current prices (while not unprecedented) feel pretty difficult to beat too.

Top tablet steals available this week - diversity is the name of the game

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro

$289 99
$389 99
$100 off (26%)
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 12.7-Inch LCD Screen with 2944 x 1840 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Processor, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Quad JBL Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Luna Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Plus Included
Buy at Lenovo

Apple iPad 11th Gen (A16, 2025)

$50 off (14%)
Wi-Fi Only, 11-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, Apple A16 Processor, 128GB Storage, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, Four Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3

$449 99
$549 99
$100 off (18%)
256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 8.8-Inch LTPS Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Android 14, 6,550mAh Battery, 65W Charging, Two Superlinear Speakers with Stereo Audio and Dual X-Axis Haptics, 13 + 2MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, ColdFront Vapor Chamber Tech, Eclipse Black Color
Buy at Lenovo

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3, 2025)

$70 off (12%)
128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M3 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Blue and Space Gray Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus

$604 99
$769 99
$165 off (21%)
256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 12.7-Inch LTPS Display with 2944 x 1840 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 15, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 6-Speaker Harman Kardon Sound System with Dolby Atmos Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, Seashell Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Pro and Keyboard Stand Included
Buy at Lenovo

Microsoft Surface Pro

$350 off (25%)
11th Edition, Device Only, 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM, 12-Core Snapdragon X Elite Processor, 13-Inch OLED Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Black, Amazon Exclusive
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

$1319 99
$1619 99
$300 off (19%)
Wi-Fi Only, 1TB Storage, 16GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 + 12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, S Pen Included, Two Color Options, No Device Trade-In Needed
Buy at Samsung

Whether you're looking for an ultra-affordable slate fetching under three Benjamins with surprisingly strong features and a decidedly premium design or... the best Android tablet out there at an unusually hefty discount, the above list has you covered.

Of course, there are also plenty of great options to consider between the mid-range Lenovo Idea Tab Pro and state-of-the-art Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (with 1TB storage), and the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 and Yoga Tab Plus are especially attractive at lower-than-ever prices.

Then you've got two different 11-inch iPad models for two different types of consumers available at similarly generous discounts, and last but not least, a Surface Pro 11 powerhouse with 16GB RAM and a speedy 256GB SSD for Windows fanatics and workaholics in general. What more could you possibly want to kick off your summer in style?

Three top-tier smartwatches at three hard-to-beat prices

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE

$50 off (20%)
40mm, GPS, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, 5 ATM Water Resistance, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Sleep Coaching, Body Composition, Pink Gold Color, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm)

$110 off (33%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Display with 432 x 432 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 300mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green and Cream Colors, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty, Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 Included
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm)

$100 off (25%)
GPS, Bluetooth, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Faster Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Colors and Band Options
Buy at Amazon

If the answer to the above question is one of the world's best smartwatches at one of its greatest ever discounts, the Apple Watch Series 10 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 both fit that description. Samsung's latest and greatest (non-rugged) intelligent timepiece even includes a handy Galaxy SmartTag 2 in its massively reduced price right now, while the Galaxy Watch FE (with 4G LTE) is just affordable enough to make your buying decision a nightmare (in a good way).

Wireless earbuds buyers rejoice!

Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 NC

$30 off (30%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, Hi-Res Sound, LDAC Technology, Full Adjustable EQ with Hear ID 2.0, Fast Pair, Bluetooth 5.3, Six Beamforming Microphones, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 10 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 50 Hours of Combined Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Five Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Beats Studio Buds+

$40 off (24%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, IPX4 Water Resistance, Class 1 Bluetooth, Up to 9 Hours of Uninterrupted Music Listening, 36 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Pocket-Sized Charging Case with USB-C Connector, Transparent and Cosmic Silver Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Although we've definitely had better weeks in terms of diversity in this section of our deals roundups, quality always trumps quantity, and what we have here are two excellent wireless earbuds options at phenomenal discounts. Both Apple's Beats Studio Buds Plus and Anker's Soundcore Liberty 4 NC work with both iPhones and Android handsets from all manufacturers, and both products pack active noise cancellation, as well as many other premium features and technologies. 

With all of that in mind, I can't help but wonder who even needs costly AirPods or Samsung Galaxy Buds nowadays.
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer

Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless