Weekly deals roundup: Pixel 9, iPad Air (2025), Galaxy S25 Edge, and more red hot summer bargains
Kick off your summer in style with top deals and steals on top phones, tablets, smartwatches, and wireless earbuds!
Summer is (more or less) officially here now that the month of May has just about concluded, and while I'm sure you have more pressing matters and items to splash the cash on right now, you might also want to save a few hundred bucks for a new phone, tablet, smartwatch, or some cool wireless earbuds.
The best time to get all that stuff may just be... today, as our latest weekly deals roundup is unusually packed with many amazing bargains across every single one of those categories. Granted, a lot of the devices I'm about to recommend for a week-ending and summer-opening purchase will set you back way more than a couple hundred dollars, but trust me, you won't regret your spending.
These are this week's three best deals
If you feel like you've seen the Pixel 9 marked down by a whopping $250, Apple's M3-powered iPad Air 13 go for 100 bucks less than usual, and the Galaxy S25 Edge discounted by a total of $170 in a 512GB storage variant before, well, you're absolutely right.
No, you're not looking at completely unprecedented promotions here. But that doesn't make Google's latest "vanilla" flagship any less worthy of your attention, especially if you were considering buying the humbler and only slightly cheaper Pixel 9a.
The 2025-released iPad Air 13, meanwhile, looks like the absolute best tablet a hardcore fan on a (relatively) tight budget can currently get. As for Samsung's hot new razor-thin super-flagship, its price remains excessive for a lot of prospective buyers, but boy, is it difficult to say no to that wasp waist when you can save $120 outright and receive a $50 Amazon gift card as an extra deal sweetener.
How about some more killer smartphone offers for all budgets?
Well, almost all budgets. If you have less than five Benjamins to spend on a new phone, I'm afraid I don't have any notable deals to recommend this week. Instead, I'd probably advise you to make an effort, borrow a little money if you absolutely need to, and go for the OnePlus 13R at its highest discount to date.
Incredibly enough, the Motorola Razr (2024) foldable is a pretty solid budget-friendly option too, while the Razr Plus (2024) is... naturally a bit costlier, but still not what I'd call extravagant. That label is reserved for Google's book-style Pixel 9 Pro Fold beast and the new Razr Ultra (2025) with a full terabyte of storage, but even those two are quite hard to turn down at their latest discounts.
Finally, the OnePlus 13, Google Pixel 9 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra are... probably the three best Android phones available in the US today, and their current prices (while not unprecedented) feel pretty difficult to beat too.
Top tablet steals available this week - diversity is the name of the game
Whether you're looking for an ultra-affordable slate fetching under three Benjamins with surprisingly strong features and a decidedly premium design or... the best Android tablet out there at an unusually hefty discount, the above list has you covered.
Of course, there are also plenty of great options to consider between the mid-range Lenovo Idea Tab Pro and state-of-the-art Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (with 1TB storage), and the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 and Yoga Tab Plus are especially attractive at lower-than-ever prices.
Then you've got two different 11-inch iPad models for two different types of consumers available at similarly generous discounts, and last but not least, a Surface Pro 11 powerhouse with 16GB RAM and a speedy 256GB SSD for Windows fanatics and workaholics in general. What more could you possibly want to kick off your summer in style?
Three top-tier smartwatches at three hard-to-beat prices
If the answer to the above question is one of the world's best smartwatches at one of its greatest ever discounts, the Apple Watch Series 10 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 both fit that description. Samsung's latest and greatest (non-rugged) intelligent timepiece even includes a handy Galaxy SmartTag 2 in its massively reduced price right now, while the Galaxy Watch FE (with 4G LTE) is just affordable enough to make your buying decision a nightmare (in a good way).
Wireless earbuds buyers rejoice!
Although we've definitely had better weeks in terms of diversity in this section of our deals roundups, quality always trumps quantity, and what we have here are two excellent wireless earbuds options at phenomenal discounts. Both Apple's Beats Studio Buds Plus and Anker's Soundcore Liberty 4 NC work with both iPhones and Android handsets from all manufacturers, and both products pack active noise cancellation, as well as many other premium features and technologies.
With all of that in mind, I can't help but wonder who even needs costly AirPods or Samsung Galaxy Buds nowadays.
