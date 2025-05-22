Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!

The AI-powered Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus giant is deeply discounted for the first time in two months

This bad boy has been fluctuating in price since its January release, but the latest discount is pretty hard to beat.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Tablets Deals Lenovo
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus
Released in the US at a price of $700 back at the very beginning of 2025, the big, bold, and undeniably beautiful Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus scored a pretty substantial $100 discount just a month or so later. The 12.7-inch Android powerhouse then dropped to a remarkably low $540 in March, but in April, Lenovo surprisingly bumped up the list price to $770.

Granted, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered tablet received a $100 discount at the same time, but after fetching 540 bucks, it was certainly difficult to recommend a purchase at a (technically reduced) price of $670. Luckily for cash-strapped fans of gargantuan slates, the Yoga Tab Plus is now available for $604.99 in its one and only 256GB storage configuration.

Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus

$604 99
$769 99
$165 off (21%)
256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 12.7-Inch LTPS Display with 2944 x 1840 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 15, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 6-Speaker Harman Kardon Sound System with Dolby Atmos Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, Seashell Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Pro and Keyboard Stand Included
Buy at Lenovo

While this is still higher than $539.99, it's also a lot lower than the tablet's new "regular" price of $769.99, allowing you to save a whopping 165 bucks... that's starting to look pretty hard to beat for the foreseeable future. Naturally, this is your best money-saving opportunity in a couple of months for possibly the greatest Android tablet ever released by Lenovo.

Also marketed as the brand's "first AI tablet", the Yoga Tab Plus harnesses the raw power of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor to rival the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and Tab S10 Ultra. Nowhere near as zippy as Apple's 2024-released iPad Pro 11 and iPad Pro 13, this bad boy clearly delivers a lot of value for your money between that cutting-edge SoC, the large, bright, and smooth 144Hz refresh rate-capable LTPS screen, and the hefty 10,200mAh battery impressively squeezed into a reasonably thin 8.5mm body made from premium aluminum.

Believe it or not, your $604.99 will be enough to get you both a Lenovo Tab Pen Pro and a special "keyboard pack" in addition to the heavily marked-down Yoga Tab Plus itself. That further enhances the versatility and functionality of a tablet that touts a proprietary set of AI tools including a smart personalized assistant as its key selling point. In my humble opinion, the balance between affordability and speed is the main reason to choose this puppy over the costlier aforementioned Galaxy Tab S10 duo (which doesn't include a keyboard in its price). Buying reasons aside, you should go ahead and make your purchase before it's too late!
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Lenovo Tab - Deals History
104 stories
22 May, 2025
The AI-powered Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus giant is deeply discounted for the first time in two months
20 May, 2025
Lenovo's affordable Tab Plus is a sizzling bargain at a smashing 32% off
16 May, 2025
The 4G-ready Lenovo Tab K11 is even more affordable at 32% off through these sellers
14 May, 2025
The blazing fast Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is getting more and more affordable
13 May, 2025
Lenovo's budget-friendly Tab M11 with a stylus is back on sale at a doorbuster price
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Verizon customers thinking of leaving must choose carefully
T-Mobile and Verizon customers thinking of leaving must choose carefully
If your Pixel's battery drains too fast and overheats, you might want to delete this one app
If your Pixel's battery drains too fast and overheats, you might want to delete this one app
Next Tuesday's T-Mobile perks will include an impossibly awesome movie deal
Next Tuesday's T-Mobile perks will include an impossibly awesome movie deal
Xfinity customers are getting a free perk starting this weekend
Xfinity customers are getting a free perk starting this weekend
T-Mobile faces pushback over misleading ad claim — and plans to appeal
T-Mobile faces pushback over misleading ad claim — and plans to appeal
The world’s thinnest foldable now expected to arrive in June
The world’s thinnest foldable now expected to arrive in June

Latest News

Some T-Mobile customers may soon be able to score a special lifetime discount
Some T-Mobile customers may soon be able to score a special lifetime discount
Hands-on: Style meets function in the new Honor 400 mid-ranger
Hands-on: Style meets function in the new Honor 400 mid-ranger
Honor 400 series is official – and it's coming for Samsung's mid-range crown
Honor 400 series is official – and it's coming for Samsung's mid-range crown
Jony Ive and ChatGPT's maker want to reinvent hardware — but didn't we already reject this idea?
Jony Ive and ChatGPT's maker want to reinvent hardware — but didn't we already reject this idea?
Amazon slashes the price of the Galaxy Watch 7, making it irresistible to Samsung fans
Amazon slashes the price of the Galaxy Watch 7, making it irresistible to Samsung fans
Apple still reigns the TWS market – but guess who just shoved Samsung aside?
Apple still reigns the TWS market – but guess who just shoved Samsung aside?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless