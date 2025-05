The AI-powered Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus giant is deeply discounted for the first time in two months

Granted, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 -powered tablet received a $100 discount at the same time, but after fetching 540 bucks, it was certainly difficult to recommend a purchase at a (technically reduced) price of $670. Luckily for cash-strapped fans of gargantuan slates, the Yoga Tab Plus is now available for $604.99 in its one and only 256GB storage configuration. Granted, the-powered tablet received a $100 discount at the same time, but after fetching 540 bucks, it was certainly difficult to recommend a purchase at a (technically reduced) price of $670. Luckily for cash-strapped fans of gargantuan slates, the Yoga Tab Plus is now available for $604.99 in its one and only 256GB storage configuration.

Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus $604 99 $769 99 $165 off (21%) 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 12.7-Inch LTPS Display with 2944 x 1840 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 15, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 6-Speaker Harman Kardon Sound System with Dolby Atmos Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, Seashell Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Pro and Keyboard Stand Included Buy at Lenovo





ever released by Lenovo. While this is still higher than $539.99, it's also a lot lower than the tablet's new "regular" price of $769.99, allowing you to save a whopping 165 bucks... that's starting to look pretty hard to beat for the foreseeable future. Naturally, this is your best money-saving opportunity in a couple of months for possibly the greatest Android tablet ever released by Lenovo.



Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor to rival the likes of Samsung's and a lot of value for your money between that cutting-edge SoC, the large, bright, and smooth 144Hz refresh rate-capable LTPS screen, and the hefty 10,200mAh battery impressively squeezed into a reasonably thin 8.5mm body made from premium aluminum. Also marketed as the brand's "first AI tablet", the Yoga Tab Plus harnesses the raw power of Qualcomm'sprocessor to rival the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and Tab S10 Ultra . Nowhere near as zippy as Apple's 2024-released iPad Pro 11 and iPad Pro 13 , this bad boy clearly deliversof value for your money between that cutting-edge SoC, the large, bright, and smooth 144Hz refresh rate-capable LTPS screen, and the hefty 10,200mAh battery impressively squeezed into a reasonably thin 8.5mm body made from premium aluminum.





Believe it or not, your $604.99 will be enough to get you both a Lenovo Tab Pen Pro and a special "keyboard pack" in addition to the heavily marked-down Yoga Tab Plus itself. That further enhances the versatility and functionality of a tablet that touts a proprietary set of AI tools including a smart personalized assistant as its key selling point. In my humble opinion, the balance between affordability and speed is the main reason to choose this puppy over the costlier aforementioned Galaxy Tab S10 duo (which doesn't include a keyboard in its price). Buying reasons aside, you should go ahead and make your purchase before it's too late!

Released in the US at a price of $700 back at the very beginning of 2025 , the big, bold, and undeniably beautiful Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus scored a pretty substantial $100 discount just a month or so later . The 12.7-inch Android powerhouse then dropped to a remarkably low $540 in March , but in April, Lenovo surprisingly bumped up the list price to $770