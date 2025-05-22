The AI-powered Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus giant is deeply discounted for the first time in two months





Granted, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 -powered tablet received a $100 discount at the same time, but after fetching 540 bucks, it was certainly difficult to recommend a purchase at a (technically reduced) price of $670. Luckily for cash-strapped fans of gargantuan slates, the Yoga Tab Plus is now available for $604.99 in its one and only 256GB storage configuration. Granted, the-powered tablet received a $100 discount at the same time, but after fetching 540 bucks, it was certainly difficult to recommend a purchase at a (technically reduced) price of $670. Luckily for cash-strapped fans of gargantuan slates, the Yoga Tab Plus is now available for $604.99 in its one and only 256GB storage configuration.

Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus $604 99 $769 99 $165 off (21%) 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 12.7-Inch LTPS Display with 2944 x 1840 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 15, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 6-Speaker Harman Kardon Sound System with Dolby Atmos Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, Seashell Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Pro and Keyboard Stand Included Buy at Lenovo





ever released by Lenovo. While this is still higher than $539.99, it's also a lot lower than the tablet's new "regular" price of $769.99, allowing you to save a whopping 165 bucks... that's starting to look pretty hard to beat for the foreseeable future. Naturally, this is your best money-saving opportunity in a couple of months for possibly the greatest Android tablet ever released by Lenovo.



