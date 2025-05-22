The AI-powered Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus giant is deeply discounted for the first time in two months
This bad boy has been fluctuating in price since its January release, but the latest discount is pretty hard to beat.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Released in the US at a price of $700 back at the very beginning of 2025, the big, bold, and undeniably beautiful Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus scored a pretty substantial $100 discount just a month or so later. The 12.7-inch Android powerhouse then dropped to a remarkably low $540 in March, but in April, Lenovo surprisingly bumped up the list price to $770.
Granted, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered tablet received a $100 discount at the same time, but after fetching 540 bucks, it was certainly difficult to recommend a purchase at a (technically reduced) price of $670. Luckily for cash-strapped fans of gargantuan slates, the Yoga Tab Plus is now available for $604.99 in its one and only 256GB storage configuration.
While this is still higher than $539.99, it's also a lot lower than the tablet's new "regular" price of $769.99, allowing you to save a whopping 165 bucks... that's starting to look pretty hard to beat for the foreseeable future. Naturally, this is your best money-saving opportunity in a couple of months for possibly the greatest Android tablet ever released by Lenovo.
Also marketed as the brand's "first AI tablet", the Yoga Tab Plus harnesses the raw power of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor to rival the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and Tab S10 Ultra. Nowhere near as zippy as Apple's 2024-released iPad Pro 11 and iPad Pro 13, this bad boy clearly delivers a lot of value for your money between that cutting-edge SoC, the large, bright, and smooth 144Hz refresh rate-capable LTPS screen, and the hefty 10,200mAh battery impressively squeezed into a reasonably thin 8.5mm body made from premium aluminum.
Believe it or not, your $604.99 will be enough to get you both a Lenovo Tab Pen Pro and a special "keyboard pack" in addition to the heavily marked-down Yoga Tab Plus itself. That further enhances the versatility and functionality of a tablet that touts a proprietary set of AI tools including a smart personalized assistant as its key selling point. In my humble opinion, the balance between affordability and speed is the main reason to choose this puppy over the costlier aforementioned Galaxy Tab S10 duo (which doesn't include a keyboard in its price). Buying reasons aside, you should go ahead and make your purchase before it's too late!
22 May, 2025The AI-powered Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus giant is deeply discounted for the first time in two months
20 May, 2025Lenovo's affordable Tab Plus is a sizzling bargain at a smashing 32% off
16 May, 2025The 4G-ready Lenovo Tab K11 is even more affordable at 32% off through these sellers
14 May, 2025The blazing fast Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is getting more and more affordable
13 May, 2025Lenovo's budget-friendly Tab M11 with a stylus is back on sale at a doorbuster price
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: