Be an early bird: Deposit $50 on the OnePlus 13 now, save $50, and snag a gift worth up to $300

The early bird gets the worm, or in this case, the new, shiny OnePlus 13. OnePlus just launched a sweet deal on its soon-to-be-globally-released flagship that lets you save $50 and score a gift worth up to $299!

To claim this offer, just put down a $50 deposit on the OnePlus 13 and pick your gift. You can choose between a new OnePlus Watch 2, OnePlus Watch 2R, or a pair of OnePlus Buds Pro 3. This way, you'll save an additional $50 on the phone and get a new wearable or high-end earbuds as a freebie.

OnePlus 13: Pre-pay and save up to $350!

Deposit $50 on the OnePlus 13 now and save an additional $50 on the phone. Plus, you can score a free OnePlus Watch 2, OnePlus Watch 2R, or a pair of OnePlus Buds Pro 3, saving you up to $300. You should also be able to save more with a trade-in when the phone is officially announced. Don’t miss out! Place your deposit now!
$350 off (32%)
$748 99
$1098 99
Buy at OnePlus


As for the remaining balance, you can pay it between January 7th, 18:35, and January 14th, 04:00 AM. You'll also be able to score bigger savings with a trade-in. OnePlus has stated that the official price of its new superstar will be revealed upon the global announcement, which is set to take place on January 7th, 2025.

Sadly, we can't tell you the exact price of the new OnePlus 13. However, we anticipate it to be around the same price range as its predecessor. So, if we're correct, expect a starting price of $799.99 for the base 256GB model.

We understand it's a bit of a gamble, having to pre-pay for something without knowing its full price yet. However, based on the spec sheet of the OnePlus 13, we believe OnePlus' latest flagship won't disappoint.

The phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, which is the successor of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, this year's flagship chipset. So, expect insanely fast, top-tier performance.

Given that this will be OnePlus' answer to Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra, expect the phone to be capable of taking highly-detailed pictures.

So, yeah! The OnePlus 13 will surely be one of the best phones for 2025, and you now have the chance to get additional savings of $50 plus a free smartwatch or top-tier earbuds. Therefore, if you're in the market for a new high-end phone, be sure to place your deposit on the OnePlus 13 as soon as possible!
