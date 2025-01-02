Check out this first-of-a-kind opportunity to save big on a Samsung Galaxy Watch FE with LTE!

Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

While it's certainly not unusual to see a young and appealing Samsung smartwatch priced below the $200 mark nowadays, Amazon is currently running a totally unprecedented and wholly unexpected sale on the 2024-released Galaxy Watch FE with standalone cellular connectivity.

Yes, the first-ever Fan Edition timepiece with Wear OS is marked down by a cool 50 bucks from its $249.99 list price in a 4G LTE-enabled variant for the first time in its US commercial run, and if you hurry, you can even choose from three different colorways at the exact same record high discount.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE

40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, 5 ATM Water Resistance, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Sleep Coaching, Body Composition, Three Color Options, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
$50 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Said discount, mind you, happens to be higher than everything Amazon, Best Buy, and Samsung itself offered on Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Christmas 2024, which is definitely unusual and unlikely to last very long.

Unfortunately, the Bluetooth-only Galaxy Watch FE is no longer discounted that steeply anywhere in the US, and for some reason, Amazon doesn't appear to sell the wearable's entry-level model at any price at the time of this writing.

That makes this surprising New Year's deal that much harder to turn down for pretty much any Android phone user looking for a decently feature-packed smartwatch to pair with their new or old handset. The Galaxy Watch FE, remember, comes with extremely similar characteristics to the Galaxy Watch 4 from all the way back in 2021, which... is not necessarily a bad thing... at the right price.

That includes everything from the external appearance of this device to its undeniably high-quality Super AMOLED touchscreen and even the Exynos W920 processor under the hood, with the overall value proposition being quite difficult to resist and even harder to trump at a comparable price point.
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018.

