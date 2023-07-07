Weekly deals roundup: Huge pre-Prime Day discounts on Motorolas, Galaxy Watches, Echoes, and more





We're talking Echo smart speakers and smart displays first and foremost, but also ultra-low-cost Fire tablets and digital media players, many of which are up for grabs at deeper-than-ever price cuts already... for Amazon Prime subscribers only.





But that's not all we've been able to round up for our latest weekly list of the best tech deals from around the web, with a number of top smartphones , (other) tablets, smartwatches, and true wireless earbuds also available at significantly lower-than-usual prices at various major retailers and manufacturers with or without strings attached.

These are your top 3 pre-Prime Day promotions

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 888+ Processor, 6.55-Inch Endless Edge P-OLED Display with 144Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 13 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Front-Facing Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 68W Charging Capabilities, TurboPower 68W Charger in the Box, Neptune Blue Color $300 off (43%) $399 99 $699 99 Buy at Motorola Motorola Edge 30 Fusion 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 888+ Processor, 6.55-Inch Endless Edge P-OLED Display with 144Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 13 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Front-Facing Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 68W Charging Capabilities, TurboPower 68W Charger in the Box, Viva Magenta Color, Noise-Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds Included $300 off (38%) $499 99 $799 99 Buy at Motorola Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Circular Super AMOLED Touchscreen with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, Dual-Core Exynos W920 Processor, ECG, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Body Composition Analysis, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Skin Temperature Tracking, Multiple Colors $80 off (29%) Buy at Amazon Echo Studio Smart Speaker with Alexa Assistance, Dolby Atmos, Lossless High-Res Technology, Spatial Audio Processing, 30mm Tweeter, 5.3-Inch Woofer, Three 2-Inch Mid-Range Speakers, Built-in Smart Home Hub Functionality, Charcoal and Glacier Colors, Sengled Bluetooth Color Smart Bulb Included, Prime Membership Required $60 off (28%) Buy at Amazon





had to separate them. The snazzier "Viva Magenta" version is also 100 bucks costlier (even after a new record high discount ), with the complimentary noise-cancelling earbuds making the offer pretty hard to ignore for fashionistas and fans of budget 5G phones with a lot of processing power and blazing fast charging.









As for the Echo Studio, the excessive price of Apple's second-gen HomePod essentially leaves Amazon's most powerful smart speaker to date without a direct competitor, especially at a cool discount and with a nice little gift included... for Prime members only.

Other sweet smartphone offers available today

Google Pixel 6a 5G, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Google Tensor Processor, Android 13, 6.1-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,410mAh Battery with 18W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, T-Mobile Activation Required $200 off (57%) $149 $349 Buy at BestBuy OnePlus Nord N30 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.72-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 695 Processor, 108 + 2 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 50W Charging Support, Gray Color, Carrier Activation Required $150 off (50%) $149 99 $299 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 6.4-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, 5,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, 50 + 12 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Shooter, Black and Violet Color Options $50 off (11%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 7a 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Google Tensor G2 Processor, 6.1-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Selfie Shooter, 4,385mAh Battery with 18W Charging Capabilities, Sea Color $23 off (5%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 6.7-Inch Fluid AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 3216 x 1440 Pixel Resolution, 48 + 8 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 65W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Speeds, Volcanic Black Color $320 off (37%) $549 99 $869 99 Buy at OnePlus Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.7-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 1.9-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 512 x 260 Pixel Resolution, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 3,700mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Multiple Colors $100 off (10%) Buy at Amazon





While there are no Amazon Prime requirements for any of these six solid deals, the first two do come with their own strings attached, which is hardly surprising given how incredibly low the mid-range Pixel 6a and hot new OnePlus Nord N30 5G can go.





If you're not comfortable committing to a carrier right off the bat (even for a short period of time), the unlocked Pixel 7a, Galaxy A54 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro, and Galaxy Z Flip 4 can be yours at pretty great prices too with no special conditions whatsoever.





Check out these tablet deals and steals!

Fire HD 8 2022 Release, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Hexa-Core 2.0 GHz Processor, 8-Inch Touchscreen with 1280 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Hands-Free Alexa Assistance, Up to 13 Hours of Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, 5MP Rear-Facing Camera with 1080p Video Recording, 2MP Front Camera with 720p Video Recording, Multiple Colors, Prime Membership Required $45 off (45%) Buy at Amazon Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) 11.5-Inch Tablet with Android 12L, IPS Touchscreen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G99 Processor, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, 7,700mAh Battery, 20W Charging Capabilities, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, MicroSD Card Slot, Four Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, Storm Grey Color, Lenovo Keyboard and Lenovo Precision Pen 2 Included $93 off (25%) $276 97 $369 99 Buy at Lenovo Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Intel Evo Core i5, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM, 13-Inch PixelSense Flow Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, Two USB 4.0 Type-C Ports, Wi-Fi 6E Connectivity, 10MP Rear-Facing Autofocus Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front-Facing Camera, Sapphire Color, Device Only $195 off (18%) $905 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy





Calling a $900+ slate a "steal" is obviously a bit of an overstatement, but in Microsoft's defense, the Surface Pro 9 productivity beast is arguably worth considerably more than that with a speedy 256GB solid-state drive, respectable 8GB RAM count, powerful Intel Core i5 processor, and perhaps most importantly, full Windows 11 support.





Discounted smartwatches and earbuds to consider right now

Garmin Venu 2S 40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, 1.1-Inch Circular AMOLED Touchscreen with 360 x 360 Pixel Resolution and Optional Always-On Mode, 5 ATM Water Resistance, Up to 10 Days of Battery Life, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Body Battery Energy, Sleep Tracking, Stress Tracking, Light Gold Stainless Steel Bezel, Tan Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case and Silicone Band $150 off (38%) Buy at Amazon Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 NC True Wireless Earbuds with Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, Hi-Res Sound, LDAC Technology, Full Adjustable EQ with Hear ID 2.0, Fast Pair, Bluetooth 5.3, Six Beamforming Microphones, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 10 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 50 Hours of Combined Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Multiple Color Options $20 off (20%) Buy at Amazon





This category would normally be split in two and it would normally include more than one or two devices. That being said, we've always been fans of quality over quantity here at PhoneArena, and boy oh boy, are these deals some high-quality stuff!





That Venu 2S is quite possibly the best-looking and best-equipped smartwatch (for both Android and iOS) in its pricing category, while the Soundcore Liberty 4 NC manage to push the boundaries of affordable noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds with the help of a nice little launch coupon on Amazon (available for all).

And here are the greatest early Echo and Fire TV Prime Day 2023 deals

Echo Pop Full Sound Compact Smart Speaker with Alexa, 1.95-Inch Front-Firing Speaker, Semi-Spherical Design, Built-in Eero Support, Microphone Off Button, In-app Privacy Controls, Four Colors, Sengled Smart Color Bulb Included, Prime Membership Required $36 off (65%) Buy at Amazon Echo (4th Gen) Smart Speaker with Alexa Voice Assistance, 2020 Release, Dolby Audio Technology, 3-Inch Woofer and Dual Front-Firing 0.8-Inch Tweeters, Built-in Zigbee Smart Home Hub Functionality, Multiple Color Options, Sengled Bluetooth Color Smart Bulb Included, Prime Membership Required $60 off (52%) Buy at Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) Smart Display with Alexa, 10.1-Inch Touchscreen with 1280 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Premium Directional Sound, 13MP Camera with Auto-framing and Motion Technology, Built-in Zigbee Smart Home Hub, Charcoal and Glacier White Color Options, Ring A19 Smart LED Bulb Included, Prime Membership Required $102 off (38%) Buy at Amazon Echo Show 15 Smart Display with Alexa, Wall Mountable, 15.6-Inch Touchscreen with 1920 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, Built-in Fire TV, 5MP Camera, Two 1.6-Inch Speakers, Alexa Voice Remote Included, Prime Membership Required $98 off (35%) Buy at Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Digital Media Player with 4K Ultra HD Video Streaming Capabilities, Dolby Vision Support, Dolby Atmos Audio, Live View Picture-in-Picture, Wi-Fi 6, 8GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Quad-Core 1.8GHz CPU, 750MHz GPU, Alexa Voice Remote Included, Prime Membership Required $30 off (55%) Buy at Amazon





Still unhappy with the Echo Studio's price tag after its $60 discount detailed above? Why not consider a "standard" Echo or a diminutive Echo Pop instead? The latter model is very new , mind you, and yet very heavily marked-down as well, with the former fetching a hard-to-beat price of its own with a cool freebie of its own.





Amazon is including complimentary smart bulbs with the cheaper-than-ever Echo Show 10 and Echo Show 15 smart display as well, and last but certainly not least, the high-end Fire TV Stick 4K Max manages to pull out all the streaming stops at a ridiculously low price right now. Needless to say that all of these Prime Day offers in this section of our roundup are exclusively available for, well, Amazon Prime subscribers.