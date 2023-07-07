Weekly deals roundup: Huge pre-Prime Day discounts on Motorolas, Galaxy Watches, Echoes, and more
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The moment all bargain hunters have been waiting for is finally here... kind of. While Amazon's Prime Day 2023 sale is only scheduled to (officially) kick off on Tuesday, July 11, running for a full 48 hours, the e-commerce giant has massively discounted the vast majority of its in-house Alexa-enabled devices early.
We're talking Echo smart speakers and smart displays first and foremost, but also ultra-low-cost Fire tablets and digital media players, many of which are up for grabs at deeper-than-ever price cuts already... for Amazon Prime subscribers only.
But that's not all we've been able to round up for our latest weekly list of the best tech deals from around the web, with a number of top smartphones, (other) tablets, smartwatches, and true wireless earbuds also available at significantly lower-than-usual prices at various major retailers and manufacturers with or without strings attached.
These are your top 3 pre-Prime Day promotions
Technically, that's four great deals on three great products, but the two Motorola Edge 30 Fusion colorways are so different that we just had to separate them. The snazzier "Viva Magenta" version is also 100 bucks costlier (even after a new record high discount), with the complimentary noise-cancelling earbuds making the offer pretty hard to ignore for fashionistas and fans of budget 5G phones with a lot of processing power and blazing fast charging.
The Galaxy Watch 5, meanwhile, is without a doubt one of the best smartwatches you can pair with an Android handset right now at a new all-time low price, even if the Galaxy Watch 6 is almost certainly around the corner.
As for the Echo Studio, the excessive price of Apple's second-gen HomePod essentially leaves Amazon's most powerful smart speaker to date without a direct competitor, especially at a cool discount and with a nice little gift included... for Prime members only.
Other sweet smartphone offers available today
While there are no Amazon Prime requirements for any of these six solid deals, the first two do come with their own strings attached, which is hardly surprising given how incredibly low the mid-range Pixel 6a and hot new OnePlus Nord N30 5G can go.
If you're not comfortable committing to a carrier right off the bat (even for a short period of time), the unlocked Pixel 7a, Galaxy A54 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro, and Galaxy Z Flip 4 can be yours at pretty great prices too with no special conditions whatsoever.
The 256GB OnePlus 10 Pro powerhouse in particular feels very difficult to resist at a huge $320 markdown that's actually been available before but is extremely likely to expire soon and may never come back. The Galaxy Z Flip 4, meanwhile, hasn't been discounted in a minute, dropping from its regular price just as the potentially costlier Z Flip 5 draws near.
Check out these tablet deals and steals!
Calling a $900+ slate a "steal" is obviously a bit of an overstatement, but in Microsoft's defense, the Surface Pro 9 productivity beast is arguably worth considerably more than that with a speedy 256GB solid-state drive, respectable 8GB RAM count, powerful Intel Core i5 processor, and perhaps most importantly, full Windows 11 support.
The Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) and Amazon Fire HD 8 mid-rangers have... way less going for them, but their reduced price points are definitely low enough to warrant your pre-Prime Day attention. Lenovo's 11.5-inch candidate for the title of best budget tablet out there even comes bundled with both a keyboard and stylus at under 300 bucks, while the latest 8-inch Fire slate is... almost completely unremarkable and yet super-appealing at a 45 percent Prime-exclusive discount.
Discounted smartwatches and earbuds to consider right now
This category would normally be split in two and it would normally include more than one or two devices. That being said, we've always been fans of quality over quantity here at PhoneArena, and boy oh boy, are these deals some high-quality stuff!
That Venu 2S is quite possibly the best-looking and best-equipped smartwatch (for both Android and iOS) in its pricing category, while the Soundcore Liberty 4 NC manage to push the boundaries of affordable noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds with the help of a nice little launch coupon on Amazon (available for all).
And here are the greatest early Echo and Fire TV Prime Day 2023 deals
Still unhappy with the Echo Studio's price tag after its $60 discount detailed above? Why not consider a "standard" Echo or a diminutive Echo Pop instead? The latter model is very new, mind you, and yet very heavily marked-down as well, with the former fetching a hard-to-beat price of its own with a cool freebie of its own.
Amazon is including complimentary smart bulbs with the cheaper-than-ever Echo Show 10 and Echo Show 15 smart display as well, and last but certainly not least, the high-end Fire TV Stick 4K Max manages to pull out all the streaming stops at a ridiculously low price right now. Needless to say that all of these Prime Day offers in this section of our roundup are exclusively available for, well, Amazon Prime subscribers.
Things that are NOT allowed: