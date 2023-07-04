Anker's hot new Soundcore Liberty 4 NC earbuds are already on sale at a nice discount





But the commercial debut of the aptly titled Liberty 4 NC with active noise cancellation is only part of today's story, with the other, arguably juicier tidbit being the $20 discount already offered sans strings on a multitude of color options ranging from "Velvet Black" to "Clear White", light blue, navy blue, and pink.

To shave a cool 20 percent off the aforementioned list price of these puppies, all you have to do is apply a special coupon available on the official Amazon product webpage of your favorite paint job before adding the Soundcore Liberty 4 NC to your cart.













In terms of battery life, you're unlikely to find a better product than this noise-cancelling bargain, mind you, which promises to keep your tunes going for up to 10 hours before needing a recharge and provide as much as 50 hours (!!!) of endurance with the bundled (wireless) charging case taken into consideration.





Guaranteed to withstand spills and rain thanks to an IPX4 water protection rating, the decidedly sleek and slim Soundcore Liberty 4 NC also pack 11mm custom-tuned drivers for super-high-resolution sound and a grand total of six beamforming microphones for crystal clear calls, which are undoubtedly remarkable endowments however you look at them. And when you look at them through a sub-$100 lens, they may well be truly irresistible.