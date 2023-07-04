The gorgeous Motorola Edge 30 Fusion scores a pair of unrivaled 'Black Friday in July' deals





Motorola is jumping to your rescue today with a duo of unprecedented offers aptly advertised with the bombastic "Black Friday in July" label. Unfortunately, you don't get a lot of choice as part of this new special sale, with only one device up for grabs at higher-than-ever discounts in two different flavors.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 888+ Processor, 6.55-Inch Endless Edge P-OLED Display with 144Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 13 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Front-Facing Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 68W Charging Capabilities, TurboPower 68W Charger in the Box, Neptune Blue Color $300 off (43%) $399 99 $699 99 Buy at Motorola Motorola Edge 30 Fusion 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 888+ Processor, 6.55-Inch Endless Edge P-OLED Display with 144Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 13 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Front-Facing Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 68W Charging Capabilities, TurboPower 68W Charger in the Box, Viva Magenta Color, Noise-Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds Included $300 off (38%) $499 99 $799 99 Buy at Motorola





If you're on a tight budget, you can opt for a Neptune Blue-coated Motorola Edge 30 Fusion with 256GB internal storage space at $399.99 instead of its $699.99 list price, which is a very hard-to-resist deal for speed junkies who think they can keep their addiction in check with a Snapdragon 888+ processor in addition to nationwide 5G support and 68W charging capabilities.





Of course, the Edge 30 Fusion model on sale for a limited time at $499.99 instead of $799.99 comes with the exact same specifications (including the exact same 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room), merely replacing the aforementioned blue paint job with an even more eye-catching "Viva Magenta" hue and throwing in a pair of noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds for good measure.





You're looking at 2023's Pantone color of the year here, mind you, and if you're into that sort of thing, you can only get this Edge 30 Fusion powerhouse... or the costlier new Razr+ in a shade virtually guaranteed to turn a lot of heads wherever you go.





This non-foldable 6.55-inch Motorola handset also aims to catch your eye (and those of your friends and "frenemies") with pretty aggressive screen curves, as well as a "delightfully soft" vegan leather finish that certainly sets the Edge 30 Fusion apart from the vast majority of the best Android phones on the market right now from a cosmetic standpoint.





For its freshly reduced prices, this absolute stunner of a mobile device also packs a whole lot of memory and a more than respectable amount of battery juice while supporting state-of-the-art 144Hz display refresh rate technology. We don't know about Black Friday, but Prime Day sure seems to have come early this year for Edge 30 Fusion buyers... with no actual Amazon Prime membership needed.