Amazon's newest Echo device is already deeply discounted for Prime Day 2023





But the latest special offers exclusively targeting Prime members are actual Prime Day smart speaker deals ... kicked off a little early, and you can absolutely and positively rest assured that they will not be improved in any way come July 11

Echo Pop Full Sound Compact Smart Speaker with Alexa, 1.95-Inch Front-Firing Speaker, Semi-Spherical Design, Built-in Eero Support, Microphone Off Button, In-app Privacy Controls, Four Colors, Prime Membership Required $22 off (55%) Buy at Amazon Echo Pop Full Sound Compact Smart Speaker with Alexa, 1.95-Inch Front-Firing Speaker, Semi-Spherical Design, Built-in Eero Support, Microphone Off Button, In-app Privacy Controls, Four Colors, Sengled Smart Color Bulb Included, Prime Membership Required $36 off (65%) Buy at Amazon





That means you should definitely pull the trigger right now on the Echo Pop, for instance, which just so happens to be the newest addition to Amazon's hugely popular Alexa-controlled Echo lineup . This decidedly small and compact but at the same time "full sound" smart speaker was unveiled less than two months ago, and believe it or not, it's already up for grabs at a massive 55 percent discount.





By no means expensive at launch, fetching just $39.99 a pop (heh!), Amazon's excellent new Google Nest Mini alternative can now be yours in a grand total of four color options at 22 bucks less than that, which is simply mind-blowing for the first-ever price cut of a first-generation Echo device.





Even better, you can pay a buck more and also get a Sengled smart bulb, which will obviously come in handy if you're starting to put together or looking to expand your current smart home setup. The dirt-cheap Echo Pop, of course, doesn't come with built-in smart home hub functionality, but that neat little semi-spherical design and the surprisingly powerful 1.95-inch front-firing speaker should be enough to convince you this is a very smart "investment" worth looking into... if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber or willing to become one to take advantage of killer deals and steals like this.