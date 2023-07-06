Amazon's newest Echo device is already deeply discounted for Prime Day 2023
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you're a long-time hardcore bargain hunter, you probably already know that the last few days before a huge sales event like Amazon Prime Day are by far the toughest in terms of resisting "temptation." As always, it's been raining very interesting pre-Prime Day deals on a wide range of interesting products at a number of major US retailers for the past week or so, which has made it incredibly difficult to keep your bank accounts intact.
But the latest special offers exclusively targeting Prime members are actual Prime Day smart speaker deals... kicked off a little early, and you can absolutely and positively rest assured that they will not be improved in any way come July 11.
That means you should definitely pull the trigger right now on the Echo Pop, for instance, which just so happens to be the newest addition to Amazon's hugely popular Alexa-controlled Echo lineup. This decidedly small and compact but at the same time "full sound" smart speaker was unveiled less than two months ago, and believe it or not, it's already up for grabs at a massive 55 percent discount.
By no means expensive at launch, fetching just $39.99 a pop (heh!), Amazon's excellent new Google Nest Mini alternative can now be yours in a grand total of four color options at 22 bucks less than that, which is simply mind-blowing for the first-ever price cut of a first-generation Echo device.
Even better, you can pay a buck more and also get a Sengled smart bulb, which will obviously come in handy if you're starting to put together or looking to expand your current smart home setup. The dirt-cheap Echo Pop, of course, doesn't come with built-in smart home hub functionality, but that neat little semi-spherical design and the surprisingly powerful 1.95-inch front-firing speaker should be enough to convince you this is a very smart "investment" worth looking into... if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber or willing to become one to take advantage of killer deals and steals like this.
