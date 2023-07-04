Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) mid-ranger with keyboard and pen drops to an even more affordable price





What you need to know is that we're talking about a mid-end 11.5-incher here with a sharp display in tow, a reasonably powerful processor under the hood, and... an amazing price for a presumably limited time only with both a keyboard and pen bundled in.

Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) 11.5-Inch Tablet with Android 12L, IPS Touchscreen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G99 Processor, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, 7,700mAh Battery, 20W Charging Capabilities, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, MicroSD Card Slot, Four Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, Storm Grey Color, Lenovo Keyboard and Lenovo Precision Pen 2 Included $93 off (25%) $276 97 $369 99 Buy at Lenovo





Yes, you can get a complete laptop-replacing (and Surface Pro 9 -rivaling) package right now for a measly $276.97, and you don't have to jump through any hoops whatsoever, meet any sort of special conditions, use a coupon code, or be an Amazon Prime subscriber.





Tab S8, or Tab S8 Plus. Both the productivity-enhancing keyboard accessory and creativity-encouraging Precision Pen 2 Stylus included with a 128GB Tab P11 (Gen 2) storage variant at this very special price are of course made by Lenovo itself, which means they're unlikely to be quite as great as a Surface Type Cover or a Samsung S Pen bundled in as standard with a Galaxy Tab S7 FE





But after a $93.02 (or 25 percent) markdown from a regular combo price of $369.99, it's pretty much impossible to argue with the incredible value delivered by this 3-in-1 Lenovo steal.





The jumbo-sized 11.5-inch slate, mind you, comes with a 2K IPS touchscreen, an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 processor, 7,700mAh battery capacity, quad speaker system, and 4GB RAM count in addition to the aforementioned 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room and a microSD card slot.





That's definitely not a spec sheet meant to give Apple's latest super-premium iPad Pros a run for their money, but $276.97 is "standard" iPad (9th Gen) pricing territory, and that outdated 10.2-incher doesn't come with either a keyboard or a stylus included.





Bottom line, this could easily beat the best of the best Prime Day 2023 tablet deals in the pipeline over at Amazon, and of course, you don't need to be a Prime member to pull the trigger right now... and carry on with your 4th of July celebrations with one less item on your summer shopping list.