Galaxy Watch 6 model numbers leak before the official launch

According to, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic have received Google Play certifications. Although these certifications don't reveal much detail, they do confirm some important aspects, such as the actual names of the devices, which are as mentioned above.

For those who are interested in the model numbers of the Galaxy Watch 6 series, here they are:



Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm) – SM-R930

Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm) – SM-R940

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm) – SM-R950

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm) – SM-R960



Previous leaks have indicated that the Previous leaks have indicated that the main difference between the two models lies in their sizes and the fact that the Classic one is expected to bring back the physical rotating bezel, following the footsteps of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic introduced in 2021.



As Samsung is preparing to officially release the Galaxy Watch 6 Series, which is their yearly update to the smartwatch series, we believe that the Galaxy Watch 6 will come in options of 40mm and 44mm, while the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic will be available in 43mm or 47mm. If you have smaller wrists, the 40mm Watch 6 may be the best choice for you, while those with larger wrists might prefer the 47mm Watch 6 Classic.