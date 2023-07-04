Amazon knocks the lightweight Garmin Venu 2S smartwatch down to a new record low price





But we do know that Amazon is selling the undeniably stylish and decidedly feature-packed Garmin Venu 2S at a lower-than-ever price right now , and with no Prime membership requirement, it's pretty hard to turn down this killer new promotion if you're in the market for a well-balanced and affordable wearable device to pair with your Android handset or iPhone this summer.

Garmin Venu 2S 40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, 1.1-Inch Circular AMOLED Touchscreen with 360 x 360 Pixel Resolution and Optional Always-On Mode, 5 ATM Water Resistance, Up to 10 Days of Battery Life, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Body Battery Energy, Sleep Tracking, Stress Tracking, Light Gold Stainless Steel Bezel, Tan Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case and Silicone Band $150 off (38%) Buy at Amazon





Normally available for $399.99, the circular Venu 2S can be yours at the time of this writing at a whopping 150 bucks less than that in a single love-it-or-hate-it version with a flashy light gold bezel and matching tan case and silicone band.





Said case comes in a small 40mm size, which means this beaut is more compact and lightweight than the "regular" Garmin Venu 2, as well as the smallest Apple Watch Series 8 model. At 38.2 grams, the Venu 2S is however still considerably heavier than a 40mm (and even a 44mm) Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 , although at least some of that heft is definitely put to great use, contributing to a stellar battery life rating of up to 10 days in "smartwatch mode."





That's right, you're looking at a smartwatch that can go more than a week without requiring a recharge when used as a smartwatch... with the built-in GPS connectivity switched off. That battery endurance achievement is made even more impressive when you consider the Garmin Venu 2S comes sporting a high-quality AMOLED touchscreen with a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels and an optional Always-On mode.





And then you have a robust list of health sensors and monitoring tools keeping an eye on everything from your heart rate to your stress levels, sleep quality, body battery energy, blood oxygen, and various types of physical activities and workouts. Unfortunately, you don't get ECG technology on this particular model, but you're definitely still dealing with one of the world's best smartwatches right now, at least in terms of its value for money.