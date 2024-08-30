Weekly deals roundup: This fresh batch of offers on iPads, Pixel 9s, Galaxy Tabs, and more is crazy!

Do you want to get the best early deal on a new Pixel device that's still available a couple of weeks after Google's latest and greatest ever product announcement event? How about a new or old iPad with mid-range or high-end specifications at the heftiest possible discount?





Or maybe you prefer a gargantuan Samsung tablet with a premium design, premium specs, and lower-than-ever price. A Motorola foldable for less than half of what Samsung charges for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 ? A state-of-the-art Z Fold 6 with a free storage upgrade and free $300-worth gift included? For all of that and a lot more, be sure to bear with us for a few minutes as we round up the best deals available right now across a bunch of popular tech categories.

These are this week's top three bargains

Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2021) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Apple A13 Bionic Processor, Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2160 x 1620 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear Camera, 12MP Front Camera, Front-Mounted Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor, All-Day Battery Life, Space Gray $149 off (31%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 +12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Graphite and Beige Color Options, S Pen Included, My Best Buy Plus Membership Required ($350 Discount Available Without Membership) $400 off (30%) $919 99 $1319 99 Buy at BestBuy Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, 8-Inch Foldable LTPO OLED Screen with 2152 x 2076 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.3-Inch OLED Cover Screen with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, IPX8 Water Resistance, Google Tensor G4 Processor, Android 14, 48 + 10.8 + 10.8MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,650mAh Battery, 21W Charging Capabilities, Obsidian Color, $350 Gift Card Included Gift $1799 Pre-order at BestBuy





Here are three radically different products on sale at three radically different prices after similarly hefty discounts. The device you're going to choose will obviously greatly depend on your specific needs and (perhaps more importantly) your budget at the end of this summer, but our general advice would be to strongly consider the 2021-released 10.2-inch iPad either way.









handset appears to be the only member of Google's latest high-end smartphone family still sold alongside a (very valuable) gift. That's unlikely to be true much longer, as this bad boy's pre-orders are set to close next week, so it might be now or never for foldable fans in love with the stock Android experience. Of course, you can save even more on the significantly costlier (and significantly larger) Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra , while the even pricier Pixel 9 Pro Fold handset appears to be the only member of Google's latest high-end smartphone family still sold alongside a (very valuable) gift. That's unlikely to be true much longer, as this bad boy's pre-orders are set to close next week, so it might be now or never for foldable fans in love with the stock Android experience.

How about these hot smartphone offers?

Motorola Razr 2023 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch P-OLED Foldable Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 1.5-Inch OLED External Screen with 368 x 194 Pixel Resolution, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Snapper, 4,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options $300 off (43%) $399 99 $699 99 Buy at Motorola Motorola Edge (2024) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.6-Inch P-OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Vegan Leather, Midnight Blue Color $100 off (18%) $449 99 $549 99 Buy at Motorola Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, Android 13 with One UI 5.1, 6.4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Selfie Shooter, 4,500mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Mint Color $160 off (24%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus 12 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.82-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,400mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Silky Black Color $100 off (13%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S24+ 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Construction, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options $201 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Motorola razr Plus (2024) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor, 6.9-Inch Main Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, Android 14, 4,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options $100 off (10%) $899 99 $999 99 Buy at Motorola Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Four Color Options $250 off (19%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 7.6-Inch Main Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2160 x 1856 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.3-Inch Secondary Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Screen with 2376 x 968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4MP Under-Display Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery, Android 14, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, $300 Amazon Gift Card Included $420 off (18%) Buy at Amazon



The S23 Fan Edition in particular looks mighty compelling at a rare $160 discount with 256GB storage... at least if you ignore the impending arrival of an undoubtedly improved (and presumably costlier) S24 FE





It takes two (iPads) to make a good list of tablet deals

Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M2, 2024) 256GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M2 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2732 x 2048 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Starlight Color $70 off (8%) Buy at Amazon Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M4, 2024) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Apple M4 Processor, 11-Inch Ultra Retina Tandem OLED Screen with 2420 x 1668 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Front Camera, Face ID, Four Speakers, Silver and Space Black Color Options $100 off (10%) Buy at Amazon





Does a list need more than two items to constitute a good list? Not if said items are probably the greatest tablets money can buy in 2024, and for a presumably limited time only, you can get them for less money than ever before.





Which one of these 2024-released Apple powerhouses should you choose? The one that best fits your size preferences, of course. Yes, the smaller model actually comes with a considerably faster processor under the hood, but the M2 is still more than competent enough for the vast majority of users out there.

Some of the best smartwatches in the world are also sold at excellent prices

OnePlus Watch 2 Wear OS Smartwatch, GPS, Bluetooth, 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display with 466 x 466 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, Stainless Steel Chassis, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Tracking, Stress Tracking, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Two Color Options $50 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Aluminum Case, Sport Loop, Multiple Color Options $100 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Display with 432 x 432 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 300mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green and Cream Colors, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty, $40 Amazon Gift Card Included $40 off (12%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 47mm, 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Titanium Construction, Wear OS, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Customizable Quick Button, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Three Color Options, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty, $50 Amazon Gift Card Included $50 off (7%) Buy at Amazon





just affordable enough to make you not care very much about a Now that's a list! It has everything - probably the perfect length, amazing diversity of brands, prices, and designs, and with the exception of the Apple Watch Series 9 , you don't even have to fear the impending arrival of a sequel. Besides, the Series 9 isaffordable enough to make you not care very much about a Series 10 unlikely to bring many notable upgrades and radical changes to the table.





What do you say about some discounted earbuds and headphones?

OnePlus Buds 3 True Wireless Earbuds with Adaptive Noise Cancellation, Dual Dynamic Drivers with Basswave Enhancement, Hi-Res Audio with LHDC 5.0, 94ms Low Latency, IP55 Water and Dust Resistance, Touch Volume Control, Up to 10 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 44 Hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, Bluetooth 5.3 Connectivity, Splendid Blue and Metallic Gray Color Options $30 off (30%) $69 99 $99 99 Buy at OnePlus Jabra Elite 8 Active True Wireless Earbuds with Adaptive Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, Jabra ShakeGrip Technology, Dolby Audio, 6mm Speakers, IP68 Rating for Water and Dust Resistance, Drop Resistance Up to 1 Meter, 6 Microphones with Wind Noise Protection Mesh, Up to 8 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 32 Hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, Three Color Options $50 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, Digital Crown for Volume Control, Apple H1 Chip, Up to 20 Hours of Battery Life, Five Color Options $150 off (27%) Buy at Amazon



