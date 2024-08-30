Weekly deals roundup: This fresh batch of offers on iPads, Pixel 9s, Galaxy Tabs, and more is crazy!
Do you want to get the best early deal on a new Pixel device that's still available a couple of weeks after Google's latest and greatest ever product announcement event? How about a new or old iPad with mid-range or high-end specifications at the heftiest possible discount?
Or maybe you prefer a gargantuan Samsung tablet with a premium design, premium specs, and lower-than-ever price. A Motorola foldable for less than half of what Samsung charges for the Galaxy Z Flip 6? A state-of-the-art Z Fold 6 with a free storage upgrade and free $300-worth gift included? For all of that and a lot more, be sure to bear with us for a few minutes as we round up the best deals available right now across a bunch of popular tech categories.
These are this week's top three bargains
Here are three radically different products on sale at three radically different prices after similarly hefty discounts. The device you're going to choose will obviously greatly depend on your specific needs and (perhaps more importantly) your budget at the end of this summer, but our general advice would be to strongly consider the 2021-released 10.2-inch iPad either way.
Despite its advanced age, that continues to be one of the best tablets out there in terms of its bang for buck, and with new iPads potentially on the horizon, you may not get many chances to score substantial discounts of around $150 in the future.
Of course, you can save even more on the significantly costlier (and significantly larger) Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, while the even pricier Pixel 9 Pro Fold handset appears to be the only member of Google's latest high-end smartphone family still sold alongside a (very valuable) gift. That's unlikely to be true much longer, as this bad boy's pre-orders are set to close next week, so it might be now or never for foldable fans in love with the stock Android experience.
How about these hot smartphone offers?
If you can't afford the brand-new Pixel 9 Pro Fold, maybe you can get Samsung's slightly older Galaxy Z Fold 6 at its (revived) pre-order discount. All jokes aside, the Motorola Razr+ (2024) and Razr (2023) are undeniably excellent options for foldable buyers who don't want to end up living in a cardboard box this Christmas, and the same goes for the Edge (2024) and Samsung Galaxy S23 FE for non-foldable fans on relatively tight budgets.
The S23 Fan Edition in particular looks mighty compelling at a rare $160 discount with 256GB storage... at least if you ignore the impending arrival of an undoubtedly improved (and presumably costlier) S24 FE.
The OnePlus 12, Galaxy S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra, meanwhile, are arguably the best Android flagship options available at a decent to good discount this week, although in the spirit of full disclosure, we should probably remind you that a new batch of Amazon Prime Day offers is just a little over a month away. And yes, we're almost certain these devices will further drop in prices in October... for Prime members only.
It takes two (iPads) to make a good list of tablet deals
Does a list need more than two items to constitute a good list? Not if said items are probably the greatest tablets money can buy in 2024, and for a presumably limited time only, you can get them for less money than ever before.
Which one of these 2024-released Apple powerhouses should you choose? The one that best fits your size preferences, of course. Yes, the smaller model actually comes with a considerably faster processor under the hood, but the M2 is still more than competent enough for the vast majority of users out there.
Some of the best smartwatches in the world are also sold at excellent prices
Now that's a list! It has everything - probably the perfect length, amazing diversity of brands, prices, and designs, and with the exception of the Apple Watch Series 9, you don't even have to fear the impending arrival of a sequel. Besides, the Series 9 is just affordable enough to make you not care very much about a Series 10 unlikely to bring many notable upgrades and radical changes to the table.
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra, meanwhile, are on sale at their best prices yet (with nice little gifts included), and the OnePlus Watch 2 is a very interesting budget-friendly alternative with a decidedly stylish design, solid battery life, and surprisingly few flaws. Perfect list, anyone?
What do you say about some discounted earbuds and headphones?
If you say "yay", have at them today! Especially the noise-cancelling OnePlus Buds 3, which are almost incredibly cheap after their latest $30 markdown. The Jabra Elite 8 Active buds are not quite incredibly cheap, but they are reasonably priced... and incredibly robust. And then you have the over-ear AirPods Max, which are not cheap, particularly robust, or exceptionally powerful, but they are made by Apple, which counts more than anything else for so many buyers out there.
