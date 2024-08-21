New certification hints the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is getting closer to launch

Galaxy S24 FE

Galaxy S24 FE US version appears on Bluetooth SIG certification



The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE US variant has popped up on the Bluetooth SIG website. While the listing doesn't reveal much – just the Galaxy S24 FE name and the SM-S721U model number – it is a positive sign that the launch is likely coming in the next few months.













For starters, the new model is rumored to bump up the screen size from 6.4 inches to a bigger 6.7 inches. On top of that, the brightness is likely to get a serious upgrade, soaring from 1400 nits to 1900 nits.





Galaxy S24 FE is rumored to feature either an Exynos 2400 or a Moreover, theis rumored to feature either an Exynos 2400 or a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, depending on your location, since Samsung often varies specs by region.





Galaxy S23 FE . On the AI side, the S24 FE is set to include The smartphone is also expected to come with a triple rear camera setup featuring 50MP, 12MP, and 8MP sensors, similar to what we saw in the. On the AI side, the S24 FE is set to include Galaxy AI , Samsung’s suite of AI features, to enhance everything from capturing and editing photos to improving battery life and overall performance.





Galaxy S24 FE is rumored to be priced between $599 and $699. For reference, the S23 FE typically sells for $600 for the entry-level 128GB storage option, while the Theis rumored to be priced between $599 and $699. For reference, the S23 FE typically sells for $600 for the entry-level 128GB storage option, while the Galaxy S24 starts at $800 for the same amount of storage.





With all the buzz and leaks surrounding the upcoming Galaxy smartphone, I think it is shaping up to be a great option if you are looking for that premium Galaxy S experience without breaking the bank. So, if that sounds like you, it might be worth holding out a little longer.