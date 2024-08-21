Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!
Less than two days left to pre-order your Pixel 9 with great discounts! Check out the deals now.
GOOGLE PIXEL DEAL ALERT
Less than two days left to pre-order your Pixel 9 with great discounts! Check out the deals now.
Aug 22, Thu, 3:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

New certification hints the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is getting closer to launch

By
0comments
New certification hints the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is getting closer to launch
The Galaxy S24 FE, arguably the most exciting Samsung phone still to be released this year, is back in the spotlight. After several months of leaks and reports unveiling its secrets, it is now a step closer to its launch.

Galaxy S24 FE US version appears on Bluetooth SIG certification


The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE US variant has popped up on the Bluetooth SIG website. While the listing doesn’t reveal much – just the Galaxy S24 FE name and the SM-S721U model number – it is a positive sign that the launch is likely coming in the next few months.


More specifically, a recent rumor hints that the Galaxy S24 FE could launch in October, just like its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 FE. But that is not all – a big leak earlier this month unveiled almost all the details about Samsung's upcoming Fan Edition.

For starters, the new model is rumored to bump up the screen size from 6.4 inches to a bigger 6.7 inches. On top of that, the brightness is likely to get a serious upgrade, soaring from 1400 nits to 1900 nits.

Moreover, the Galaxy S24 FE is rumored to feature either an Exynos 2400 or a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, depending on your location, since Samsung often varies specs by region.

The smartphone is also expected to come with a triple rear camera setup featuring 50MP, 12MP, and 8MP sensors, similar to what we saw in the Galaxy S23 FE. On the AI side, the S24 FE is set to include Galaxy AI, Samsung’s suite of AI features, to enhance everything from capturing and editing photos to improving battery life and overall performance.

The Galaxy S24 FE is rumored to be priced between $599 and $699. For reference, the S23 FE typically sells for $600 for the entry-level 128GB storage option, while the Galaxy S24 starts at $800 for the same amount of storage.

With all the buzz and leaks surrounding the upcoming Galaxy smartphone, I think it is shaping up to be a great option if you are looking for that premium Galaxy S experience without breaking the bank. So, if that sounds like you, it might be worth holding out a little longer.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government warns Galaxy phone users to install update by this date or stop using their devices
U.S. government warns Galaxy phone users to install update by this date or stop using their devices
At $101 off, the charming Pixel Tablet sells like hot cakes on Amazon
At $101 off, the charming Pixel Tablet sells like hot cakes on Amazon
Early adopters show overwhelming preference for two Pixel 9 models
Early adopters show overwhelming preference for two Pixel 9 models
Amazon increases its discount on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, bringing the phone to new all-time low price
Amazon increases its discount on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, bringing the phone to new all-time low price
New network option brings hope to T-Mobile subscribers amid all the SpaceX drama
New network option brings hope to T-Mobile subscribers amid all the SpaceX drama
Verizon bestowing free Pixel 9 Pro XL on some users without any requirements
Verizon bestowing free Pixel 9 Pro XL on some users without any requirements

Latest News

Google Drive gets new option to save scanned documents as JPEGs
Google Drive gets new option to save scanned documents as JPEGs
The remarkable Razr+ (2023) returns to its best price at the Motorola Store
The remarkable Razr+ (2023) returns to its best price at the Motorola Store
Microsoft to bring Age of Empires to mobile in October
Microsoft to bring Age of Empires to mobile in October
Judge blocks the launch of Venu Sports at Fubo’s request
Judge blocks the launch of Venu Sports at Fubo’s request
Google is warned by a federal judge that he will order that changes be made to the Play Store
Google is warned by a federal judge that he will order that changes be made to the Play Store
Apple could unveil two new AirPods variants alongside the iPhone 16 line next month
Apple could unveil two new AirPods variants alongside the iPhone 16 line next month
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless