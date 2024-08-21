New certification hints the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is getting closer to launch
Up Next:
The Galaxy S24 FE, arguably the most exciting Samsung phone still to be released this year, is back in the spotlight. After several months of leaks and reports unveiling its secrets, it is now a step closer to its launch.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE US variant has popped up on the Bluetooth SIG website. While the listing doesn’t reveal much – just the Galaxy S24 FE name and the SM-S721U model number – it is a positive sign that the launch is likely coming in the next few months.
Galaxy S24 FE US version appears on Bluetooth SIG certification
The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE US variant has popped up on the Bluetooth SIG website. While the listing doesn’t reveal much – just the Galaxy S24 FE name and the SM-S721U model number – it is a positive sign that the launch is likely coming in the next few months.
Galaxy S24 FE on the Bluetooth SIG website. | Screenshot by PhoneArena
More specifically, a recent rumor hints that the Galaxy S24 FE could launch in October, just like its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 FE. But that is not all – a big leak earlier this month unveiled almost all the details about Samsung's upcoming Fan Edition.
For starters, the new model is rumored to bump up the screen size from 6.4 inches to a bigger 6.7 inches. On top of that, the brightness is likely to get a serious upgrade, soaring from 1400 nits to 1900 nits.
Moreover, the Galaxy S24 FE is rumored to feature either an Exynos 2400 or a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, depending on your location, since Samsung often varies specs by region.
The smartphone is also expected to come with a triple rear camera setup featuring 50MP, 12MP, and 8MP sensors, similar to what we saw in the Galaxy S23 FE. On the AI side, the S24 FE is set to include Galaxy AI, Samsung’s suite of AI features, to enhance everything from capturing and editing photos to improving battery life and overall performance.
The Galaxy S24 FE is rumored to be priced between $599 and $699. For reference, the S23 FE typically sells for $600 for the entry-level 128GB storage option, while the Galaxy S24 starts at $800 for the same amount of storage.
With all the buzz and leaks surrounding the upcoming Galaxy smartphone, I think it is shaping up to be a great option if you are looking for that premium Galaxy S experience without breaking the bank. So, if that sounds like you, it might be worth holding out a little longer.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: