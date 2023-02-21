Apple officially adds three snazzy new colors to the Beats Fit Pro palette
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Slightly costlier and presumably less popular than the best-selling $150 Beats Studio Buds, Apple's state-of-the-art Beats Fit Pro currently come in four "standard" paint jobs and three additional special hues designed in collaboration with none other than Kim Kardashian.
Given that the industry-leading AirPods and AirPods Pro have yet to add a single backup to their classic white colorway, you'd think that would be enough variety for some of the best workout earbuds out there.
But evidently Apple doesn't think that, gearing up to accept your orders for another three decidedly eye-catching Fit Pro flavors. The hot new Coral Pink, Volt Yellow, and Tidal Blue options are already up on the company's official website and listed as "coming soon" at the exact same $199.99 price point as the Beats Black, Beats White, Stone Purple, and Sage Gray models.
That's not the case for major third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, at least for the time being, with Apple's commercial release seemingly scheduled for February 23. That's this Thursday, mind you, although it might not be very wise to hurry.
We know the early adopter temptation is strong, especially in the case of such physically attractive products, but if you want to save a few bucks, it's probably smart to wait a few weeks.
Even though we obviously cannot predict the future, the relatively frequent Beats Fit Pro deals of the last few months make us fairly confident a discount will come sooner rather than later as far as these new colors are concerned as well.
Of course, the Beats Fit Pro are no pushovers at their regular price either, rocking top-notch active noise cancellation technology in addition to an Apple H1 chip, Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, excellent battery life, IPX4 water resistance, and secure-fit wingtips for all-day comfort, thus giving the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Apple's own AirPods Pro 2 a run for their money in the competition for the best wireless earbuds title right now.
