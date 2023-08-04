Weekly deals roundup: Huge Galaxy S22 Ultra, Motorola, and Pixel Tablet discounts in the spotlight
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Another week, another great opportunity to save big on your next mobile tech purchase. Make that nearly 20 different opportunities to get some of the best phones, tablets, smartwatches, earbuds, and smart speakers money can buy right now at some of their greatest prices ever, as our expansive deals roundups are always about diversity and freedom of choice first and foremost.
Whether you're interested in a just-released high-end Samsung handset with a trendy foldable design or a "conventional" and slightly older mid-ranger from Motorola, a sporty but stylish Garmin timepiece compatible with both Android and iOS or a pair of ultra-affordable noise-cancelling buds, a dirt-cheap tablet with built-in LTE or a humongous smart speaker with a touchscreen, we have you covered today with top offers recommendations from retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, as well as a couple of first-party device manufacturers.
Check out the week's top three deals
There's no need to check your calendars apps to make sure you haven't travelled back in time. Yes, this is 2023, but that shouldn't stop you from snapping up the (early) 2022-released Galaxy S22 Ultra at a whopping $500 under its original list price.
After all, the S23 Ultra is not a lot better than its S Pen-wielding predecessor. It certainly hasn't been upgraded or redesigned radically enough to justify its current premium over a 6.8-inch giant that runs Android 13, is guaranteed another several major software updates, and offers tremendous performance across the board, be it in the camera, battery, or display departments.
For folks on tighter budgets who appreciate fashion... and wireless audio, we have the eye-catching Motorola Edge 30 Fusion to recommend at a lower-than-ever price in a Viva Magenta bundle including a nice pair of noise-cancelling buds.
And then there's the recently released Pixel Tablet, which didn't exactly earn rave reviews, nonetheless shining in the versatility department like no other "traditional" Android tablet with a charging speaker dock included at its first-ever discount.
Other extraordinary smartphone offers to consider
The only reason why Amazon's Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 launch promos are listed in this category rather than the top one is that we already told you all about these killer deals last week. Of course, that doesn't make them completely "non-killer", and if you want to be among the first people in the world to own quite possibly the best foldable devices of 2023, you still have one more week to place your pre-order and earn a free storage upgrade and an extra Amazon-exclusive gift.
If you'd rather own a non-foldable Android phone with legitimately great features across the board and keep your spending to a minimum ahead of the tricky upcoming back-to-school season, the hot new Motorola Edge+ (2023) and slightly older Sony Xperia 5 III are right there, commanding impossible-to-beat prices after new record high discounts.
So many tablet bargains, so little money
We'll admit, this is not our most diverse list of tablet deals ever, featuring three low-end and ultra-low-cost Android-based models and a fourth mid-end option with a slightly higher but still extremely reasonable price point and both a keyboard and stylus bundled in.
If you're on a super-tight budget, you're going to have an impossible choice to make between the terribly modest Lenovo Tab M8 HD... with LTE and the cheaper and arguably better Fire HD 8... without cellular connectivity.
The two best smartwatches to buy at a discount right now
Yes, we realize the Galaxy Watch 6 beats the OG Garmin Venu in (almost) every important way. But if you want a little extra screen real estate, iPhone support, and/or to spend less on your next circular smartwatch, the aging "underdog" is clearly better suited to your needs.
Then again, Samsung's latest Apple Watch alternative is available (on pre-order) in a wide array of colors, sizes, and variants (especially if you also consider the Classic model), and each and every single one of these can be had alongside a cool gift card and a potentially useful spare band on Amazon, which feels like an unmissable introductory offer.
Here are your top wireless earbuds promotions of today
Don't want to buy a flashy Motorola Edge 30 Fusion handset in order to score a gratis pair of (unnamed) noise-cancelling buds? Then why not purchase Samsung's (non-Pro) Galaxy Buds 2 or Apple's Beats Studio Buds by themselves at a massive albeit familiar discount?
If you want us to recommend one of the two products, well, we can't, as they're both really good, really decent-looking, excellent-sounding, and especially, really, really affordable, which means you'll undoubtedly be pleased regardless of your final choice.
Some of the best smart speakers are also deeply discounted
Whether you like your Alexa-controlled Echo small and extremely cheap or huge and extremely feature-packed, Best Buy (and not Amazon) has your back right now with a Prime Day-style deal requiring no Prime membership... or anything else of that sort.
Once again, it's impossible for us to tell you whether you should get the 10 or 15-inch Echo Show smart display right now, as the two models have quite a few different strengths, while the ultra-affordable Echo Pop has no real competition to speak of at under 20 bucks, which makes the little guy an absolute must-buy for, well, anyone and everyone at the time of this writing.
Things that are NOT allowed: