Weekly deals roundup: Huge Galaxy S22 Ultra, Motorola, and Pixel Tablet discounts in the spotlight

Another week, another great opportunity to save big on your next mobile tech purchase. Make that nearly 20 different opportunities to get some of the best phones , tablets, smartwatches, earbuds, and smart speakers money can buy right now at some of their greatest prices ever, as our expansive deals roundups are always about diversity and freedom of choice first and foremost.





Whether you're interested in a just-released high-end Samsung handset with a trendy foldable design or a "conventional" and slightly older mid-ranger from Motorola, a sporty but stylish Garmin timepiece compatible with both Android and iOS or a pair of ultra-affordable noise-cancelling buds, a dirt-cheap tablet with built-in LTE or a humongous smart speaker with a touchscreen, we have you covered today with top offers recommendations from retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, as well as a couple of first-party device manufacturers.

Check out the week's top three deals

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 108 + 10 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 40MP Front-Facing Shooter, Burgundy, S Pen Included $500 off (42%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Edge 30 Fusion 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 888+ Processor, 6.55-Inch Endless Edge P-OLED Display with 144Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 13 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Front-Facing Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 68W Charging Capabilities, TurboPower 68W Charger in the Box, Viva Magenta Color, Noise-Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds Included $400 off (50%) $399 99 $799 99 Buy at Motorola Google Pixel Tablet Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 10.95-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, 7,020mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Hazel and Porcelain Color Options, Charging Speaker Dock Included $80 off (13%) Buy at Amazon





Yes, this is 2023, but that shouldn't stop you from snapping up the (early) 2022-released Galaxy S22 Ultra at a whopping $500 under its original list price.





After all, the S23 Ultra is not a lot better than its S Pen-wielding predecessor. It certainly hasn't been upgraded or redesigned radically enough to justify its current premium over a 6.8-inch giant that runs Android 13, is guaranteed another several major software updates, and offers tremendous performance across the board, be it in the camera, battery, or display departments.









Other extraordinary smartphone offers to consider

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.7-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Shooter, 3,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options, $150 Amazon Gift Card Included $270 off (21%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2176 x 1812 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Screen with 2316 x 904 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Cover Camera, 4MP Under-Display Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, $200 Amazon Gift Card Included $320 off (15%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 6.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,500mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Green $347 off (35%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Edge+ (2023) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.67-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 60MP Selfie Shooter, 5,100mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Interstellar Black Color $100 off (13%) Buy at Amazon Sony Xperia 5 III 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 888 Processor, 6.1-Inch OLED Display with 2520 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12 + 12 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Front Camera, 4,500mAh Battery, Black $402 off (40%) Buy at Amazon









So many tablet bargains, so little money

Lenovo Tab M8 HD LTE Wi-Fi + 4G LTE Connectivity, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, MediaTek Helio A22 Processor, 8-Inch IPS Screen with 1280 x 800 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 2MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, Iron Grey Color $111 off (53%) $99 $209 99 Buy at Lenovo Amazon Fire HD 8 2022 Release, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Hexa-Core 2.0 GHz Processor, 8-Inch Touchscreen with 1280 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Hands-Free Alexa Assistance, Up to 13 Hours of Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, 5MP Rear-Facing Camera with 1080p Video Recording, 2MP Front Camera with 720p Video Recording, Multiple Colors $45 off (45%) $54 99 $99 99 Buy at BestBuy Amazon Fire HD 10 2021 Release, 32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, Octa-Core 2.0 GHz Processor, 10.1-Inch Touchscreen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Hands-Free Alexa Assistance, Up to 12 Hours of Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, 5MP Rear-Facing Camera with 1080p Video Recording, 2MP Front Camera with 720p Video Recording, Multiple Colors $75 off (50%) $74 99 $149 99 Buy at BestBuy Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) 11.5-Inch Tablet with Android 12L, IPS Touchscreen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G99 Processor, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, 7,700mAh Battery, 20W Charging Capabilities, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, MicroSD Card Slot, Four Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, Storm Grey Color, Lenovo Keyboard and Lenovo Precision Pen 2 Included $74 off (20%) Buy at Amazon





We'll admit, this is not our most diverse list of tablet deals ever, featuring three low-end and ultra-low-cost Android-based models and a fourth mid-end option with a slightly higher but still extremely reasonable price point and both a keyboard and stylus bundled in.





The two best smartwatches to buy at a discount right now

Garmin Venu GPS, Bluetooth, 43mm, 1.2-Inch AMOLED Touchscreen with Optional Always-On Mode and 390 x 390 Pixel Resolution, 5 ATM Water Resistance, Heart Rate Monitor, Stress Tracking, Sleep Tracking, Body Battery Energy Monitor, Pulse Ox Sensor, Up to 5 Days of Battery Life, Black Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case, Slate Stainless Steel Bezel, Black Silicone Band $130 off (43%) $169 99 $299 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, Aluminum Case, Sapphire Crystal Display, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Always-on Heart Rate Monitoring, ECG, Fall Detection, Infrared Temperature Sensor, Body Composition, Cycle Tracking, Irregular Heart Rate Notification, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Graphite and Gold Color Options, Free Fabric Band and $50 Amazon Gift Card Included $100 off (25%) Buy at Amazon





Yes, we realize the Galaxy Watch 6 beats the OG Garmin Venu in (almost) every important way. But if you want a little extra screen real estate, iPhone support, and/or to spend less on your next circular smartwatch, the aging "underdog" is clearly better suited to your needs.





Then again, Samsung's latest Apple Watch alternative is available (on pre-order) in a wide array of colors, sizes, and variants (especially if you also consider the Classic model ), and each and every single one of these can be had alongside a cool gift card and a potentially useful spare band on Amazon, which feels like an unmissable introductory offer.

Here are your top wireless earbuds promotions of today

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound, IPX2 Water Resistance, Up to 7.5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 29 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Olive Green Color, New, US Version, Full Manufacturer Warranty Included $70 off (47%) Buy at Amazon Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, IPX4 Water Resistance, Android and iOS Compatibility, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours Combined Battery Life with Charging Case, Six Color Options, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included $50 off (33%) Buy at Amazon





Don't want to buy a flashy Motorola Edge 30 Fusion handset in order to score a gratis pair of (unnamed) noise-cancelling buds? Then why not purchase Samsung's (non-Pro) Galaxy Buds 2 or Apple's Beats Studio Buds by themselves at a massive albeit familiar discount?





If you want us to recommend one of the two products, well, we can't, as they're both really good, really decent-looking, excellent-sounding, and especially, really, really affordable, which means you'll undoubtedly be pleased regardless of your final choice.

Some of the best smart speakers are also deeply discounted

Amazon Echo Pop Full Sound Compact Smart Speaker with Alexa, 1.95-Inch Front-Firing Speaker, Semi-Spherical Design, Built-in Eero Support, Microphone Off Button, In-app Privacy Controls, Charcoal $22 off (55%) $17 99 $39 99 Buy at BestBuy Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) Smart Display with Alexa, 10.1-Inch Touchscreen with 1280 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Premium Directional Sound, 13MP Camera with Auto-framing and Motion Technology, Built-in Zigbee Smart Home Hub, Charcoal and Glacier White Color Options $87 off (35%) $162 99 $249 99 Buy at BestBuy Amazon Echo Show 15 Smart Display with Alexa, Wall Mountable, 15.6-Inch Touchscreen with 1920 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, Built-in Fire TV, 5MP Camera, Two 1.6-Inch Speakers, Black/White Color, Alexa Voice Remote Included $98 off (35%) $181 99 $279 99 Buy at BestBuy





Whether you like your Alexa-controlled Echo small and extremely cheap or huge and extremely feature-packed, Best Buy (and not Amazon) has your back right now with a Prime Day-style deal requiring no Prime membership... or anything else of that sort.




