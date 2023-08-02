Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Viva Magenta bundle blends style and power at a record $400 discount

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Viva Magenta bundle blends style and power at a record $400 discount
You've probably all heard of "Black Friday in July" deals and traditional Black Friday (in November) sales in recent years, but something tells us Motorola's latest Edge 30 Fusion discount is going to be the first "Black Friday in August" promotion you'll ever experience.

Even though it's not marketed like that, carrying instead a much less exciting-sounding "Back 2 Skool" label, this is an absolutely phenomenal offer that you don't want to miss, especially if you're into flashy colors and noise-cancelling earbuds.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 888+ Processor, 6.55-Inch Endless Edge P-OLED Display with 144Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 13 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Front-Facing Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 68W Charging Capabilities, TurboPower 68W Charger in the Box, Viva Magenta Color, Noise-Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds Included
$400 off (50%)
$399 99
$799 99
Buy at Motorola

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 888+ Processor, 6.55-Inch Endless Edge P-OLED Display with 144Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 13 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Front-Facing Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 68W Charging Capabilities, TurboPower 68W Charger in the Box, Neptune Blue Color
$300 off (43%)
$399 99
$699 99
Buy at Motorola

Believe it or not, the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Viva Magenta bundle, which includes a nice pair of true wireless earbuds in addition to the actual phone coated in Pantone's 2023 color of the year, is now a whopping 100 bucks cheaper than last month, at a measly $399.99 overall.

This is down from a $799.99 list price and it makes the combo (much) more affordable than ever before with no special conditions and no strings attached. The undeniably eye-catching 6.55-inch Android handset comes unlocked for unrestricted use across all major (and minor) US carriers, with a generous 256 gigs of internal storage space also on deck and a hefty 12GB RAM count.

Even if you don't consider the complimentary noise-cancelling buds extremely valuable, as they're clearly unlikely to offer similar audio quality to the best Apple AirPods or Samsung Galaxy Buds out there, the Edge 30 Fusion alone seems like an incredible bargain at $399.99.

There are definitely not a lot of budget 5G phones available right now at a comparable price with 12 gigs of memory, a processor as powerful as the admittedly old Snapdragon 888 Plus, and blazing fast 68W charging capabilities, and there are certainly not a lot of Edge 30 Fusion alternatives as curvy and colorful as this bad boy. Oh, and did we mention that head-turning rear cover is made from vegan leather for an even more pronounced air of refinement and originality?

If for some reason you don't dig the Viva Magenta paint job, there's always the "Neptune Blue" alternative to consider. Unfortunately, that particular model is currently marked down from a regular price of $699.99 to $399.99 all by itself, which is obviously a slightly less attractive deal.

Popular stories

The iPhone is knocked out of first place in the world's largest smartphone market
The iPhone is knocked out of first place in the world's largest smartphone market
Apple has one simple reason why it won't allow Twitter to re-brand as "X" in the App Store
Apple has one simple reason why it won't allow Twitter to re-brand as "X" in the App Store
T-Mobile subscribers will soon lose this legacy benefit
T-Mobile subscribers will soon lose this legacy benefit
Motorola's newest low-cost phone comes with a 'super premium' design and a pretty great camera
Motorola's newest low-cost phone comes with a 'super premium' design and a pretty great camera
Amazon is offering an outsized discount on multimedia junkies' dream phone Sony Xperia 5 III
Amazon is offering an outsized discount on multimedia junkies' dream phone Sony Xperia 5 III
Zuckerberg caught on tape: less than 50% of the initial 100M Threads subscribers still use the app
Zuckerberg caught on tape: less than 50% of the initial 100M Threads subscribers still use the app
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Get the stylish Galaxy Buds Live with a sweet 50% discount from Amazon UK while you can
Get the stylish Galaxy Buds Live with a sweet 50% discount from Amazon UK while you can
iPhone 15 Pro: simplified repairs on the horizon?
iPhone 15 Pro: simplified repairs on the horizon?
This dirt-cheap Lenovo tablet has LTE, a metal design, and great battery life but also a big flaw
This dirt-cheap Lenovo tablet has LTE, a metal design, and great battery life but also a big flaw
Leaked Samsung Galaxy S24+ Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 benchmark reveals faster speed and powerful cores
Leaked Samsung Galaxy S24+ Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 benchmark reveals faster speed and powerful cores
Become a happy bass head; save $102 on the bass-heavy Sony WH-XB910N headphones
Become a happy bass head; save $102 on the bass-heavy Sony WH-XB910N headphones
Samsung TV Plus adds new channels to its offering, including FIFA+
Samsung TV Plus adds new channels to its offering, including FIFA+
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless