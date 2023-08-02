The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Viva Magenta bundle blends style and power at a record $400 discount





Even though it's not marketed like that, carrying instead a much less exciting-sounding "Back 2 Skool" label, this is an absolutely phenomenal offer that you don't want to miss, especially if you're into flashy colors and noise-cancelling earbuds.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 888+ Processor, 6.55-Inch Endless Edge P-OLED Display with 144Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 13 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Front-Facing Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 68W Charging Capabilities, TurboPower 68W Charger in the Box, Viva Magenta Color, Noise-Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds Included $400 off (50%) $399 99 $799 99 Buy at Motorola Motorola Edge 30 Fusion 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 888+ Processor, 6.55-Inch Endless Edge P-OLED Display with 144Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 13 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Front-Facing Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 68W Charging Capabilities, TurboPower 68W Charger in the Box, Neptune Blue Color $300 off (43%) $399 99 $699 99 Buy at Motorola





Believe it or not, the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Viva Magenta bundle, which includes a nice pair of true wireless earbuds in addition to the actual phone coated in Pantone's 2023 color of the year, is now a whopping 100 bucks cheaper than last month , at a measly $399.99 overall.





This is down from a $799.99 list price and it makes the combo (much) more affordable than ever before with no special conditions and no strings attached. The undeniably eye-catching 6.55-inch Android handset comes unlocked for unrestricted use across all major (and minor) US carriers, with a generous 256 gigs of internal storage space also on deck and a hefty 12GB RAM count.





Even if you don't consider the complimentary noise-cancelling buds extremely valuable, as they're clearly unlikely to offer similar audio quality to the best Apple AirPods or Samsung Galaxy Buds out there, the Edge 30 Fusion alone seems like an incredible bargain at $399.99.





certainly not a lot of Edge 30 Fusion alternatives as curvy and colorful as this bad boy. Oh, and did we mention that head-turning rear cover is made from vegan leather for an even more pronounced air of refinement and originality? There are definitely not a lot of budget 5G phones available right now at a comparable price with 12 gigs of memory, a processor as powerful as the admittedly old Snapdragon 888 Plus, and blazing fast 68W charging capabilities, and there arenot a lot of Edge 30 Fusion alternatives as curvy and colorful as this bad boy. Oh, and did we mention that head-turning rear cover is made from vegan leather for an even more pronounced air of refinement and originality?





If for some reason you don't dig the Viva Magenta paint job, there's always the "Neptune Blue" alternative to consider. Unfortunately, that particular model is currently marked down from a regular price of $699.99 to $399.99 all by itself, which is obviously a slightly less attractive deal.