Amazon's uber-cheap Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10 tablets are cheaper than ever... at Best Buy

We don't know what the deal is with Best Buy and Amazon-made smart devices lately, but of course, you're not going to hear us complaining that the retailer is currently selling its arch-rival's Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10 tablets at virtually unbeatable prices in addition to the Echo Pop smart speaker and both the 10 and 15-inch Echo Show smart displays.

While you'd normally go directly to Amazon to score these types of deals, especially during events like the recently concluded Prime Day 2023 extravaganza, Best Buy can hook you up at the time of this writing with a much cheaper 8 or 10-inch Fire HD slate.

Amazon Fire HD 8

2022 Release, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Hexa-Core 2.0 GHz Processor, 8-Inch Touchscreen with 1280 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Hands-Free Alexa Assistance, Up to 13 Hours of Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, 5MP Rear-Facing Camera with 1080p Video Recording, 2MP Front Camera with 720p Video Recording, Multiple Colors
$45 off (45%)
$54 99
$99 99
Amazon Fire HD 10

2021 Release, 32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, Octa-Core 2.0 GHz Processor, 10.1-Inch Touchscreen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Hands-Free Alexa Assistance, Up to 12 Hours of Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, 5MP Rear-Facing Camera with 1080p Video Recording, 2MP Front Camera with 720p Video Recording, Multiple Colors
$75 off (50%)
$74 99
$149 99
You obviously don't need a Prime subscription (or a My Best Buy membership) to get the 2022-released Amazon Fire HD 8 for as little as $54.99 or the Fire HD 10 (2021) at a measly $74.99 with absolutely no strings attached.

Those prices are down from $99.99 and $149.99 respectively, representing substantial discounts of 45 and 50 percent respectively, and you've guessed it, this is exactly what Amazon offered last month exclusively for its Prime members.

You'll probably not get these opportunities to purchase the latest Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10 versions at their lowest ever prices for a long time, so if you're interested in a budget tablet (loosely) based on Android for yourself, an elderly relative, or an older child, you may want to pull the trigger as soon as possible.

The larger model should prove more desirable for most potential buyers, mind you, and not just due to its extra screen real estate. Said bigger 10.1-inch display also happens to be equipped with a higher resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels (aka Full HD) while packing a faster octa-core processor under its hood as well.

The Fire HD 8 (2022) is, let's be honest, nothing to write home about, with a hexa-core chipset and 2GB RAM on deck among other modest features, but it arguably is just affordable and compact enough to be worth taken into consideration by a fairly large number of consumers too. Just don't forget to be quick!

