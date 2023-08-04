Google's extra-versatile Pixel Tablet is extra-appealing at its first ever discount





Well, now you have the chance to purchase the Google Tensor G2-powered Pixel Tablet (along with its handy speaker dock) at a nice discount obviously meant to improve the wide appeal of the versatile 11-incher.

Google Pixel Tablet Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 10.95-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, 7,020mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, Charging Speaker Dock Included $60 off (12%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Tablet Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 10.95-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, 7,020mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, Charging Speaker Dock Included $60 off (12%) $439 $499 Buy at BestBuy Google Pixel Tablet Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 10.95-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, 7,020mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Hazel and Porcelain Color Options, Charging Speaker Dock Included $80 off (13%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Tablet Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 10.95-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, 7,020mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Hazel and Porcelain Color Options, Charging Speaker Dock Included $80 off (13%) $519 $599 Buy at BestBuy





You don't need to jump through any hoops, meet any special conditions, or even look for the deal in many places to find and take advantage of it, as both Amazon and Best Buy, for instance, are currently listing the Android-based slate/smart display at $60 and $80 less than usual with 128 and 256GB internal storage space respectively.









But a 128GB Pixel Tablet (with a dock) costs roughly as much as a 64GB iPad 10 or Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE right now, and although those comparisons are not entirely fair for a few different reasons, it's definitely hard to argue with the improved value proposition of Google's newest slate.





The battery life, overall audio quality, and raw performance are all fairly unimpressive, as shown in our in-depth Pixel Tablet review , but the 10.95-inch IPS LCD screen is almost surprisingly good, the software support is guaranteed to be tremendous, and of course, the charging speaker dock can come in handy for, well, both charging and smart speaker purposes.





The correct way to analyze the Pixel Tablet from a competition perspective is perhaps to compare it with a mid-range tablet like the ones mentioned above and a smart display like the Amazon Echo Show 10 or Google Nest Hub, in which case you'll probably appreciate the value for money equation here a lot more. Could it get even better? Maybe, but likely not until Black Friday or Cyber Monday in late November, and who's willing to wait that long to potentially save a few extra bucks?