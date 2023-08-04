Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!

Google's extra-versatile Pixel Tablet is extra-appealing at its first ever discount

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Google's extra-versatile Pixel Tablet is extra-appealing at its first ever discount
Have you been waiting patiently for Google's first own-brand tablet in nearly half a decade ever since the device was teased back in May 2022 only to end up disappointed by its official pricing structure?

Well, now you have the chance to purchase the Google Tensor G2-powered Pixel Tablet (along with its handy speaker dock) at a nice discount obviously meant to improve the wide appeal of the versatile 11-incher.

Google Pixel Tablet

Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 10.95-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, 7,020mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, Charging Speaker Dock Included
$60 off (12%)
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel Tablet

Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 10.95-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, 7,020mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, Charging Speaker Dock Included
$60 off (12%)
$439
$499
Buy at BestBuy

Google Pixel Tablet

Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 10.95-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, 7,020mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Hazel and Porcelain Color Options, Charging Speaker Dock Included
$80 off (13%)
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel Tablet

Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 10.95-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, 7,020mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Hazel and Porcelain Color Options, Charging Speaker Dock Included
$80 off (13%)
$519
$599
Buy at BestBuy
 

You don't need to jump through any hoops, meet any special conditions, or even look for the deal in many places to find and take advantage of it, as both Amazon and Best Buy, for instance, are currently listing the Android-based slate/smart display at $60 and $80 less than usual with 128 and 256GB internal storage space respectively.

Given that the Pixel Tablet normally costs $499 and $599 in those two configurations (with the aforementioned docking station bundled in), the first-of-a-kind discounts still don't make this bad boy as affordable as, say, Apple's 9th Gen "regular" iPad or many of Lenovo's feature-packed mid-rangers.

But a 128GB Pixel Tablet (with a dock) costs roughly as much as a 64GB iPad 10 or Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE right now, and although those comparisons are not entirely fair for a few different reasons, it's definitely hard to argue with the improved value proposition of Google's newest slate.

The battery life, overall audio quality, and raw performance are all fairly unimpressive, as shown in our in-depth Pixel Tablet review, but the 10.95-inch IPS LCD screen is almost surprisingly good, the software support is guaranteed to be tremendous, and of course, the charging speaker dock can come in handy for, well, both charging and smart speaker purposes.

The correct way to analyze the Pixel Tablet from a competition perspective is perhaps to compare it with a mid-range tablet like the ones mentioned above and a smart display like the Amazon Echo Show 10 or Google Nest Hub, in which case you'll probably appreciate the value for money equation here a lot more. Could it get even better? Maybe, but likely not until Black Friday or Cyber Monday in late November, and who's willing to wait that long to potentially save a few extra bucks?

Popular stories

Motorola's newest low-cost phone comes with a 'super premium' design and a pretty great camera
Motorola's newest low-cost phone comes with a 'super premium' design and a pretty great camera
Amazon makes the feature-packed Garmin Venu Sq smartwatch ridiculously cheap with new discount
Amazon makes the feature-packed Garmin Venu Sq smartwatch ridiculously cheap with new discount
T-Mobile subscribers will soon lose this legacy benefit
T-Mobile subscribers will soon lose this legacy benefit
Apple has one simple reason why it won't allow Twitter to re-brand as "X" in the App Store
Apple has one simple reason why it won't allow Twitter to re-brand as "X" in the App Store
Amazon is offering an outsized discount on multimedia junkies' dream phone Sony Xperia 5 III
Amazon is offering an outsized discount on multimedia junkies' dream phone Sony Xperia 5 III
Zuckerberg caught on tape: less than 50% of the initial 100M Threads subscribers still use the app
Zuckerberg caught on tape: less than 50% of the initial 100M Threads subscribers still use the app
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Get the stylish Galaxy Buds Live with a sweet 50% discount from Amazon UK while you can
Get the stylish Galaxy Buds Live with a sweet 50% discount from Amazon UK while you can
iPhone 15 Pro: simplified repairs on the horizon?
iPhone 15 Pro: simplified repairs on the horizon?
This dirt-cheap Lenovo tablet has LTE, a metal design, and great battery life but also a big flaw
This dirt-cheap Lenovo tablet has LTE, a metal design, and great battery life but also a big flaw
Leaked Samsung Galaxy S24+ Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 benchmark reveals faster speed and powerful cores
Leaked Samsung Galaxy S24+ Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 benchmark reveals faster speed and powerful cores
Become a happy bass head; save $102 on the bass-heavy Sony WH-XB910N headphones
Become a happy bass head; save $102 on the bass-heavy Sony WH-XB910N headphones
Samsung TV Plus adds new channels to its offering, including FIFA+
Samsung TV Plus adds new channels to its offering, including FIFA+
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless