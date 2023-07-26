Amazon is offering probably the best Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 pre-order deals
What could possibly be better than getting a free storage upgrade and a mind-blowing trade-in credit of up to one thousand bucks with your hot new Galaxy Z Flip 5 or Z Fold 5? How about a 512GB storage variant of your favorite next-gen Samsung foldable at the price of a 256 gig model and an additional complimentary gift card at everyone's go-to online store?
Obviously, Amazon can't help you if you want to exchange your existing device for a substantial Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Z Flip 5 discount, but if you like straightforward deals on unlocked phones with absolutely no strings attached, this is definitely the way to go and now is probably the best time to pull the trigger.
Both foldable powerhouses are set to be actually released on August 11, mind you, but it might not be a great idea to wait too long if you want to receive your unit early and take advantage of these presumably limited-time pre-order offers.
With a 6.7-inch primary display and 3.4-inch secondary screen, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is technically priced at $999.99 by itself in an entry-level 256GB storage configuration. If you hurry, the super-flexible, super-powerful, and super-stylish handset can be yours at that price with double that local digital hoarding room and a $150 Amazon gift card included.
You can choose between four different color options at the time of this writing (mint, cream, graphite, and lavender, to be specific), and well, that's pretty much all you need to know about this phenomenal Z Flip 5 launch promotion.
The significantly costlier Galaxy Z Fold 5, meanwhile, is just as easy to purchase at a total discount of $320 with 512GB storage... if you consider the $200 value of the physical gift card currently included by Amazon with your pre-order.
This bad boy is... not very different from its predecessor, but that still makes it one of the best if not the absolute best foldable phone money can buy in 2023. And yes, if you're quick, you can pick from a few eye-catching paint jobs including "icy blue", cream, and "phantom black."
