Obviously, Amazon can't help you if you want to exchange your existing device for a substantial Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Z Flip 5 discount, but if you like straightforward deals on unlocked phones with absolutely no strings attached, this is definitely the way to go and now is probably the best time to pull the trigger.

Both foldable powerhouses are set to be actually released on August 11, mind you, but it might not be a great idea to wait too long if you want to receive your unit early and take advantage of these presumably limited-time pre-order offers.





With a 6.7-inch primary display and 3.4-inch secondary screen, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is technically priced at $999.99 by itself in an entry-level 256GB storage configuration. If you hurry, the super-flexible, super-powerful, and super-stylish handset can be yours at that price with double that local digital hoarding room and a $150 Amazon gift card included.





You can choose between four different color options at the time of this writing (mint, cream, graphite, and lavender, to be specific), and well, that's pretty much all you need to know about this phenomenal Z Flip 5 launch promotion.

Preorder the Z Fold 5 at up to $1120 off! For a limited time during the Galaxy Z Fold 5 preorder period, Samsung gives a free storage upgrade and up to $1000 trade-in credit! $1120 off (58%) $799 99 $1919 99 Reserve at Samsung Preorder the 512GB Z Flip 5 for just $100 with trade! From now until August 11, trade a phone with Samsung for up to $900 credit and get the 512GB version for the price of 256GB, or for just $100 with the maximum trade. $1020 off (91%) Trade-in Gift $100 $1119 99 Pre-order at Samsung Grab Z Fold 5 or Z Flip 5 on Amazon at up to $320 off! Get a free Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Flip 5 storage upgrade to 512GB plus $200 or $150 off in the form of an Amazon gift card! $270 off (24%) Gift Buy at Amazon





The significantly costlier Galaxy Z Fold 5 , meanwhile, is just as easy to purchase at a total discount of $320 with 512GB storage... if you consider the $200 value of the physical gift card currently included by Amazon with your pre-order.





the absolute This bad boy is... not very different from its predecessor, but that still makes it one of the best if notabsolute best foldable phone money can buy in 2023. And yes, if you're quick, you can pick from a few eye-catching paint jobs including "icy blue", cream, and "phantom black."