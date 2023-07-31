Pre-order your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Deals
Best Buy is selling Amazon's recently released Echo Pop smart speaker at an unbeatable price
If you were surprised to see Amazon's newest ultra-affordable smart speaker discounted to an even lower price for Prime subscribers mere weeks after its commercial debut, get ready for another (and arguably bigger) surprise right now.

The same "full sound" Echo Pop device is once again marked down from a reasonable $39.99 to an extremely hard-to-resist $17.99 for a presumably limited time, and now you don't need to be a member or even visit Amazon.com at all to save that 22 bucks.

Instead, you will have to take your shopping to Best Buy, which just so happens to sell Amazon's Echo Show 10 and Echo Show 15 smart displays at heavily reduced prices for all at the time of this writing as well.

The Echo Pop smart speaker is of course a lot humbler, less versatile, and cheaper than both those devices, lacking a touchscreen, camera, and a bunch of other premium features and capabilities while still supporting an almost surprisingly large number of Alexa skills for its crazy low price point.

We're talking everything from music streaming via all your favorite platforms to alarms and timers, weather information, news briefings, and even voice calls, every single task of which can be performed simply by asking Alexa nicely and never lifting a finger.

What's impressive about the diminutive Echo Pop is the size of its 1.95-inch front-firing speaker, which exceeds that of the overall larger (and costlier) Echo Dot (5th Gen). Granted, that doesn't (necessarily) guarantee better sound, but for bedrooms and other "small spaces", it should be plenty powerful, loud, and crisp.

The semi-spherical design is arguably another strong point for this particular smart speaker, which looks more "original" and playful than the fully spherical Echo Dot, but unfortunately, Best Buy only has the "charcoal" option left in stock right now, with all "glacier white" and "lavender bloom" inventories depleted, strongly suggesting you should hurry and make your purchase before it's altogether too late. 

