Best Buy has Amazon's jumbo-sized Echo Show 10 and Echo Show 15 on sale at killer prices





Make that two good reasons, as Best Buy is currently selling both the third-gen Echo Show 10 and first (and only) Echo Show 15 edition at deeply discounted prices.

Amazon Echo Show 15 Smart Display with Alexa, Wall Mountable, 15.6-Inch Touchscreen with 1920 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, Built-in Fire TV, 5MP Camera, Two 1.6-Inch Speakers, Black/White Color, Remote Not Included $100 off (40%) $149 99 $249 99 Buy at BestBuy Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) Smart Display with Alexa, 10.1-Inch Touchscreen with 1280 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Premium Directional Sound, 13MP Camera with Auto-framing and Motion Technology, Built-in Zigbee Smart Home Hub, Charcoal and Glacier White Color Options $87 off (35%) $162 99 $249 99 Buy at BestBuy





Amazon itself is running no deals whatsoever on the two gargantuan Alexa-powered smart displays right now, and believe it or not, one of Best Buy's hot new offers even manages to eclipse its arch-rival's recent Prime Day 2023 promotion... kind of.





While Amazon's Prime subscribers were given the chance to pay as little as $181.98 for an Echo Show 15 with an Alexa voice remote included a few weeks back, Best Buy is now letting everyone get the 15.6-inch smart display for an even lower $149.99 with no remote bundled in.





That's down from a $249.99 list price, which is a MASSIVE discount no matter how you look at it, and fret not, the aforementioned Alexa voice remote (3rd Gen) is separately available for a fairly reasonable $29.99 of its own.





The Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen), meanwhile, is on sale at Best Buy at the time of this writing for $162.99 instead of its $249.99 regular price, matching Amazon's Prime Day 2023 deal sans conditioning or restricting your access to it in any way, shape, or form.





It pretty much goes without saying that these devices have never been cheaper (at Amazon, Best Buy, or anywhere else), and if you're the least bit familiar with the smart home industry nowadays, you probably also know that the Echo Show 10 and 15 don't have a lot of (good) direct competition.





Google, for instance, only sells one Nest Hub Max variant (with a 10-inch screen) that's normally slightly cheaper than both the Echo Show 10 and Echo Show 15, while Apple has yet to put a screen on a HomePod... even though it's reportedly working on it





If you're undecided which of Amazon's two jumbo-sized smart displays you should purchase, we're afraid we can't make that decision for you. Instead, you'll have to think long and hard if the extra screen real estate of the Echo Show 15 matters more for you than the superior sound, better camera, and built-in smart home hub functionality of the Echo Show 10 or not.

Have you ever wondered why on earth would anyone choose to purchase Amazon's in-house products from a third-party retailer like Best Buy? Well, we have one very good reason today why you should not just consider that but actually get it done right away.