Weekly deals roundup: Get your last-minute Christmas discounts on the Galaxy A54, Z Fold 5, and more
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
We know you've probably heard this a few times already in the last few weeks, but now might truly be your final chance to get everything your heart desires and what your loved ones want for Christmas just in time for the big day without spending a small fortune.
Yes, there's still a little bit of time left to order and receive that popular ultra-high-end smartphone you've been eyeing since summer, as well as a nice and premium wearable companion, some noise-cancelling earbuds, and/or a traditional laptop-replacing tablet at a hefty last-second holiday discount.
As always, if you need help choosing the right device for you or a special someone in your life, our rich selection of the top tech deals from around the web should considerably ease your decision-making process as follows:
These are the three best Christmas bargains available today
Although we'd typically warn against mentioning the word "bargain" in the same breath as quite possibly the best foldable device out there, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is truly and amazingly affordable at the time of this writing... with the right trade-in. Even if you don't have anything (good) to ditch in exchange for a massive discount on this flexible powerhouse, said foldable flagship can be yours at an unusually reasonable price for an undoubtedly limited time.
Another limited-time Samsung winter offer sees the mid-range Galaxy A54 5G warrior drop to a record low price of its own with absolutely no strings attached and a handy protective case included at no extra cost, while the always budget-friendly Motorola Razr (2023) foldable is... even budget-friendlier today with both a cool discount and a $50 gift card thrown in as the ultimate end-of-the-year deal sweetener. What could possibly be better than that?
How about these additional smartphone deals and steals?
Amazon, Best Buy, and Samsung are celebrating the most wonderful time of the year with some of the most wonderful promotions yet on many of the best phones out there, including some totally unprecedented Galaxy Z Flip 5 discounts (with and without eligible trade-ins), a decidedly familiar but still extremely compelling nationwide Pixel 8 and 8 Pro sale, and some massive outright Pixel Fold savings paired with an always thoughtful gift card.
Then you have the decidedly unconventional Nothing Phone (2) at a decidedly attractive price, the hugely popular Galaxy S23 Ultra flagship at a discount we simply cannot get enough of, and last but not necessarily least, an unusually affordable "vanilla" Galaxy S23 for fans of smaller and lower-cost Android phones with high-end specifications and premium designs.
Santa Claus is coming for tablet buyers as well
It's not too late to get Apple's newest (and arguably best-looking) "standard" iPad at its highest discount to date before December 25, but if you want one of the absolute best tablets money can buy right now, you'll have to spend a lot more dough on Microsoft's super-powerful and crazy productive Surface Pro 9 with Intel Core i7 and 16GB RAM inside even after a huge $500 markdown.
The Lenovo Tab Extreme is also still... extremely expensive, but with both a keyboard and stylus bundled in as standard, not to mention a blazing fast charger, that Android-based giant certainly delivers plenty of value for your 950 bucks. Of course, you will need to be okay with the mobile platform's large-screen limitations compared to Windows and iPadOS to appreciate this hot new Best Buy deal.
Excellent smartwatches for every budget:
Do you only have 100 bucks to spend on a last-minute Christmas gift for a tech lover that also happens to dig the vibe of "classic" timepieces? We've got you covered. What if you want a budget-friendly Apple Watch with a current design and a pretty much unrivaled set of health monitoring tools? The Series 8 is right there at an unbeatable price.
Then there's the Garmin Venu 3S battery life champ with a gorgeous AMOLED display to consider if you're looking for the best of both worlds, and finally, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 can keep up with your adventurous lifestyle... at a (slightly) lower price than usual. That's more or less something for everyone on this latest list of the best smartwatches on sale for Christmas.
Let's wrap things up with some nice discounted earbuds!
Here's something small, powerful, and trendy you can stuff in a stocking and make someone's Christmas Day more cheerful than they might expect. Are the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Sony LinkBuds S dirt-cheap? Not exactly. Are they among the absolute best wireless earbuds available today in terms of their bang-for-buck factor? Most definitely.
Things that are NOT allowed: