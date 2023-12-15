Weekly deals roundup: Get your last-minute Christmas discounts on the Galaxy A54, Z Fold 5, and more

We know you've probably heard this a few times already in the last few weeks, but now might truly be your final chance to get everything your heart desires and what your loved ones want for Christmas just in time for the big day without spending a small fortune.





Yes, there's still a little bit of time left to order and receive that popular ultra-high-end smartphone you've been eyeing since summer, as well as a nice and premium wearable companion, some noise-cancelling earbuds, and/or a traditional laptop-replacing tablet at a hefty last-second holiday discount.





As always, if you need help choosing the right device for you or a special someone in your life, our rich selection of the top tech deals from around the web should considerably ease your decision-making process as follows: As always, if you need help choosing the right device for you or a special someone in your life, our rich selection of the top tech deals from around the web should considerably ease your decision-making process as follows:

These are the three best Christmas bargains available today

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 6.4-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, 5,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, 50 + 12 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Shooter, Black and Violet Color Options, Free Clear Case Included, No Trade-In Required $135 off (30%) Gift $314 99 $449 99 Buy at Samsung Motorola Razr 2023 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch P-OLED Foldable Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 1.5-Inch OLED External Screen with 368 x 194 Pixel Resolution, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Shooter, 4,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, $50 Gift Card Included $200 off (29%) Gift $499 99 $699 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2176 x 1812 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Screen with 2316 x 904 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Cover Camera, 4MP Under-Display Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, Eligible Device Trade-In Required, $570 Discount Available Without Trade-In $1320 off (69%) Trade-in $599 99 $1919 99 Buy at Samsung





Although we'd typically warn against mentioning the word "bargain" in the same breath as quite possibly the best foldable device out there, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is truly and amazingly affordable at the time of this writing... with the right trade-in. Even if you don't have anything (good) to ditch in exchange for a massive discount on this flexible powerhouse, said foldable flagship can be yours at an unusually reasonable price for an undoubtedly limited time.





and a handy protective case included at no extra cost, while the always budget-friendly Another limited-time Samsung winter offer sees the mid-range Galaxy A54 5G warrior drop to a record low price of its own with absolutely no strings attacheda handy protective case included at no extra cost, while the always budget-friendly Motorola Razr (2023) foldable is... even budget-friendlier today with both a cool discount and a $50 gift card thrown in as the ultimate end-of-the-year deal sweetener. What could possibly be better than that?

How about these additional smartphone deals and steals?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.7-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Shooter, 3,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options, Eligible Phone Trade-In Required, $270 Discount Available Without Trade-In $780 off (70%) Trade-in $339 99 $1119 99 Buy at Samsung Google Pixel 8 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.2-Inch OLED Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,575mAh Battery with 27W Wired and 18W Wireless Charging Support, Multiple Color Options $150 off (21%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S23 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.1-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 3,900mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options, No Trade-In Required $159 off (20%) $641 24 $799 99 Buy at Samsung Nothing Phone (2) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Transparent Design, New Glyph Interface, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Android 13-Based Nothing OS 2.0, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.7-Inch LTPO OLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 2412 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,700mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Dark Grey and White Color Options $150 off (19%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 8 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.7-Inch LTPO OLED Screen with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Temperature Sensor, Multiple Color Options $200 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 200 + 10 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options $200 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Fold 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Primary Foldable OLED Display with 2208 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5.8-Inch Cover OLED Screen with 2092 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 48 + 10.8 + 10.8MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Inner Selfie Camera, 9.5MP Cover Shooter, 4,821mAh Battery, Obsidian Color, $50 Gift Card Included $350 off (19%) Gift $1449 $1799 Buy at BestBuy









Santa Claus is coming for tablet buyers as well

Apple iPad (2022) Wi-Fi Only, 10.9-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, Apple A14 Bionic Processor, 64GB Storage, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, USB Type-C Port, Multiple Color Options $100 off (22%) $349 $449 Buy at BestBuy Lenovo Tab Extreme 14.5-Inch Tablet with 3K OLED Display, Android 13, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Processor, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Keyboard, Lenovo Precision Pen 3, and 68W Fast Charger Included $150 off (14%) $949 99 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Wi-Fi Only, 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Intel Evo Core i7 Processor, 13-Inch PixelSense Flow Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 Software, Up to 15.5 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Autofocus Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Graphite Color $503 off (31%) Buy at Amazon





It's not too late to get Apple's newest (and arguably best-looking) It's not too late to get Apple's newest (and arguably best-looking) "standard" iPad at its highest discount to date before December 25, but if you want one of the absolute best tablets money can buy right now, you'll have to spend a lot more dough on Microsoft's super-powerful and crazy productive Surface Pro 9 with Intel Core i7 and 16GB RAM inside even after a huge $500 markdown.





The Lenovo Tab Extreme is also still... extremely expensive, but with both a keyboard and stylus bundled in as standard, not to mention a blazing fast charger, that Android-based giant certainly delivers plenty of value for your 950 bucks. Of course, you will need to be okay with the mobile platform's large-screen limitations compared to Windows and iPadOS to appreciate this hot new Best Buy deal.

Excellent smartwatches for every budget:

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, Rotating Bezel, 1.2-Inch Circular Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, ECG, Fall Detection, Body Composition Analysis, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Stainless Steel, Black $301 off (75%) $99 $399 99 Buy at Walmart Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Always-On Retina Display, Crack-Resistant Front Crystal, IP6X Dust Resistance, Swimproof, ECG Monitoring, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Color Options $150 off (38%) $249 $399 Buy at Walmart Garmin Venu 3S GPS Smartwatch with 1.2-Inch AMOLED Touchscreen, Optional Always-On Mode, 390 x 390 Pixel Resolution, 5 ATM Water Resistance, Built-in Microphone and Speaker, Body Battery Energy Monitoring, Sleep Coach, Nap Detection, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Stress Tracking, Wheelchair Mode, VO2 Max, Android and iOS Compatibility, On-Wrist Texting, Up to 10 Days of Battery Life, Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case, 41mm Size, Stainless Steel Bezel, Gorilla Glass 3 Lens, Silicone Band, Pebble Gray $54 off (12%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Ultra 2 GPS, Bluetooth, Cellular Connectivity, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 1000m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Temperature Sensing, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Siren, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, 49mm Titanium Case, Alpine Loop, Multiple Colors $69 off (9%) Buy at Amazon





Do you only have 100 bucks to spend on a last-minute Christmas gift for a tech lover that also happens to dig the vibe of "classic" timepieces? We've got you covered. What if you want a budget-friendly Apple Watch with a current design and a pretty much unrivaled set of health monitoring tools? The Series 8 is right there at an unbeatable price.





Then there's the Garmin Venu 3S battery life champ with a gorgeous AMOLED display to consider if you're looking for the best of both worlds, and finally, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 can keep up with your adventurous lifestyle... at a (slightly) lower price than usual. That's more or less something for everyone on this latest list of the best smartwatches on sale for Christmas.

Let's wrap things up with some nice discounted earbuds!

Sony LinkBuds S True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Integrated V1 Processor for Premium Sound, Advanced Voice Signal Processing, Adaptive Sound Control, Multipoint Connection, Up to 6 Hours of Listening Time, 20 Hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, IPX4 Water Resistance, Three Color Options $72 off (36%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Personalized Ambient Sound, Hi-Fi Sound, 360 Audio, HD Voice, Conversation Mode, IPX7 Water Resistance, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 30 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, White Color $70 off (30%) Buy at Amazon



