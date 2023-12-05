Google's best Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro deals are back in time for Christmas
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If all you want for Christmas this year is a "pure Google" phone with ultra-high-end hardware and silky smooth software at an unbeatable price, the latest Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro offers across the nation are likely to put a big smile on your face.
Of course, the smaller model's $150 discount and the larger handset's $200 markdown are also bound to feel familiar to folks who like to follow all of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday tech deals around, but if for some reason you missed those recent opportunities to save big before Christmas, you're probably going to be delighted to get a second chance.
This chance may or may not last long, but it will almost certainly not be improved, at least not until the end of the year. As such, you might as well pull the trigger right now and make sure your deeply discounted Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro will be delivered anywhere in the US with plenty of time to go to December 25.
It pretty much goes without saying that these Google Tensor G3 powerhouses, which only started selling a couple of months ago, have never been cheaper than this, normally fetching $699 and $999 in their "vanilla" and Pro variants respectively with 128GB internal storage space.
The 6.2-inch Pixel 8 can also be had with 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room at a cool 150 bucks less than usual, while the 6.7-inch Pixel 8 Pro is available at the same substantial $200 discount in 256 and 512GB configurations as well.
Apart from the obvious size disparity, the two Google-made high-enders also differ in the camera department, where the Pro version is naturally far more capable and versatile, as well as the screen resolution field. Then there's the Pixel 8 Pro-exclusive skin temperature sensor to consider, as well as how the two stock Android 14-running handsets size up (literally and figuratively) against all of the other top candidates for the title of best phone available today. The short answer is quite well, but at the end of the day, you'll each have to decide for yourselves which are the top options and why.
