Samsung's big winter sale makes the Galaxy Z Flip 5 unusually affordable with or without a trade-in

Just because both Black Friday and Cyber Monday are far behind us now and Christmas is right around the corner, that doesn't mean the time to save big on some of the most popular tech products out there has ended.





Galaxy Z Flip 5 deal is part of a huge Discover Samsung Winter sales event, and if you hurry, you can still receive your deeply discounted Android clamshell before December 25. Quite on the contrary, as one of the world's best foldable devices , for instance, is somehow cheaper than ever right now in a 512GB storage configuration with no special requirements and no strings attached. This unprecedented and quite possibly unbeatabledeal is part of a huge Discover Samsung Winter sales event, and if you hurry, you can still receive your deeply discounted Android clamshell before December 25.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.7-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Shooter, 3,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options, Eligible Phone Trade-In Required, $270 Discount Available Without Trade-In $780 off (70%) Trade-in $339 99 $1119 99 Buy at Samsung





Regularly priced at a somewhat excessive $1,119.99 with 512 gigs of internal storage space and frequently marked down to $969.99 and even $919.99 by most major US retailers, the Z Flip 5 can be had for just $849.99 from its manufacturer at the time of this writing with no trade-in or other hoops to jump through. Regularly priced at a somewhat excessive $1,119.99 with 512 gigs of internal storage space and frequently marked down to $969.99 and even $919.99 by most major US retailers, thecan be had for just $849.99 from its manufacturer at the time of this writing with no trade-in or other hoops to jump through.









Whether you intend to cough up 340 or 850 bucks (or, say, around $600) for this bad boy, you'll undoubtedly be pleased with its value proposition when you consider that gorgeous 6.7-inch foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate technology, the remarkably large and high-quality 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover screen, state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, respectable 3,700mAh battery, and... not-too-bad dual 12MP rear-facing camera system.



