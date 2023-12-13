Samsung's big winter sale makes the Galaxy Z Flip 5 unusually affordable with or without a trade-in
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Just because both Black Friday and Cyber Monday are far behind us now and Christmas is right around the corner, that doesn't mean the time to save big on some of the most popular tech products out there has ended.
Quite on the contrary, as one of the world's best foldable devices, for instance, is somehow cheaper than ever right now in a 512GB storage configuration with no special requirements and no strings attached. This unprecedented and quite possibly unbeatable Galaxy Z Flip 5 deal is part of a huge Discover Samsung Winter sales event, and if you hurry, you can still receive your deeply discounted Android clamshell before December 25.
Regularly priced at a somewhat excessive $1,119.99 with 512 gigs of internal storage space and frequently marked down to $969.99 and even $919.99 by most major US retailers, the Z Flip 5 can be had for just $849.99 from its manufacturer at the time of this writing with no trade-in or other hoops to jump through.
If you do happen to have something (good) you no longer need and want to perform a trade-in in order to keep your holiday spending as low as possible, the 512GB unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 5 can be reduced to a measly $339.99. That's only if you're willing to part ways with a device like the Galaxy S23 Ultra, S22 Ultra, Z Flip 4, Z Fold 4, iPhone 12 Pro Max, 13 Pro Max, 14 Pro Max, or Google Pixel Fold (in "good" condition), although older handsets are also eligible for smaller but still significant discounts.
Whether you intend to cough up 340 or 850 bucks (or, say, around $600) for this bad boy, you'll undoubtedly be pleased with its value proposition when you consider that gorgeous 6.7-inch foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate technology, the remarkably large and high-quality 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover screen, state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, respectable 3,700mAh battery, and... not-too-bad dual 12MP rear-facing camera system.
Granted, the 512 gig Z Flip 5 is still not quite as affordable as a Motorola Razr+ 2023 (with 256GB storage), but for hardcore Samsung fans, it's definitely cheap enough to be considered the ultimate last-minute Christmas bargain.
