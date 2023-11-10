Weekly deals roundup: Get your Black Friday savings on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Tab S8 Ultra, and more!

There's no better way to prepare for Black Friday than by taking advantage of some killer Black Friday deals ! Wait, that doesn't make a whole lot of sense, now, does it? Well, in all honesty, many major US retailers have long stopped even trying to make sense with their special holiday sales, almost all of which tend to open their (physical or digital) doors to bargain-hungry customers weeks before Thanksgiving.





That's obviously the case this year too, although you shouldn't expect to find Black Friday promotions everywhere, on everything, and at any given moment between now and November 24. Some "early access" offers have already expired (before naturally returning in the coming weeks), while a bunch of others are currently available with no strings attached but not for long.





That's why we strongly advise you to take just one long, hard look at the following list of top mobile tech deals you can claim today... and go ahead and claim them as soon as possible if you've found something on there that seems right as a Christmas gift for a special someone or even yourself.

Three outstanding bargains to rule them all!

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 200 + 10 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options $300 off (25%) $899 99 $1199 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 14.6-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 13 + 6MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 + 12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Graphite Color, S Pen Included $400 off (36%) $699 99 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Wi-Fi Only, 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Intel Core i5 Processor, 13-Inch PixelSense Flow Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 Software, Up to 15.5 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Autofocus Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Graphite, Keyboard Included $540 off (35%) $999 99 $1539 99 Buy at BestBuy





Semantically speaking, "bargain" might not seem like the most accurate way to describe a $900 handset or $1,000 tablet. But who cares about semantics when you can get probably the best Android phone in the world and unquestionably the greatest Windows tablet out there (with a bundled keyboard!) at their lowest ever prices without special conditions, hoops to jump through, or the need to wait until closer to Thanksgiving to see if they will drop any lower?





not , and the same certainly goes for the Trust us, they will, and the same certainly goes for the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra as well. That early 2022-released 14.6-inch giant is no longer the best Android tablet money can buy, but its size, screen quality, battery life, S Pen, and even processing power are almost impossible to rival, let alone eclipse, at $699.99.

So many deeply discounted smartphones to choose from!

Motorola Moto G Play (2023) 4G LTE, Unlocked, 32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G37 Processor, 6.5-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 1600 x 720 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5,000mAh Battery with 10W Charging Support, 16 + 2 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Navy Blue Color $70 off (41%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 6.4-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, 5,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, 50 + 12 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Shooter, Black and Violet Color Options $125 off (28%) $324 99 $449 99 Buy at BestBuy Motorola Edge 2023 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, MediaTek Dimensity 7030 Processor, 6.6-Inch Endless Edge P-OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 68W Charging Support, Eclipse Black, Vegan Leather $250 off (42%) Buy at Amazon Motorola ThinkPhone 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, Android 13, 6.6-Inch P-OLED Display with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistant, MIL STD 810H-Tested for Durability, 50 + 13 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Volcanic Gray Color $250 off (36%) $449 99 $699 99 Buy at Lenovo Motorola Razr 2023 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch P-OLED Foldable Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 1.5-Inch OLED External Screen with 368 x 194 Pixel Resolution, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Shooter, 4,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options $200 off (29%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Edge+ (2023) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.67-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 60MP Selfie Shooter, 5,100mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Interstellar Black Color $200 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.7-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Shooter, 3,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options $200 off (20%) $799 99 $999 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy S23+ 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,700mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options $200 off (20%) $799 99 $999 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2176 x 1812 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Screen with 2316 x 904 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Cover Camera, 4MP Under-Display Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options $300 off (17%) Buy at Amazon





It's safe to say that this is the absolute longest list we've ever compiled since putting together our weekly assortments of top deals and steals from around the web, and each option here has been carefully selected and found to meet the highest value standards in its respective price bracket and market segment.





From the dirt-cheap From the dirt-cheap Moto G Play (2023) all the way up to the state-of-the-art Galaxy Z Fold 5 , we stand by every single product on this list and highly recommend you consider all your options, as well as your budget, design preferences, and feature choices before making your final buying decision.





Z Fold 5 feel like they still have a little room for extra Black Friday discounting. Of course, we'd be remiss not to point out that the Motorola Edge (2023), Edge+ (2023), Razr (2023) , and ThinkPhone are all more affordable than ever before and unlikely to score deeper price cuts anytime soon, while the Galaxy S23+ andfeel like they still have a little room for extra Black Friday discounting.





Then you have the Galaxy A54 5G and Z Flip 5 , which are on sale at their lowest ever prices... again and may or may not get additional markdowns this (extended) holiday season, making it rather hard to decide whether or not to pull the trigger right now.

Check out these tablet deals and steals too!

Lenovo Tab M8 Gen 4 Android 12 (Go Edition), 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, MediaTek Helio A22 Processor, 8-Inch Touchscreen with 1280 x 800 Pixel Resolution, All-Day Battery Life, 5MP Rear-Facing Camera, 2MP Front Camera, Dual Speakers, Arctic Grey Color $30 off (27%) $79 99 $109 99 Buy at Walmart Lenovo Tab P12 12.7-Inch Tablet with Android 13, LTPS Touchscreen with 2944 x 1840 (3K) Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 Processor, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, Four Dolby Atmos-Optimized JBL Speakers, 10,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, microSD Card Slot, Storm Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Plus Included, EXTRA5 Coupon Code Required $94 off (27%) $256 49 $349 99 Buy at Lenovo Apple iPad mini 6 Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Apple A15 Bionic Processor, 8.3-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2266 x 1488 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Front Camera, Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor, USB Type-C Port, All-Day Battery Life, Multiple Color Options $119 off (18%) Buy at Amazon





The king of budget Android tablets strikes again, selling its latest jumbo-sized mid-range model at an almost shockingly high discount mere weeks after its US commercial debut while also joining forces with Walmart to charge peanuts for an admittedly modest but ultimately respectable 8-incher with excellent battery life.





Hardcore Apple fans on relatively tight budgets, meanwhile, can currently enjoy an unusually deep price cut on a remarkably feature-packed Hardcore Apple fans on relatively tight budgets, meanwhile, can currently enjoy an unusually deep price cut on a remarkably feature-packed iPad mini (2021) mid-ranger with a more than decent processor under its hood, as well as a beautiful display with minimal bezels in tow, stellar battery life, and a generous 256 gigs of internal storage space. In a nutshell, you might be looking at the ideal holiday promotion there, but of course, the same can be said about roughly a dozen other deals available today across the nation.

And how about them ultra-affordable wearables?

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Wear OS, Rotating Bezel, 1.2-Inch Circular Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, ECG, Fall Detection, Body Composition Analysis, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Stainless Steel, Silver Color Only $60 off (38%) $99 $159 Buy at Walmart Fitbit Charge 6 Premium Fitness Tracker with Built-in GPS Connectivity, Color Touchscreen, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG App, Blood Oxygen Sensor, EDA Scan App for Stress Management, Sleep Tracking, Skin Temperature Variation, Menstrual Health Tracking, Up to 7 Days of Battery Life, Google Maps, Google Wallet, YouTube Music Controls, Multiple Color Options $60 off (38%) Buy at Amazon Garmin Instinct 2 Solar Rugged Outdoor Watch with GPS, Multi-GNSS Support, Heart Rate Monitor, Stress Tracking, Advanced Sleep Monitoring, Body Battery Energy Monitoring, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Thermal and Shock Resistant, Solar Charging Capabilities, Up to 51 Days of Battery Life, 45mm Case Size, Multiple Color Options $100 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Colors $50 off (13%) Buy at Amazon



