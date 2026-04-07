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Beats Studio Pro hits rare sub-$180 price after massive 49% Amazon discount

With their high-end sound, deep bass, and up to 40 hours of playtime, they are worth every penny!

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A woman wearing a set of Beats Studio Pro.
A woman wearing a set of Beats Studio Pro. | Image by Beats

The Beats Studio Buds+ may be selling at a massive 41% discount on Amazon, but if you’re looking for new high-end headphones, the Beats Studio Pro are a steal right now.

You can currently get these flagship cans for just under $180 after a jaw-dropping 49% discount. Given that their usual price is around $350, it appears you’ll score $170 in savings if you don’t dilly-dally and take advantage of this deal.

Beats Studio Pro: Save $170 on Amazon!

$170 off (49%)
The Beats Studio Pro are an absolute steal now that they're $170 off. Getting flagship-level audio, solid noise cancellation, and a 40-hour battery for under $180 is an incredible value. These are definitely worth the investment, so hit the button below and grab your pair before the deal ends!
Buy at Amazon

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Now, since these are Beats’ best wireless headphones, you just know you’re in for a treat when scoring a pair—especially at 49% off. This means you’ll be enjoying premium audio with clear highs and—just as you’d expect from Beats—deep bass. But they don't stop there. They also support Apple’s Spatial Audio and dynamic head tracking to make your music feel three-dimensional and more immersive.

Meanwhile, their top-tier ANC does a solid job of blocking outside noise, even though it’s not quite on the level of the active noise canceling from top dogs like the Sony WH-1000XM6 or the Bose QuietComfort Ultra. On the bright side, they deliver up to 40 hours of playtime on a single charge and feature fast charging, which provides up to an additional four hours of listening time with a quick 10-minute top-up.

That said, these are on the smaller side, so the ear pads might feel a bit tight and get uncomfortable during long listening sessions if you have larger ears. Still, it’s worth giving them a chance, as you’ll have 30 days to ask for a refund in case they don’t fit well. They are a steal at their current sub-$180 price, so don’t miss out!

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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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