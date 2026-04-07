Beats Studio Pro hits rare sub-$180 price after massive 49% Amazon discount
With their high-end sound, deep bass, and up to 40 hours of playtime, they are worth every penny!
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A woman wearing a set of Beats Studio Pro. | Image by Beats
The Beats Studio Buds+ may be selling at a massive 41% discount on Amazon, but if you’re looking for new high-end headphones, the Beats Studio Pro are a steal right now.
You can currently get these flagship cans for just under $180 after a jaw-dropping 49% discount. Given that their usual price is around $350, it appears you’ll score $170 in savings if you don’t dilly-dally and take advantage of this deal.
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Now, since these are Beats’ best wireless headphones, you just know you’re in for a treat when scoring a pair—especially at 49% off. This means you’ll be enjoying premium audio with clear highs and—just as you’d expect from Beats—deep bass. But they don't stop there. They also support Apple’s Spatial Audio and dynamic head tracking to make your music feel three-dimensional and more immersive.
Meanwhile, their top-tier ANC does a solid job of blocking outside noise, even though it’s not quite on the level of the active noise canceling from top dogs like the Sony WH-1000XM6 or the Bose QuietComfort Ultra. On the bright side, they deliver up to 40 hours of playtime on a single charge and feature fast charging, which provides up to an additional four hours of listening time with a quick 10-minute top-up.
That said, these are on the smaller side, so the ear pads might feel a bit tight and get uncomfortable during long listening sessions if you have larger ears. Still, it’s worth giving them a chance, as you’ll have 30 days to ask for a refund in case they don’t fit well. They are a steal at their current sub-$180 price, so don’t miss out!
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