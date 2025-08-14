$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

AT&T deepens ties with AST SpaceMobile and you'll probably benefit from this move – but how about your bill?

JR Wilson, a long-time AT&T executive, has a new position in a new company.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
AT&T
AT&T logo on a building.
Both AT&T and Verizon were openly mocked by T-Mobile upon the official rollout of the T-Satellite service in July and now, AT&T is making a counter move that will probably be very important for its own satellite service.

After more than 20 years in a variety of roles at AT&T, JR Wilson is making a return to the satellite sector. He has joined AST SpaceMobile as chief of Networks and Spectrum, a shift that brings him back to an industry he worked in early in his career.

Early in his professional life, he worked at Teledesic, a 1990s venture funded by Craig McCaw and Microsoft that aimed to deliver broadband from space. Although the project ultimately did not succeed, Wilson has said that the team was working on ideas that were simply ahead of their time.

At AT&T, Wilson held a number of senior posts, most recently serving as vice president of Towers, Roaming and In-Building commercial strategy, focusing primarily on terrestrial wireless.

His move to AST SpaceMobile is seen as a significant gain for the satellite company. Wilson has long spoken publicly about the potential of the technology AST is pursuing. The company is working on direct-to-device satellite services that can connect unmodified smartphones, and in 2023, AT&T became an early partner by leasing 850 MHz of terrestrial cellular spectrum to support the effort. Of course, Verizon later entered the picture with its own $100 million investment and matching spectrum lease.

Which would you prefer:

Vote View Result

Wilson is also well known in the wireless industry for his leadership at the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WAB), where he served as chairman for over a decade. During that period, the group advanced initiatives such as OpenRoaming, which aimed to make connecting to Wi-Fi networks as seamless as cellular roaming.

This moment brings both a deep sense of pride and a genuine feeling of sadness. It has been one of the greatest privileges of my professional life to help guide WBA through an extraordinary period of transformation and growth. [...] Today, WBA stands as a unique and globally respected industry voice — and I could not be prouder of what we have accomplished.

– JR Wilson in an WBA announcement, 2025

In a farewell statement issued through the WBA, Wilson reflected on the organization’s growth during his tenure, describing it as a privilege to help guide it through an era of transformation.

With his AT&T expertise, I'm sure that Wilson will be of great aid when it comes to boosting and enhancing the carrier's satellite-related dreams.

Recommended Stories
Things are already in motion, as on July 21, AT&T and AST SpaceMobile claimed to have pulled off a first in telecom history. They made a regular phone call and sent a text using an everyday cell phone, but instead of connecting through cell towers, the signal went straight to AST's Block 1 satellites. The call and text traveled over AT&T's spectrum and through its core network, just like a normal connection on the ground.

That's incredible and the deeper carriers dive on the satellite front, the more we as end users will benefit. While I don't expect our bills to get lower, it could be the case that one day, we might get (slightly) more for the same monthly fee. Got to keep positive, folks.

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile

With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 4

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 2

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
Amazon drops the 512GB Galaxy S25+ to a bargain price
Amazon drops the 512GB Galaxy S25+ to a bargain price
iOS 26 Developer Beta 6 hands-on: Apple has some cool tricks up the sleeve
iOS 26 Developer Beta 6 hands-on: Apple has some cool tricks up the sleeve
Massive $400 discount hits the Galaxy S25 Edge in a lightning Amazon deal
Massive $400 discount hits the Galaxy S25 Edge in a lightning Amazon deal
The app Google Messages replaced as default on Galaxy phones might offer a life-saving feature
The app Google Messages replaced as default on Galaxy phones might offer a life-saving feature
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers

Latest News

Your Galaxy S25 Ultra might turn the Moon purple – here's what you need to know before One UI 8 goes stable
Your Galaxy S25 Ultra might turn the Moon purple – here's what you need to know before One UI 8 goes stable
The OnePlus Pad 2 is $100 off and ships with a freebie at the official store
The OnePlus Pad 2 is $100 off and ships with a freebie at the official store
You might not want to commit to a phone yet – Xiaomi's 16 series could change everything
You might not want to commit to a phone yet – Xiaomi's 16 series could change everything
These cellular Apple Watch Series 10 models are $149 off for a limited time
These cellular Apple Watch Series 10 models are $149 off for a limited time
The FBI has a new warning for smartphone owners about a dangerous scam
The FBI has a new warning for smartphone owners about a dangerous scam
Hefty $144 discount turns loud JBL Boombox 3 into a summer favorite
Hefty $144 discount turns loud JBL Boombox 3 into a summer favorite
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless