AT&T counters T-Mobile's ridicule with a satellite milestone of its own

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

Verizon

AT&T

Which carrier should invest the most in satellite services? T-Mobile. AT&T. Verizon. Other. T-Mobile. 0% AT&T. 0% Verizon. 0% Other. 0%

AT&T

AT&T

T-Mobile

AT&T

AT&T

AT&T

Receive the latest T-Mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

– AT&T press release, July 2025

AT&T

T-Mobile

AT&T

AT&T

AT&T





Recommended Stories In early 2024, AT&T successfully tested public safety features with the FirstNet Authority. A commercial agreement with AST was finalized in May 2024, leading to the September launch of the first five BlueBird satellites. By February 2025, AT&T completed its first satellite-powered video call using these new satellites.



I think it's time for Verizon to say something as well. In early 2024,successfully tested public safety features with the FirstNet Authority. A commercial agreement with AST was finalized in May 2024, leading to the September launch of the first five BlueBird satellites. By February 2025,completed its first satellite-powered video call using these new satellites.

Get a Motorola Razr 2025 for just $199.99! Switch to a 2-month Total 5G or 5G+ plan with Total Wireless and score this foldable deal.

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer

The empire of AT&T strikes back! As we reported mere hours ago, T-Mobile launched its Starlink-powered satellite service, T-Satellite. While bragging about it, T-Mobile took the opportunity to tease both AT&T and Verizon for their respective satellite services.claims its competitors are scrambling to catch up, highlighting that Verizon operates with fewer than 10 satellites and limited device support.jokes thatcustomers might be waving their phones around for a signal, whileusers are still "searching the skies for signs of life" for a service that has yet to launch.It didn't take long forto respond, although briefly and in a formal tone.doesn't mentionanywhere in their "Satellite Solutions – Stay Connected. Everywhere." short public announcement , but coincidences are rare in the Big Tech world.says it operates the largest wireless network in North America, covering over 2.99 million square miles and reaching more than 99% of the US population. For the few areas without coverage, it's partnering with AST SpaceMobile to eventually offer voice, data, and text via satellite in remote locations. The service, which may later support video, will work with regular cell phones and integrate with's existing network.The latest update from their partnership with SpaceMobile reads that the two companies "successfully completed" the "first-ever native voice call and text" with AST's satellites with a "standart phone":It's notable thatannounces the July 21 achievement only now, a few days later. Were they expecting something fromand kept their secret from Monday to the end of the week? Hey, don't look at me, I'm not the one atheadquarters.took the opportunity to mention a few more satellite-related achievements from recent years, including the first two-way voice call overspectrum in April 2023, followed by the first video app call in June, and the first direct-to-cellular 5G call in September.