AT&T counters T-Mobile's ridicule with a satellite milestone of its own
The Magenta company trolled AT&T and Verizon on the day of the T-Satellite rollout.
The empire of AT&T strikes back! As we reported mere hours ago, T-Mobile launched its Starlink-powered satellite service, T-Satellite. While bragging about it, T-Mobile took the opportunity to tease both AT&T and Verizon for their respective satellite services.
T-Mobile claims its competitors are scrambling to catch up, highlighting that Verizon operates with fewer than 10 satellites and limited device support. T-Mobile jokes that Verizon customers might be waving their phones around for a signal, while AT&T users are still "searching the skies for signs of life" for a service that has yet to launch.
It didn't take long for AT&T to respond, although briefly and in a formal tone. AT&T doesn't mention T-Mobile anywhere in their "AT&T Satellite Solutions – Stay Connected. Everywhere." short public announcement, but coincidences are rare in the Big Tech world.
AT&T says it operates the largest wireless network in North America, covering over 2.99 million square miles and reaching more than 99% of the US population. For the few areas without coverage, it's partnering with AST SpaceMobile to eventually offer voice, data, and text via satellite in remote locations. The service, which may later support video, will work with regular cell phones and integrate with AT&T's existing network.
It's notable that AT&T announces the July 21 achievement only now, a few days later. Were they expecting something from T-Mobile and kept their secret from Monday to the end of the week? Hey, don't look at me, I'm not the one at AT&T headquarters.
AT&T took the opportunity to mention a few more satellite-related achievements from recent years, including the first two-way voice call over AT&T spectrum in April 2023, followed by the first video app call in June, and the first direct-to-cellular 5G call in September.
I think it's time for Verizon to say something as well.
The latest update from their partnership with SpaceMobile reads that the two companies "successfully completed" the "first-ever native voice call and text" with AST's satellites with a "standart phone":
On Monday, July 21, AT&T and AST SpaceMobile successfully completed the first-ever native voice call (VoLTE) and text (SMS) made directly through AST's Block 1 satellites with a standard cell phone using AT&T spectrum and passing through the AT&T core network.
– AT&T press release, July 2025
In early 2024, AT&T successfully tested public safety features with the FirstNet Authority. A commercial agreement with AST was finalized in May 2024, leading to the September launch of the first five BlueBird satellites. By February 2025, AT&T completed its first satellite-powered video call using these new satellites.
I think it's time for Verizon to say something as well.
