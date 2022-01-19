AT&T launches its C-Band 5G services in 8 metro areas across the US

After a short delay and a promise that the new C-Band technology won’t be used near airports
, AT&T has finally launched its improved 5G network. The so-called C-Band 5G is now available in 8 metro areas across the United States, but it will expand to more markets in the near future.
Unlike AT&T’s previous 5G
network that operates in the low-band spectrum, which offers good coverage, yet unimpressive speeds, C-Band works in a mid-band spectrum frequency that provides more bandwidth. Of course, that means that C-Band is capable of handling more customers while offering even better, stable speeds.
Starting today, AT&T’s C-Band 5G services will be available in Dallas/Forth Worth, Houston, Austin, Chicago, Detroit, Jacksonville, Orlando, and Miami. The coverage of C-Band will grow daily, AT& state, on its way to reach 200 million people by the end of 2023.
To benefit from improved 5G speeds, AT&T customers must use one of these 17 C-Band-capable devices: iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy A13 5G, Galaxy S21 5G, S21 Ultra 5G, S21+ 5G, S21 FE 5G, Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro.
If you’re using one of the phones on the list and live in one of the eight metro areas or pass through any of them, you should see a “5G+
” indicator on your device, the same that shows up when your phone is connected to mmWave spectrum.