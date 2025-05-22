Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
AT&T steps up for St. Louis after devastating tornado

From mobile cell towers to waived charges and relief funds, the carrier is going all in.

By
0comments
AT&T
AT&T logo during a conference.
AT&T is now mobilizing disaster recovery teams and providing additional connectivity support to neighborhoods in St. Louis, Missouri, affected by the devastating tornado. The carrier has quickly jumped into action to help maintain connectivity in the area after a tornado struck Friday afternoon, May 16.

AT&T's FirstNet is a public safety partner and is the only 5G network built for and with first responders. The carrier says it's prioritizing first responders' emergency communication needs across the impacted areas.

Meanwhile, the carrier is also helping its wireless customers who are impacted by the natural disaster in the St. Louis area. AT&T is now waiving overage charges in order to provide unlimited talk, text, and data for AT&T Postpaid and Prepaid customers with billing addresses in zip codes from the affected areas: from May 20, 2025, through June 18, 2025.

On top of that, all AT&T store locations in the area are now open and ready to serve customers. AT&T has also established charging stations across the St. Louis community, which would serve as support for people who were forced to be displaced or are left without power.

Locations of AT&T charging stations include:
  • Fire Station 10 – 4161 Kennerly Ave.
  • Fire Station 12 – 5214 W. Florissant Ave.
  • North Patrol Division – 4014 Union Blvd.
  • Community Center – 4144 MLK Dr. Here, there are also snacks, water, and Wi-Fi service from Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

AT&T Missouri President Craig Unruh said that the carrier is dedicated to supporting disaster relief efforts in the impacted region. AT&T's focus is on ensuring residents, businesses, and first responders have strong connectivity during the time of recovery after the disaster.

AT&amp;amp;T&#039;s FirstNet SatCOLT connecting first responders in St. Louis - AT&amp;T steps up for St. Louis after devastating tornado
AT&T's FirstNet SatCOLT connecting first responders in St. Louis


In the meantime, the carrier has contributed $25,000 to the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis's disaster relief fund. This would help provide food, shelter, and support for impacted people. Also, AT&T contributed $25,000 to the United Way of Greater St. Louis Severe Storm/Tornado Relief Fund.

These funds will help with immediate support and also long-term recovery from the disaster. Also, the funds will help support response partners trained to respond during natural disasters.

AT&T's Employee Relief Fund (ERF) has also been activated. It is operated by E4E Relief, a 501c3 public charity, which is aimed at supporting AT&T employees impacted by disasters or suffering major personal hardships. AT&T also says it will continue to work with local communities in the next weeks and months to support the recovery of the people and neighborhoods impacted by the disaster.

AT&T's FirstNet Response Operations Group (ROG) has now deployed mobile cell sites that are solely dedicated to first responders' critical communications. The carrier is also matching 100% of employee charitable contributions to the United Way of Greater St. Louis and the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis.

