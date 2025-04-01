AT&T's FirstNet expands coverage, now connecting "roughly 60 Empire State Buildings"
First responders are once again getting support from US telcos and this time around, it's AT&T's turn.
The oldest US carrier announces that its FirstNet 5G network is bringing new "multi-layered" coverage to more than 7 million public safety connections.
AT&T's FirstNet has added another 20,000 square miles of terrestrial wireless coverage in the last twelve months – that's twice the size of New Jersey. Across all urban, suburban, rural and tribal territories, the public safety network grows to almost 3 million square miles, covering nearly the whole of the country.
AT&T explains how the large network is created in partnership with the First Responder Network Authority. There's macro coverage with layers of in-building and on-the-go solutions: these are used for dedicated connectivity for public safety and essential services they rely on (utilities and hospitals).
Indoor areas such as basements, stairwells, and garages are among the most challenging places to maintain a reliable connection. AT&T has expanded its range of FirstNet MegaRange coverage solutions with the introduction of an advanced router and claims it's the only network capable of delivering "6x the signal power of other carriers".
Available in fixed, portable, and in-vehicle models, these 5G-enabled high-power user equipment (HPUE) routers enhance building penetration, extend coverage, and improve uplink speeds.
As part of the FirstNet Authority's continued investments, thousands of first responder agencies nationwide have received free Cell Booster Pros, with more being deployed. More than 11,000 of these miniature cell sites are now installed in public safety buildings across the country – equivalent to connecting nearly 60 Empire State Buildings.
AT&T says that's 250,000 square miles more than that of its rival wireless networks on average.
When our officers were deployed to impacted areas of North Carolina after Hurricane Helene, FirstNet was there for us. With reliable connectivity on FirstNet, we were able to communicate with our team and other agencies while in remote areas. From search and rescue to welfare checks and even connecting an isolated resident to her husband, FirstNet helped us better serve the local community.
– Chief Jeffrey Ackerman, Town of Duck Police Department, March 2025
The company discloses that it's making "significant advancements" with AST SpaceMobile to deliver cellular connectivity from space to better suit the needs of first responders. AT&T claims it has successfully tested important capabilities such as push-to-talk services, because simple text messaging doesn't always cut it.
