Walmart cuts Apple Watch SE 2 price, turning it into a hot pick for Apple fans on a budget

Walmart may have slashed the Galaxy Watch FE by 50%, making it a no-brainer for Samsung users on a budget, but apparently thought about budget-conscious Apple fans as well.

Right now, shoppers who want to enjoy watchOS without breaking the bank can snag a brand-new 40mm Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) without LTE for just $169.99. That’s a sweet $79 discount off its usual price of around $250. Sure, a 50% price cut would have been even more enticing, but hey, the watch still offers great value for money at $169.99.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)[GPS 40mm]: Save $79 at Walmart!

$169 99
$249
$79 off (32%)
Walmart is selling the 40mm GPS version of the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) for $79 off its price, allowing you to get one for just $169.99. The smartwatch is loaded with features and is an absolute bargain at its current price. Act fast and save while the deal lasts!
Buy at Walmart


Just as we noted, it delivers the full watchOS experience at a much lower price. That means you can download third-party apps directly from the App Store, use lifestyle features like smart notifications and NFC for contactless payments, and even make and receive phone calls right from your wrist.

It also supports most health-tracking features found on the premium models, missing only ECG, temperature sensing, and blood oxygen tracking. So, it can measure your heart rate, monitor your sleep and stress levels, and track your workouts. There’s no always-on display on board, though.

On the flip side, it includes essential safety features like Fall Detection, Crash Detection, and Emergency SOS, all while delivering dependable all-day battery life.

So, when we factor everything in, it turns out that the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) isn’t that big of a compromise compared to the Apple Watch Series 10 or Apple Watch Series 11. Plus, it can be yours for even less right now, making it an even bigger bargain than usual. Therefore, if you’ve been in the market for a capable Apple Watch that won’t break the bank, be sure to act fast and save on this one while you can!

Walmart cuts Apple Watch SE 2 price, turning it into a hot pick for Apple fans on a budget

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless