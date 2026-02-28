Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
A foldable smartphone with no crease is about to launch

If you've been holding off from buying a foldable smartphone because the creases bothered you, you're about to be in luck with Oppo's new phone.

By
Display Oppo
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 main display unfolded
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 has a crease that can barely be noticed head on. | Image by PhoneArena
It’s time, what seems to be a foldable smartphone with no crease at all is about to hit shelves before any Samsung, Google, or Apple foldable could. Oppo is about to debut its newest foldable and Zhou Yibao — Product Manager for the Oppo Find series — showed off its completely flat display in a new video.

Oppo Find N6 has no crease across its display


From the first-look video (translated source) released by Zhou Yibao, as well as other leaks that have come out recently, it appears that the upcoming Oppo Find N6 will have no visible crease at all. If the display is capable of maintaining this level of flatness, then Oppo will have beaten the Galaxy Z Fold 8 to the punch. That is assuming that the Fold 8 will use Samsung’s crease-free foldable display, of course.

A flat display is not the only selling point of the Find N6, of course, but let’s take a look at this completely flat display first.

There seems to be no visible crease across the Oppo Find N6 display. | Images by Oppo

What else sets the Find N6 apart?


Samsung&amp;#039;s foldable display without a crease
Samsung has developed a foldable display with no crease. | Image by Ice Universe

The beautiful flat display on the Oppo Find N6 will be 8.12 inches across and will be an OLED LTPO panel with refresh rates up to 120 Hz and a resolution of 2248 x 2480. Meanwhile, the outer display will be a similar OLED LTPO panel that is 6.62 inches across with a resolution of 1140 x 2616.

The Oppo Find N6 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and you will have the option to choose from 12 GB or 16 GB of RAM. It will also have a 6,000 mAh battery, which already sets it apart from the mainstream Galaxy and Pixel foldables currently on the market. The water splashes in the video also show off the phone’s IPX8 and IPX9 resistance ratings.

Are you sold on the Oppo Find N6?
2 Votes


Your move, Samsung


Will the Pixel phones ever get a foldable model with a completely flat display? Maybe, probably in a couple of years or more. We know that the foldable iPhone will miss the mark on this front, as well as some other important aspects of what makes a phone great.

Oppo has made the first move in a battle that it’s really only waging against Samsung. Huawei might make a similar foldable but that won’t sell anywhere outside China in significant numbers. So it’s now up to Samsung to ensure that the Fold 8 can match, if not beat, the Oppo Find N6, just like the Fold 7 directly took on the Oppo Find N5 last year.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim

