Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Apple reportedly has iOS 18.2.1 on the way, coming to patch serious vulnerabilities

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apple Software updates
iPhone models sit in a row on a desk located inside an Apple Store.
Apple has already released iOS 18.3 beta 1 which followed the release of the stable version of iOS 18.2. The latter included the second batch of Apple Intelligence features including the Image Playground, ChatGPT's integration with Siri, Genmoji, and more. The stable version of iOS 18.3 is expected to be released next month but it does appear that Apple is working on a special stable update that will go between iOS 18.2 and iOS 18.3. The tech giant is currently prepping iOS 18.2.1.

Keep in mind that only the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max are receiving Apple Intelligence features. They are the only models carrying the 8GB of RAM required to run Apple Intelligence.

MacRumors has discovered evidence of iOS 18.2.1 in its analytic logs where previous iOS updates were discovered before being released. While iOS 18.2 was certainly a major release, iOS 18.2.1 will be a minor one that could focus on releasing a fix to exterminate some bugs or include a security patch to repair a vulnerability that could be exploited (if it's not exploited already).

The upcoming update might be similar in scope to iOS 18.1.1 which was released late last month between iOS 18.1 and iOS 18.2. That update patched a pair of serious software vulnerabilities and Apple stated that the update "provides important security fixes and is recommended for all users." You can expect iOS 18.2.1 to do the same.

Apple released iOS 18.1.1 to patch security flaws in late November. | Image credit-PhoneArena - Apple reportedly has iOS 18.2.1 on the way, coming to patch serious vulnerabilities
Apple released iOS 18.1.1 to patch security flaws in late November. | Image credit-PhoneArena

iOS 18.3 might also include only minor changes with the next batch of AI features coming in iOS 18.4. The latter iOS build could feature Siri's new ability to access personal information from apps like Calendar, Messages, Photo, and Mail to gather information that will help the assistant deliver better and more complete answers to your queries.

Speaking about iOS updates, on Saturday we told you about a report that says Apple will disseminate iOS 19 next September to all iPhone models that received iOS 18. That will make the oldest iPhone models still getting support from Apple next year the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max. All three phones were first released in 2018. While iOS 19 is expected to have staggered releases like iOS 18, it will not carry as many new features as iOS 18 even after subtracting Apple Intelligence.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung employees make major blunder and get fired after leaking image of upcoming phone
Samsung employees make major blunder and get fired after leaking image of upcoming phone
Dropping to a record low price, the Galaxy Watch Ultra just became everyone's favorite smartwatch
Dropping to a record low price, the Galaxy Watch Ultra just became everyone's favorite smartwatch
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite-powered messaging is only for select smartphones
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite-powered messaging is only for select smartphones
Are Motorola phones about to be banned in the USA?
Are Motorola phones about to be banned in the USA?
T-Mobile pressuring employees to push customers to download the T-Life app is becoming a concern
T-Mobile pressuring employees to push customers to download the T-Life app is becoming a concern

Latest News

This outstanding new Best Buy deal makes the Pixel 7 Pro a total last-minute Christmas steal
This outstanding new Best Buy deal makes the Pixel 7 Pro a total last-minute Christmas steal
Verizon and Nvidia's new 5G + AI combo could bring big things to your phone
Verizon and Nvidia's new 5G + AI combo could bring big things to your phone
The 4G-ready Lenovo Tab K11 dropped below the $200 mark once again
The 4G-ready Lenovo Tab K11 dropped below the $200 mark once again
Are Motorola phones about to be banned in the USA?
Are Motorola phones about to be banned in the USA?
Threads wants to serve brands better with its latest feature
Threads wants to serve brands better with its latest feature
Fitbit's Cardio Load and Target Load now coming to more smartwatches
Fitbit's Cardio Load and Target Load now coming to more smartwatches
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless