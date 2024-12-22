Apple reportedly has iOS 18.2.1 on the way, coming to patch serious vulnerabilities
Apple has already released iOS 18.3 beta 1 which followed the release of the stable version of iOS 18.2. The latter included the second batch of Apple Intelligence features including the Image Playground, ChatGPT's integration with Siri, Genmoji, and more. The stable version of iOS 18.3 is expected to be released next month but it does appear that Apple is working on a special stable update that will go between iOS 18.2 and iOS 18.3. The tech giant is currently prepping iOS 18.2.1.
Keep in mind that only the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max are receiving Apple Intelligence features. They are the only models carrying the 8GB of RAM required to run Apple Intelligence.
MacRumors has discovered evidence of iOS 18.2.1 in its analytic logs where previous iOS updates were discovered before being released. While iOS 18.2 was certainly a major release, iOS 18.2.1 will be a minor one that could focus on releasing a fix to exterminate some bugs or include a security patch to repair a vulnerability that could be exploited (if it's not exploited already).
The upcoming update might be similar in scope to iOS 18.1.1 which was released late last month between iOS 18.1 and iOS 18.2. That update patched a pair of serious software vulnerabilities and Apple stated that the update "provides important security fixes and is recommended for all users." You can expect iOS 18.2.1 to do the same.
Apple released iOS 18.1.1 to patch security flaws in late November. | Image credit-PhoneArena
iOS 18.3 might also include only minor changes with the next batch of AI features coming in iOS 18.4. The latter iOS build could feature Siri's new ability to access personal information from apps like Calendar, Messages, Photo, and Mail to gather information that will help the assistant deliver better and more complete answers to your queries.
Speaking about iOS updates, on Saturday we told you about a report that says Apple will disseminate iOS 19 next September to all iPhone models that received iOS 18. That will make the oldest iPhone models still getting support from Apple next year the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max. All three phones were first released in 2018. While iOS 19 is expected to have staggered releases like iOS 18, it will not carry as many new features as iOS 18 even after subtracting Apple Intelligence.
