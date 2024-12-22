Apple reportedly has iOS 18.2.1 on the way, coming to patch serious vulnerabilities









iOS 18.2 was certainly a major release, iOS 18.2.1 will be a minor one that could focus on releasing a fix to exterminate some bugs or include a security patch to repair a vulnerability that could be exploited (if it's not exploited already). MacRumors has discovered evidence of iOS 18.2.1 in its analytic logs where previous iOS updates were discovered before being released.





The upcoming update might be similar in scope to iOS 18.1.1 which was released late last month between iOS 18.1 and iOS 18.2. That update patched a pair of serious software vulnerabilities and Apple stated that the update "provides important security fixes and is recommended for all users." You can expect iOS 18.2.1 to do the same.









iOS 18 .3 might also include only minor changes with the next batch of AI features coming in iOS 18 .4. The latter iOS build could feature Siri's new ability to access personal information from apps like Calendar, Messages, Photo, and Mail to gather information that will help the assistant deliver better and more complete answers to your queries.