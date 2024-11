iOS 19 will be just as staggered as iOS 18

iOS 18

Gurman says that insiders at Apple have told him iOS 19 will be just as staggered as. Most major features that iOS 19 will promise won’t be delivered until iOS 19.4. This, as Gurman noted, is consistent with Apple’s recent plans to reduce annual releases for its products. However, it also means that newer iPhone models won’t have the same launch day allure that their predecessors had.I’m all for moving away from annual releases but in a way that benefits the consumer. Release your phone late when it’s complete rather than putting it on the market as an incomplete product and promising future updates to resolve problems and deliver on promises. This strategy didn’t work for the modern gaming industry and I hope consumers have the sense to put a stop to this nonsense here too.