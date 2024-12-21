Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Report lists which iPhone models will receive iOS 19 next year

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apple Tablets Software updates
A crows outside the fifth ave Apple Store in the Big Apple cheers as Tim Cook exits the store.
Since Apple is still in the process of disseminating iOS 18-based updates, and will be for several months yet, you might think that it's too early to talk about iOS 19. But if you're a long-time PhoneArena reader, you know that anytime is the time to talk about future hardware and software regardless of the date and manufacturer. While iPhone users would love to know what new features to expect in iOS 19, more important is finding out whether your current iPhone model is expected to receive it in the first place.

According to the French site iPhoneSoft, if your iPhone is currently eligible to be updated to iOS 18 (or, you're already running an iOS 18 OS build on your iPhone), congratulations are in order because your iPhone will be receiving iOS 19. To reiterate, every iPhone model that supports iOS 18 will supposedly support iOS 19. Some older models may not be able to run every feature of iOS 19, but this is quite typical.

If this report is true, the oldest iPhone models to receive iOS 19 next September will be the iPhone XS, XS Max, and iPhone XR. That trio was released in 2018. Unfortunately it appears as though those using older iPad tablets won't be as lucky. For example, the seventh generation iPad released in 2019 and powered by the A10 application processor will not be updated to iPadOS 19 says the report.

iphone XS Max and iPhone XS will both receive iOS 19 next year says report.
The iPhone XS Max and XS along with the not pictured XR will all receive iOS 19 next year. | Imagfe credit-PhoneArena

Developer Previews for iOS 19 and iPadOS 19 should be released around the same time WWDC 2025 is held in June. The stable version of iOS 19 and iPadOS 19 should be available next September. Back in November, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggested that iOS 19 will have staggered releases similar to what Apple has done with Apple Intelligence in iOS 18

The new AI features have been rolled out using separate updates such as iOS 18.1 which included the first group of Apple Intelligence features. The second batch was part of iOS 18.2 with more Siri AI improvements scheduled for iOS 18.4. The report from iPhoneSoft also says that iOS 19 might have fewer new features than iOS 18 not including those belonging to Apple Intelligence.

So if you own an iPhone XS, an iPhone XS Max, or an iPhone XR, you will still have iOS support for at least one more year. Will these models be eligible to install the iOS 20 update in 2026? That is way too early to call.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

There's a million-person waitlist for this T-Mobile offering
There's a million-person waitlist for this T-Mobile offering
Samsung employees make major blunder and get fired after leaking image of upcoming phone
Samsung employees make major blunder and get fired after leaking image of upcoming phone
Dropping to a record low price, the Galaxy Watch Ultra just became everyone's favorite smartwatch
Dropping to a record low price, the Galaxy Watch Ultra just became everyone's favorite smartwatch
After last week's crash, T-Mobile announces a plan to buy $14 billion of its shares
After last week's crash, T-Mobile announces a plan to buy $14 billion of its shares
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite-powered messaging is only for select smartphones
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite-powered messaging is only for select smartphones

Latest News

This outstanding new Best Buy deal makes the Pixel 7 Pro a total last-minute Christmas steal
This outstanding new Best Buy deal makes the Pixel 7 Pro a total last-minute Christmas steal
Verizon and Nvidia's new 5G + AI combo could bring big things to your phone
Verizon and Nvidia's new 5G + AI combo could bring big things to your phone
The 4G-ready Lenovo Tab K11 dropped below the $200 mark once again
The 4G-ready Lenovo Tab K11 dropped below the $200 mark once again
Are Motorola phones about to be banned in the USA?
Are Motorola phones about to be banned in the USA?
Threads wants to serve brands better with its latest feature
Threads wants to serve brands better with its latest feature
Fitbit's Cardio Load and Target Load now coming to more smartwatches
Fitbit's Cardio Load and Target Load now coming to more smartwatches
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless