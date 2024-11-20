Apple releases iPhone and iPad security updates you should install ASAP







CVE-2024-44308 is denoted as a security flaw in the JavaScriptCore framework which could lead a remote attacker to steal personal data and personal records including financial records. It could also lead an attacker to take control of the device's system without authorization, install malware, and more. For the device to be attacked, the user has to interact with a bogus website. Apple says that it is aware that this flaw has been actively exploited on Intel-powered Macs. Apple fixed the issue with improved checks.





CVE-2024-44309 is a flaw in open-source browser engine WebKit. With this issue, devices processing malicious web content can be affected by a cross-site scripting attack. This type of attack puts malicious scripts into web pages that are viewed by other users. As with the other vulnerability, Apple says that it is aware that this flaw has been actively exploited on Intel-powered Mac systems. Apple says that "a cookie management issue was addressed with improved state management."









Apple says that the following devices have received the update and should install it: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later. Those with these iPad models will be installing iPadOS 18.1.1.







To install the update, go to Settings > General > Software Update and follow the directions.