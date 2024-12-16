iPhone users can return to the iOS 18 beta program with Apple's latest update
When Apple released the first developer beta for iOS 18 earlier this year, I joined the beta program. Since Apple is no longer charging $99 to get the developer label, users can install the developer beta for free and not have to wait for the public beta to be released. While we usually don't recommend installing beta software on your daily driver, I took the gamble and installed it on my iPhone 15 Pro Max. The only negative, and admittedly it was a big one, was the drop-off in battery life.
On the other hand, staying with the developer program allowed me to get early looks at the Apple Intelligence features released in the beta versions of iOS 18.1 and iOS 18.2. But once Apple pushed out the stable version of iOS 18.2, I got out of the beta program and returned to stable updates. Today, Apple released iOS 18.3 developer beta 1 although I plan on sticking to the stable update in order to keep the longer battery life.
Apple releases iOS 18.3 developer beta 1. | Image credit-PhoneArena
The build number for the release is 22D5034e and there are still some Apple Intelligence features that Apple still needs to push out including Siri's ability to be aware of your personal context. We might not see that arrive until iOS 18.4 is here. This would be the one Apple Intelligence feature that would entice me to return to the iOS 18 beta program.
We expect to see the stable version of iOS 18.3 released in late January. That would result in the release of the iOS 18.4 beta with the stable version of that build coming to compatible iPhone models in March or April.
To install iOS 18.3 developer beta 1 on your iPhone, go to Settings > General > Software Update and tap on Beta Updates at the top of the screen. When the Beta Updates page opens, tap on iOS 18 Developer Beta and Back in the upper left corner. You will see the listing for iOS 18.3 beta. Follow the directions to install it on your iPhone. Keep in mind that once you install the beta, you cannot go backward and return to the stable updates without wiping your device. So if you do join the iOS 18.3 beta program, you'll probably be stuck there until the end of next month.
