iPhone users can return to the iOS 18 beta program with Apple's latest update

When Apple released the first developer beta for iOS 18 earlier this year, I joined the beta program. Since Apple is no longer charging $99 to get the developer label, users can install the developer beta for free and not have to wait for the public beta to be released. While we usually don't recommend installing beta software on your daily driver, I took the gamble and installed it on my iPhone 15 Pro Max . The only negative, and admittedly it was a big one, was the drop-off in battery life.





iOS 18 .1 and iOS 18 .2. But once Apple pushed out the stable version of iOS 18 .2, I got out of the beta program and returned to stable updates. Today, Apple released iOS 18 .3 developer beta 1 although I plan on sticking to the stable update in order to keep the longer battery life. On the other hand, staying with the developer program allowed me to get early looks at the Apple Intelligence features released in the beta versions of.1 and.2. But once Apple pushed out the stable version of.2, I got out of the beta program and returned to stable updates. Today, Apple released.3 developer beta 1 although I plan on sticking to the stable update in order to keep the longer battery life.









The build number for the release is 22D5034e and there are still some Apple Intelligence features that Apple still needs to push out including Siri's ability to be aware of your personal context. We might not see that arrive until iOS 18 .4 is here. This would be the one Apple Intelligence feature that would entice me to return to the iOS 18 beta program.





We expect to see the stable version of iOS 18 .3 released in late January. That would result in the release of the iOS 18 .4 beta with the stable version of that build coming to compatible iPhone models in March or April.



