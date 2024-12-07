Stable version of iOS 18.2 arrives with Genmoji, Image Playground, AI integration for Siri, more

Apple releases iOS 18.2 with the second batch of Apple Intelligence features







The AI features that come with iOS 18.2 include the Image Playground. You can use descriptions, concepts, and people from your photo library to create images in two different styles: Animation or Illustration. Personally, I haven't really found the Image Playground to be as useful as requesting an image from Gemini or ChatGPT. Hopefully, the Image Playground will improve over time. Image Playground is integrated into Messages and Mail besides being a dedicated app.









What I did find fun and useful was Genmoji which allows you to create custom emojis. Simply type in the description of what emoji you want to create. For example, you can type in "Cow wearing sunglasses" and a few seconds later the emoji appears. It will sync in your sticker drawer on all devices with iCloud enabled. In the Messages app, tap the emoji icon in the bottom left corner and then press the purple emoji icon with the "+" symbol in a circle to the right of the text field. Type the emoji you want to create in the field that says "Describe a Genmoji."





It's a new era for Siri with ChatGPT integration







Siri's integration with ChatGPT begins with iOS 18.2. First, go to Settings and tap on Apple Intelligence and Siri. Under the Extensions heading, tap on ChatGPT to sign into the app. There is a free tier so don't be afraid to log in. With this update installed, certain questions that Siri can't answer will be directed to ChatGPT, that is, if you approve. Otherwise, you can have Siri ask the web for a response. Since most of us have been trying to get Siri to stop directing us to websites to answer a query, you should give ChatGPT a shot.



A new feature in Writing Tools will allow you to use ChatGPT to compose a letter or message based on your request. Go to the Mail app (not Gmail), tap the compose icon in the lower right corner (it looks like a pen on paper), and tap on the body of the letter. A toolbar will appear above the keyboard. Press on the Apple Intelligence logo and Writing Tools will open.





On the very bottom is a field marked "Compose." Tap it and you'll see a field marked "Compose with ChatGPT." Press on that and then type in the letter you want ChatGPT to compose for you and what style you want it to be in. You can even ask ChatGPT to compose a letter about the iPhone as a rap song.









On any one of the iPhone 16 series phones, iOS 18.2 adds Visual Intelligence with Camera Control. Focus your camera on an object or item of interest and with the Camera Control, you can choose to get information on this item or object via Google Search or ChatGPT.







With iOS 18.2, iPhone users supporting the update will be able to quickly choose their default apps







iOS 18.2 also includes a new feature that has nothing to do with AI, which makes it available to all iPhone models compatible with iOS 18.2. The new Default Apps page will allow you to set your default apps quickly. The options you have will include apps that you have already installed on your iPhone:

The native Mail app will now sort your email to prioritize important letters. These "priority" emails will appear at the top of your in-box, clearly marked.




