Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Stable version of iOS 18.2 arrives with Genmoji, Image Playground, AI integration for Siri, more

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apple Software updates
Four iPhone models show off Apple Intelligence features on their screens.
Apple pushed out the first wave of its Apple Intelligence features to iPhone 16 series users and those with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max with the release of stable iOS 18.1 late in October. Today, the second batch of Apple Intelligence was pushed out to the same models with the release of the stable version of iOS 18.2.

Apple releases iOS 18.2 with the second batch of Apple Intelligence features


The AI features that come with iOS 18.2 include the Image Playground. You can use descriptions, concepts, and people from your photo library to create images in two different styles: Animation or Illustration. Personally, I haven't really found the Image Playground to be as useful as requesting an image from Gemini or ChatGPT. Hopefully, the Image Playground will improve over time. Image Playground is integrated into Messages and Mail besides being a dedicated app.

Apple releases iOS 18.2. | Image credit-PhoneArena - Stable version of iOS 18.2 arrives with Genmoji, Image Playground, AI integration for Siri, more
Apple releases iOS 18.2. | Image credit-PhoneArena

What I did find fun and useful was Genmoji which allows you to create custom emojis. Simply type in the description of what emoji you want to create. For example, you can type in "Cow wearing sunglasses" and a few seconds later the emoji appears. It will sync in your sticker drawer on all devices with iCloud enabled. In the Messages app, tap the emoji icon in the bottom left corner and then press the purple emoji icon with the "+" symbol in a circle to the right of the text field. Type the emoji you want to create in the field that says "Describe a Genmoji."

Genmoji is actually a fun and useful Apple Intelligence feature. | Image credit-PhoneArena - Stable version of iOS 18.2 arrives with Genmoji, Image Playground, AI integration for Siri, more
Genmoji is actually a fun and useful Apple Intelligence feature. | Image credit-PhoneArena

It's a new era for Siri with ChatGPT integration


Siri's integration with ChatGPT begins with iOS 18.2. First, go to Settings and tap on Apple Intelligence and Siri. Under the Extensions heading, tap on ChatGPT to sign into the app. There is a free tier so don't be afraid to log in. With this update installed, certain questions that Siri can't answer will be directed to ChatGPT, that is, if you approve. Otherwise, you can have Siri ask the web for a response. Since most of us have been trying to get Siri to stop directing us to websites to answer a query, you should give ChatGPT a shot.

Siri now has ChatGPT integration. | Image credit-PhoneArena - Stable version of iOS 18.2 arrives with Genmoji, Image Playground, AI integration for Siri, more
Siri now has ChatGPT integration. | Image credit-PhoneArena

A new feature in Writing Tools will allow you to use ChatGPT to compose a letter or message based on your request. Go to the Mail app (not Gmail), tap the compose icon in the lower right corner (it looks like a pen on paper), and tap on the body of the letter. A toolbar will appear above the keyboard. Press on the Apple Intelligence logo and Writing Tools will open. 

On the very bottom is a field marked "Compose." Tap it and you'll see a field marked "Compose with ChatGPT." Press on that and then type in the letter you want ChatGPT to compose for you and what style you want it to be in. You can even ask ChatGPT to compose a letter about the iPhone as a rap song.

Using ChatGPT to create a letter about the iPhone as a Rap song. | Image credit-PhoneArena - Stable version of iOS 18.2 arrives with Genmoji, Image Playground, AI integration for Siri, more
Using ChatGPT to create a letter about the iPhone as a Rap song. | Image credit-PhoneArena

On any one of the iPhone 16 series phones, iOS 18.2 adds Visual Intelligence with Camera Control. Focus your camera on an object or item of interest and with the Camera Control, you can choose to get information on this item or object via Google Search or ChatGPT.

Quickly select your default apps in iOS 18.2. | Image credit-PhoneArena - Stable version of iOS 18.2 arrives with Genmoji, Image Playground, AI integration for Siri, more
Quickly select your default apps in iOS 18.2. | Image credit-PhoneArena

With iOS 18.2, iPhone users supporting the update will be able to quickly choose their default apps


The native Mail app will now sort your email to prioritize important letters. These "priority" emails will appear at the top of your in-box, clearly marked. The update to iOS 18.2 also includes a new feature that has nothing to do with AI, which makes it available to all iPhone models compatible with iOS 18.2. The new Default Apps page will allow you to set your default apps quickly. The options you have will include apps that you have already installed on your iPhone:

  • Email: the app selected to be the default email app will be used to compose new emails.
  • Messaging: the app selected will be used to write new messages.
  • Calling: the default calling app will be the one used to make phone calls.
  • Call Filtering: choose the default app for call filtering and identification.
  • Browser App: the default browser is used to open links and websites.
  • Passwords & Codes: the app is used for AutoFill, and a separate app can be used for setting up verification and QR codes.
  • Contactless App: when using NFC with contactless readers, this default app will be deployed.
  • Keyboards: choose between the QWERTY that Apple supplies the iPhone with or go with a third-party keyboard.

To change your default apps go to  Settings > Apps > Default Apps

To install iOS 18.2 on your iPhone, go to Settings > General > Software Update and follow the directions.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon customers are livid after company increased a monthly charge again
Verizon customers are livid after company increased a monthly charge again
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
Internal T-Mobile memo reveals changes coming to one of the carrier's top freebies
Internal T-Mobile memo reveals changes coming to one of the carrier's top freebies
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal

Latest News

December 2024 Google Pixel Feature Drop is here with updates for the phones, tablet, and watches
December 2024 Google Pixel Feature Drop is here with updates for the phones, tablet, and watches
Google unveils "Expressive Captions" for Android with AI-powered emotion and sound recognition
Google unveils "Expressive Captions" for Android with AI-powered emotion and sound recognition
Android gets a new update that brings AI to image descriptions, file sharing, and more
Android gets a new update that brings AI to image descriptions, file sharing, and more
T-Mobile's best holiday deal might be these three new 5G plans with low prices and amazing perks
T-Mobile's best holiday deal might be these three new 5G plans with low prices and amazing perks
Phone Awards: These are the Best Smartphones of 2024
Phone Awards: These are the Best Smartphones of 2024
With a Galaxy Z Flip FE, Samsung could finally make foldables mainstream
With a Galaxy Z Flip FE, Samsung could finally make foldables mainstream
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless