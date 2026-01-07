Apple locks in NAND for 2026, but DRAM prices could still push iPhones higher

NAND flash

DRAM

Tough choices may be ahead

iPhone 18

iPhone 18

The ripple effects of the memory squeeze are already visible elsewhere. Nvidia has begun manufacturing its older graphics card, the GeForce RTX 3060, because it's redirecting modern memory to be used for AI servers instead of consumer products. So, in other words, the company has to fall back to older designs that use parts it can still get easily.Apple faces an obvious difficulty in its current situation. It can reduce some negative impacts by using its large network and extended relationships, but it will never completely solve the worldwide memory problem. Apple faces an unpleasant decision forced by the high memory costs: lowering its profit margins or increasing the prices of its products.As for what all of this means for us, the consumers, it means that we can expect more expensive devices this year, especially when it comes to flagships like theandPro.