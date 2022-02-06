Apple’s iPhone SE Plus 5G (2022): Tim Cook & Co urging to occupy the budget phone market

Apple’s iPhone SE Plus 5G (2022): Tim Cook & Co urging to occupy the budget phone market0
However, before that, Cupertino is readying for another SE launch, expected to take place on March 8, at least according to Bloomberg's usually reliable leaker, Mark Gurman.
So, it's now certainly starting to look like except from competing with the likes of Samsung and Xiaomi in the premium flagship segment, Tim Cook and company have realized that they could win over millions of new customers if they focus on the budget smartphone segment. Hence, no more four-year cycles for the SE iPhone.
As you might already know, Apple is expected to be recycling old hardware for the new iPhone SE Plus 5G. The sky is blue. Zebras are black & white (OK, they are technically black with white stripes). The point is - I can already see angry comments all over social media, and I get it.
And so… it hit me. The new-old iPhone SE, which initially seemed super uninspiring (I’m pretty sure it still does for most), might actually be the upgrade I need until I decide to splurge for an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro.
The iPhone SE Plus 5G will look super dated - that's for sure. But it will certainly be the cheapest (new) iPhone you can buy. It's for those who already know they want a mid-range iPhone - not for those looking to choose between a budget iPhone and Android since the latter have so much more to offer.
iPhone SE Plus 5G (2022): Apple saves the planet… again
However, it's rather easy to criticize Apple's decision to keep the iPhone 8 design around for another two years. In fact, this was my first impulse, too, until I realized I'm still using an iPhone 8, which serves me well but starts to show its age - as any five-year-old phone would. For the record, my main device at the moment is a Google Pixel 6 Pro.
Am I getting an iPhone SE? Let's go over what's rumored to come to the 2022 budget iPhone and give you my personal take on what else it might need to stay competitive and win me over, despite the dated form factor. Spoiler: It’ll take a lot!
About two weeks ago, display analyst with a 100% track record, Ross Young, informed us that the next SE iPhone is indeed expected to be called "iPhone SE Plus 5G", which already hints at one of its selling points. While 5G isn't a huge deal in my book as it's still far from fully developed and takes a toll on battery life, it'd certainly make the new iPhone SE Plus more future-proof.
Based on the case with the iPhone SE (2020), it's safe to assume the latest and greatest A15 Bionic processor from the iPhone 13 will make its way into the iPhone SE Plus 5G. It's the most efficient 5G Apple makes, and the tiny SE needs to be as efficient as possible. Especially if Apple decides to keep the same 1821 mAh battery size, which, unfortunately, I think has a good chance of happening.
When it comes to the single camera on the back of the iPhone SE Plus 5G, it's pretty safe to assume that this one will receive an image processing bump, thanks to the new chip, just like the iPhone SE (2020) did back in the day. I believe Apple will finally add Night Mode to the budget iPhone SE Plus 5G. I also see Photographic Styles being implemented alongside Smart HDR 4 for more balanced photos and videos.
What about the iPhone 13's most hyped camera trick, Cinematic Mode? Technically, I don't see why the iPhone SE Plus 5G wouldn't be able to get this feature. Cinematic Mode is software-based and doesn't use any special hardware like the LiDAR scanner. However, as I said - it's one of the iPhone 13's selling points, at least according to Apple's marketing, which might be a reason to skip it on the budget iPhone.
What's also very interesting to see is whether Apple will go with the same old iPhone 8 front and rear camera sensors as they did with the iPhone SE (2020). Like the design, these are now becoming ancient. For example, the 7MP front camera on the SE (2020) isn't on par with recent iPhones when it comes to video - HDR is poor, and output is capped at only 1080p.
iPhone SE Plus 5G (2022): Can Apple rescue the ancient iPhone 8 design?
According to Young, iPhone SE Plus 5G panel production has already begun. By the way, don't let the name of the phone lead you on. This isn't going to be a big iPhone. Despite the expected "Plus" name, the iPhone SE Plus 5G is said to stick to a 4.7-inch LCD screen instead of the much roomier 5.5-inch panel of the last Plus unicorn - the iPhone 8 Plus.
If you're curious, my personal take on the weird naming is that Apple is trying to tell us the new SE iPhone literally "adds 5G". Hence, "Plus 5G" - one phrase.
That's pretty much as much as we know about the iPhone SE Plus 5G, based on leaks and rumors. But before we continue with a short analysis of what features we might end up getting from the iPhone SE Plus 5G, here's a list of features I’d personally love to see. I think they can rescue the ancient-looking 2022 SE iPhone and make it a bit more competitive in the pool of modern Android mid-rangers:
- A bigger battery (similar to the iPhone 13 mini)
- The most efficient 5G iPhone chip - A15 Bionic (from iPhone 13)
- The iPhone 13 primary camera experience for photos and videos, including HDR 4 for photos/videos, Night Mode, Portrait Mode for photos of people, pets, and objects, Cinematic Mode, Photographic Styles
- 128GB of base storage and a new 256GB model
- Same $399 starting price
How realistic is my iPhone SE Plus 5G wishlist?
A15 Bionic and a bigger battery
See, technically, there's more space in the iPhone SE's chassis to fit a bigger battery than there is in the iPhone 13 mini's, which is smaller than the SE, and packs much bigger camera sensors. Yet, compared to the iPhone SE (2020), the iPhone 13 mini boasts a 33% bigger cell (2438 mAh). That’s a huge difference. Is it possible that Apple will try and hit a nice middle ground and give us the iPhone 12 mini's 2227 mAh cell? I don't know, but I'd take it over the same old 1821 mAh battery.
The iPhone 13's camera on the $399 iPhone SE Plus 5G
The single rear camera can go a long way with the aid of the iPhone 13's software processing, but the smaller iPhone 8 sensor would mean almost no natural bokeh and poor low-light performance, which is another hint that Apple might simply be obligated to give the iPhone SE Plus 5G Portrait Mode for objects and Night Mode - both missing from the iPhone SE (2020). A new set of camera sensors, like from the iPhone 11, would be amazing to see, but... probably not hapenning.
$399 price for 128GB of storage
Given that the iPhone SE Plus 5G will stick to the same old design, I see absolutely no reason for it to get more expensive. Furthermore, recent rumours come very close to confirming the $399 price tag. As reported by 91Mobiles, India has imported a few iPhone SE Plus 5G variants. The import data base suggests a price of around Rs 23,000, which converts to roughly $300. Of course these prices aren't final, as they don't include things like tax. It's pretty safe to assume Apple isn't going to be making the 2022 SE cheaper, but it also looks like it won't be getting any more expensive.
About the 128GB of storage? I think it's a toss up. In 2021, Apple finally decided to give the vanilla iPhone flagship 128GB of base storage. So, I don't see why the trend wouldn't continue. Nowadays, people use more apps than ever before and take pictures and videos of anything and everything. Moreover, it's just another good selling-point for a phone with an old design. If the SE Plus 5G gets 128GB of base storage, it's likely that the only other option will be 256GB - priced at $499.
It's 2022! Why would a phone with the iPhone 8's design exist or be acceptable? Well, apart from the obvious reason that Apple is the only company able to get away with this, it looks like this is (still) the only way to keep the SE iPhone priced as low as $399. This in itself is important if Apple wants to put iPhones in the hands of as many people as possible.
If my wishlist comes to fruition, and the iPhone SE Plus 5G is able to last a day on a single charge; gives you the iPhone 13 primary camera experience; and starts at $399 for 128GB of storage, this would be a challenge for Android mid-range smartphones and brands that specialize in them.
Many of the most competitive mid-range phones from OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo, and even Samsung, aren't sold in nearly as many markets as iPhones (70+ countries). Most of them also don't offer important (to some) features like wireless charging and water resistance, which the iPhone SE Plus 5G will certainly include - the 2020 model did.
And finally, they simply can't match Apple's brand recognition - a key for marketing and sales. The iPhone SE Plus 5G's biggest selling-point won't be the iPhone 13's camera or improved battery life (given that it gets them), but the fact that it's an iPhone.
Why does the iPhone SE Plus 5G exist and can it challenge modern-looking Android mid-rangers?
In case you didn't know, the top 10 best-selling Android phones in the world cost between $100-250. That's right, no Galaxy S21 Ultra or Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra on that list. It's budget and mid-range Android phones that sell the best, so it's not a surprise that Apple wants to get a piece of that pie with much more frequent iPhone SE releases.
Just like the previous two generations of SE iPhones, this one is perfect for those who either want to get their first iPhone (especially people in developing markets), or those who love the old design. And, yes, they still exist. The iPhone SE (2020) accounted for an impressive 19% of US iPhone purchases in Q2 of 2020. 73% of all iPhone SE (2020) buyers in the US were upgrading from an iPhone that was launched before 2017 - in other words, an iPhone with a home button.
Before we wrap up, let's not forget that nowadays, Touch ID, which of course, will be making a comeback, together with the iPhone SE's home button, can actually be seen as a better alternative to Face ID, found on modern iPhones.
Although after a two-year wait since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Face ID can now work with masks, this feature is only supported on iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. Moreover, the iPhone still won't be able to unlock if you're wearing a mask and sunglasses at the same time since to recognize a masked face, it looks for features around the eyes. In other words, Face ID is still far from perfect, while Touch ID just works.
Also, the 2020 iPhone SE included a charger in the box, and since this is indeed a budget phone, meant to appeal to people who can’t afford a $1,000 iPhone, it’s likely that Apple might decide to be generous and keep the charger around. Still, this is nothing more than a guess on my end. Also, is it something that should affect your purchase decision? Probably not, but it’s there… OK, if it is.
In the end, if you’re in a market like India, Europe, or really anywhere, Android will give you an abundance of iPhone SE alternatives. Furthermore, in markets like India, the SE iPhone is usually quite a bit more expensive than it is in the US. Same for Europe, where it starts at 479 EUR. Not exactly the same sweet deal as $399, right?
Depending on whether they're available in your country, the OnePlus Nord 2, Google Pixe 5A, and the slightly older but certainly worthy Galaxy S20 FE are going to have a ton of advantages over the SE, including bigger and better screens, multiple cameras, much larger batteries, etc.
Furthermore, according to Jon Prosser, we're expecting a redesigned Google Pixel 6A in May 2022. Again, if Google phones are available where you are, and if you're willing to wait up, this one might be worth considering. However, in case you don't want to wait around, the already affordable Google Pixel 6 (originally priced at $599) is now starting to drop in price, for example, on eBay. Needles to say, this one will be on a whole other level compared to the SE.
iPhone SE Plus 5G might have two advantages over the iPhone 13
iPhone SE Plus 5G Android alternatives: Better and cheaper?
On a personal note, the Google Pixel 6 Pro remains my primary phone. However, let's see if the SE Plus 5G will be good enough to convince me to upgrade from my iPhone 8. I'll get back to you!